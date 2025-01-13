After a quieter week last week, things are heating up on streaming this week. From the highly-anticipated comeback of a Hollywood icon to inspiring underdog stories, and Oscar-contenders, you won't have to look far to find something you'll want to watch. Check out the list below to see everything arriving on streaming this week.

New on Netflix:

'Back in Action'

Available on: Friday, January 17

It's been a while since we've seen Cameron Diaz on screen. In fact, it's now been over 10 years since her last movie debuted in theaters, a remake of Annie, in which she starred as Miss. Hannigan. Now Diaz is ready to step back into the spotlight with her Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, in the appropriately named action comedy, Back in Action.

In a plot reminiscent of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Incredibles, Back in Action follows former CIA spies Emily and Matt, who gave up the world of espionage in order to start a family. They're now happily married with two doting children, but unfortunately, their cover has finally been blown, and it's time for the highly skilled couple to get, you guessed, back in action.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) directs the movie, which also stars Kyle Chandler (Game Night), Academy Award nominee Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), McKenna Roberts (Skyscraper), and Rylan Jackson (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves).

New on Prime Video:

'Unstoppable'

NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles has quite an inspirational story which you'll learn all about in the biopic Unstoppable.

The movie focuses on Robles, a wrestler born with only one leg, who turns down a scholarship from Drexel University, in order to achieve his lifelong dream of wrestling for Arizona State University. He joins the university's wrestling team as a walk-on and ends up earning his place on the team, shocking his coaches. The movie chronicles Robles' college career as a wrestler, his support system, and his rocky home life.

Academy Award-winning film editor William Goldenberg (Argo) makes his directorial debut with the sports movie which stars Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), Michael Peña (End of Watch), Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), and Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers).

New on Hulu:

'A Real Pain'

Available on: Thursday, January 16

Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) returns to the director's chair with his second directorial feature, A Real Pain. The movie has also cemented Eisenberg's co-star, Kieran Culkin (Succession), as the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor in this year's Oscar race.

The dramedy follows estranged cousins David and Benji, who embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland to honor their recently deceased grandmother. While David has settled down in life with a wife and child, Benji is still a loose cannon, struggling to deal with his grief. The two join a tour group where David becomes quietly more and more agitated by Benji's eccentric behavior, while simultaneously becoming closer once more with him.

The movie also stars Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Kurt Egyiawan (House of the Dragon), Liza Sadovy (A Small Light), and Daniel Oreskes (Law & Order: Organized Crime).

New on Max:

'A Different Man'

Available on: Friday, January 17

Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) plays a man going through a mind-bending identity crisis in the absurdist comedy A Different Man.

Stan plays Edward Lemuel, a struggling and insecure actor with neurofibromatosis, which causes his facial deformities. Edward falls in love with his new neighbor, the playwright Ingrid Void, but is too self-conscious to even ask her out. Edward undergoes an experimental medical procedure that cures him of his medical condition and now goes by a new name: Guy Moratz. Following his shift into becoming a real estate agent, Edward once again crosses paths with Ingrid, who has made an off-Broadway play about his former life, unbeknownst that Guy is really Edward. Edward is thrown the ultimate curveball when Oswald, a man who also has neurofibromatosis, but is supremely more confident and charming than Edward ever was, is cast to play him in Ingrid's play.

Aaron Schimberg (Chained for Life) directs A Different Man, which also stars Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) and Adam Pearson (Under the Skin).

New on Shudder:

'Red Rooms'

Available on: Tuesday, January 14

Acclaimed Candian filmmaker Pascal Plante (Nadia, Butterfly) delivers one of the most disturbing films you'll see all year with Red Rooms (Les chambres rouges).

The psychological thriller follows Kelly-Anne, a young woman who anxiously wants to have a seat at the highly publicized trial of serial killer Ludovic Chevalier. Kelly-Anne begins to form a friendship with another so-called voyeur, but soon begins to question everything around her, especially when she sees the emotional decline of the victims' families.

Red Rooms stars Juliette Gariépy, Laurie Babin, Elisabeth Locas, Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (Station Eleven), Natalie Tannous, Pierre Shagnon, and Guy Thauvette (Catch Me If You Can).

New on VOD:

'Blood Axe Wound'

Available on: Tuesday, January 14

Bloody Axe Wound isn't your typical teen slasher. The movie follows Abbie Bladecut, the teenage daughter of serial killer Roger Bladecut, who has made a business of capturing all of his killings on tape and selling them to his fans. Abbie is eager to follow in her father's footsteps, but he doesn't seem quite sure. However, when Abbie begins going to high school and forms a crush on a classmate, she realizes that her path may be different from what she ever thought it'd be.

Matthew John Lawrence (Uncle Peckerhead) directs the movie, which stars Molly Brown (Dexter: Original Sin), Sari Arambulo (A.P. Bio), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Billy Burke (Fire Country), and Eddie Leavy (A.P. Bio).

'Kraven the Hunter'

Available on: Tuesday, January 14

Sony's Spider-Man-less cinematic universe of Spider-Man villains has seemingly come to an end with Kraven the Hunter.

The R-rated superhero movie follows the origins of Sergei Kravinoff, a vigilante from a tragic past, who uses his supernatural abilities to hunt down criminals, mercenaries, and poachers. When Russian mercenary Aleksei Sytsevich puts a bounty on Sergei's head, he'll have to fight for his life.

Academy Award nominee J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) directs the movie, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Alessandro Nivola (The Brutalist), Christopher Abbott (Wolf Man), and Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

'Queer'

Available on: Tuesday, January 14