It's Oscar nominations week! So if you're looking for some potential nominees to watch or are just in need of a good flick, you're in luck, as there's plenty of great movies that will be available on streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Nosferatu'

Available on: Tuesday, January 21

Robert Eggers, the acclaimed filmmaker behind The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, resurrects one of the most influential horror stories ever brought to the screen in Nosferatu.

A retelling of Henrik Galeen's 1922 classic, which in turn was an adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel Dracula, Nosferatu tells the story of the supernatural connection between young Ellen Hutter and the ancient vampire in love with her, Count Orlok. Count Orlok's plot begins to come to fruition upon meeting Ellen's weary husband Thomas, who is hired to sell a home to the vampire king.

Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård (It), Nicholas Hoult (Juror #2), Lily Rose-Depp (The Idol), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), and Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

'Oh, Canada'

Available on: Tuesday, January 21

Over four decades after the release of their film American Gigolo, Academy Award nominee Paul Schrader and Richard Gere have reunited for the drama, Oh, Canada.

Based on Russell Banks' 2021 novel Foregone, Oh, Canada, follows aging documentarian Leonard Fife, who is being interviewed by one of his former students about his past. Leonard now must confront dodging the draft for the Vietnam War as well as his thorny past relationships as he sits down to bear it all to the interviewer.

Oh, Canada also stars Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill), Victoria Hill (First Reformed), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Penelope Mitchell (Star Trek: Picard), and Kristine Froseth (Looking for Alaska).

Oh Canada Leonard Fife, a former Vietnam War draft-dodger, has spent decades living in the shadows of Canadian society. Now, as he faces his twilight years, Leonard is forced to confront the unresolved guilt and emotional scars of his past. Interactions with estranged family members and the community around him bring to light the enduring consequences of his actions. The narrative delves into the profound struggles of facing one's history, seeking forgiveness, and understanding the true cost of choices made in the name of conscience. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Paul Schrader Cast Richard Gere , Uma Thurman , Jacob Elordi , Michael Imperioli , Kristine Froseth Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Paul Schrader , Russell Banks Studio(s) Arclight Films , Vested Interest , Ottocento Films , Lucky 13 Productions , Fit Via Vi , Northern Lights , Lefthome , Exemplary Films , Carte Blanche , One Two Twenty Entertainment , Sipur Studios IMDb ID tt29994753 TMDB User Rating 4 .0 Expand

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Available on: Tuesday, January 21

Everyone's favorite speedy blue hedgehog is back in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the latest installment in the hit franchise based on the Sega video game series.

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are called upon to travel to Tokyo to apprehend a rogue alien lifeform known as Shadow the Hedgehog, who bears a striking resemblance to the blue blur. However, Shadow proves himself to be quite the challenge, which forces Team Sonic to reluctantly join forces with their arch-nemesis Dr. Ivo Robotnik and his father Gerald Robotnik, to stop Shadow before it's too late.

Jeff Fowler, who directed the previous two Sonic films, returns alongside franchise veterans Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, Shemar Moore ​​​​​​as Randall Handel, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and Adam Pally as Wade Whipple. New cast members include Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Shadow, Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) as Director Rockwell, and Alyla Browne (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) as Maria.

8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Ben Schwartz , Jim Carrey , Keanu Reeves , James Marsden , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Krysten Ritter Tika Sumpter , Alyla Browne , Lee Majdoub , Natasha Rothwell , Shemar Moore , Adam Pally , Tom Butler , James Wolk , Jorma Taccone , Cristo Fernández , Sofia Pernas , Brett Tutor , Richard Sutton , Will Austin , Barry Calvert , Brendan Murphy , Toru Nakahara Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Adventure Character(s) Sonic (voice) , Dr. Robotnik / Gerald Robotnik , Shadow (voice) , Knuckles (voice) , Tails (voice) , Director Rockwell , Tom Wachowski , Maddie Wachowski , Maria Robotnik , Agent Stone , Rachel , Randall , Wade Whipple , Commander Walters , Young Walters , Kyle Lancebottom , Pablo / Juan , Gabriella , Prison Guard , G.U.N. HQ Security Guard , G.U.N. Heli Pilot , 1970s G.U.N. Soldier , Robotnik Proxy , Japanese News Reporter Writers Josh Miller , Patrick Casey , John Whittington Producers Neal H. Moritz , Tim Miller , Toru Nakahara , Tommy Gormley , Toby Ascher , Haruki Satomi , Hitoshi Okuno , Yukio Sugino Studio(s) Sega Sammy Group , Original Film , Marza Animation Planet , Blur Studio Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Prequel(s) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise(s) Sonic the Hedgehog Expand

Buy on Prime Video

New on Paramount+:

'Gladiator II'

Available on: Tuesday, January 21

The legacy of Maximus lives on in Gladiator II, a sequel to the beloved Best Picture winner from 2000.

