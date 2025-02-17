It's time once more to take a look at all the new movies arriving on streaming this week. While there aren't as many titles arriving on the various streaming services, there is an impressive number of bigger movies finally arriving on demand this week. You can check out the list below to see what's coming.

New on VOD:

‘The Brutalist’

Available on: Tuesday, February 18

Brady Corbet’s (Vox Lux) The Brutalist is a modern American epic. So much so that the movie has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Production Design.

The film chronicles Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor László Tóth, an esteemed architect who immigrates to America hoping but failing to achieve the American Dream. After struggling to find good work, he is soon courted by the wealthy Van Buren family, who hire him to first construct an elaborate reading room for their home and later, a community center. However, László’s heroin addiction and the arrival of his wife, suffering from osteoporosis, begin to get in his way.

The Brutalist stars Academy Award winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Academy Award nominee Guy Pearce (Memento), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), Raffey Cassidy (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Isaach de Bankolé (Casino Royale), and Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark).