It's the week of Valentine's Day and the streamers have you covered on some great new flicks in the spirit of the season. From the return of Bridget Jones to a star-powered supernatural action-romance, there's plenty to watch from the comfort of your living room. Whether it be with your Valentine or even by yourself. Check out all the new movies hitting streaming this week.

New on Peacock:

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

Available on: Thursday, February 13

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger is reprising one of her most iconic roles in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment in the beloved romantic comedy franchise.

The new film finds Bridget now as a widowed single mother, as it's revealed that Mark Darcy was killed four years prior. With the guidance of her friends and her former lover Daniel, Bridget enters the world of online dating. Everything changes when Bridget falls for both the young heartthrob Roxster and her son's science teacher, Mr. Wallaker.

Michael Morris (To Leslie) directs the film, which also sees the return of Academy Award winner Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as Doctor Rowlings, Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones, Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones, Sarah Solemani as Miranda, Sally Phillips as Shazza, Shirley Henderson as Jude, and James Callis as Tom. Joining the franchise are Academy Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Leo Woodall (One Day), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Nico Parker (How to Train Your Dragon), and Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie).

New on Apple TV+:

‘The Gorge’

Available on: Friday, February 14

Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) form an unexpected romance in the supernatural action-thriller The Gorge.

American sniper Levi and Russian sniper Drasa are both assigned the same task, to guard both sides of a deep and impenetrable gorge. While their guard towers are on opposite sides of the gorge, they begin to connect with each other, slowly beginning to fall in love. Unbeknownst to either of them, the gorge they’re guarding seemingly leads to Hell.

Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) directs the film, which also stars Academy Award nominee Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Sope Dirisu (Slow Horses), and William Houston (Wednesday).

New on Hulu:

'Longlegs'

Available on: Friday, February 14