Picking up a decade-and-a-half after the events of the first film, Gladiator II follows Lucius Verus Aurelius, who, after his wife is slayed in battle, is taken to Rome as a slave and is forced to do battle as a gladiator. He soon catches the eye of the opportunistic socialite named Macrinus, who is building his own kind of uprising.

Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott returns to direct this sequel, which features a star-studded cast that includes Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Academy Award winner Denzel Washington (Training Day), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and Lior Raz (The Crowded Room), with Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprising their roles from the first film as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus.

Watch on Paramount+

New on Netflix:

'Saturday Night'

Available on: Saturday, January 25

Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman (Juno) takes us back in time to October 11, 1975, in the chaotic moments leading up to the very first episode of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night finds the ever-ambitious Lorne Michaels fighting against the odds to get his sketch series live on the air, amidst his cast clashing with one another, his head writer stirring the pot, his host frustrated, and the bigwigs at NBC rooting for him to fail.

Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) leads an all-star cast for the film which includes Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), Cory Michael Smith (May December), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner), Emily Fairn (Black Mirror), Matt Wood (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Kim Matula (Fighting with My Family), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Tommy Dewey (Your Monster), Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Academy Award winner Jon Batiste (Soul), and Naomi McPherson.

Saturday Night At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast J.K. Simmons , Matthew Rhys , Gabriel LaBelle , Rachel Sennott , Cooper Hoffman , Dylan O'Brien , Cory Michael Smith , Lamorne Morris , Willem Dafoe , Ella Hunt , Emily Fairn , Matt Wood , Kim Matula , tommy dewey , Andrew Barth Feldman , Nicholas Braun , Kaia Gerber , Catherine Curtin , Nicholas Podany , Corinne Britti , Finn Wolfhard Taylor Gray , Leander Suleiman , Mcabe Gregg , Kirsty Woodward , Jon Batiste , Naomi McPherson , Brian Welch , Tracy Letts , Paul Rust Josh Brener , Brad Garrett , Rowan Joseph , Billy Bryk , Ellen Boscov , Justin Matthew Smith , Abraham Hsu , Parker Wierling , Presley Coley , James Logan , Robert Wuhl , Drew Scheid Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Lorne Michaels , Rosie Shuster , Dick Ebersol , Dan Aykroyd , Chevy Chase , Garrett Morris , David Tebet , Gilda Radner , Laraine Newman , John Belushi , Jane Curtin , Michael O'Donoghue , Neil Levy , Andy Kaufman , Jacqueline Carlin , Joan Carbunkle , Billy Crystal , Valri Bromfield , NBC Page , Milton Berle , George Carlin , Al Franken , Anne Beatts , Tom Davis , Audrey Dickman , Billy Preston , Janis Ian , Don Pardo , Herb Sargent , Paul Shaffer , Alan Zweibel , Borscht Belt Comedian , Jim Fox , Carl , Mrs. Kaufman , Joe Dicso , Leo Yoshimura , Tom Schiller , Barbara Gallagher , Stew Sorrentino , Dave Wilson , Bob Pook Writers Gil Kenan , Jason Reitman Expand

Watch on Netflix

New on Max:

'Your Monster'

Available on: Friday, January 24

Modern scream queen Melissa Barrera has gone face-to-face with Ghostface in Scream and Scream VI and battled a tweenage vampiric ballerina in Abigail. Now she's going to be romancing a monster.

In Your Monster, Laura Franco is going through a tough time. She's recently been diagnosed with cancer and her boyfriend has just broken up with her. Life couldn't get any worse. That is, until she befriends and soon falls in love with the charismatic monster living in her closet.

Caroline Lindy directs the film, which also stars Tommy Dewey (Saturday Night), Edmund Donovan (Civil War), Kayla Foster (The Deuce), and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus).

Your Monster After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet. A romantic-comedy-horror film about falling in love with your inner rage. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Caroline Lindy Cast Melissa Barrera , tommy dewey , Edmund Donovan , Kayla Foster Runtime 98 Minutes Writers Caroline Lindy Studio(s) Merman , Bombo Sports and Entertainment Expand

Watch on Max

New on Peacock:

'The Wild Robot'

Available on: Friday, January 24