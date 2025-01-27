It looks like it's going to be another exciting week for new movies on streaming. From a new star-powered R-rated comedy, as well as the streaming premieres of one of the biggest movies of last year, you can scroll down below to see which movies are coming to streaming this week.
New on VOD:
'Babygirl'
Available on: Tuesday, January 28
'Babygirl' Review: Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson Drama Is No 'May December'
The director of 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' doesn't bring the necessary nuance to this provocative portrait of power.
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) returns to the erotic thriller and bares it all in Babygirl.
Tech CEO Romy Mathis has a life that many would envy. She lives in a luxurious penthouse apartment with her handsome husband and two lovely daughters and is respected by many. However, deep down, Romy is dissatisfied with her sex life and finds that her husband is unable to satisfy her needs in the bedroom. Her whole world changes upon meeting her new intern Samuel, a young man who can give her everything she needs to fulfill her sexually.
Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) wrote and directed the movie which also stars Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), and Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory).
Babygirl
- Release Date
- December 25, 2024
- Runtime
- 114 Minutes
- Director
- Halina Reijn
- Writers
- Halina Reijn
Cast
-
Romy
-
Harris DickinsonSamuel
-
Jacob
-
'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'
Available on: Tuesday, January 28
'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Review: Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Thriller Sequel Can’t Escape Crime Tropes
Christian Gudegast's action sequel occasionally works, but gets too caught up in cliche criminal caper tropes.
Gerard Butler is back as crooked LAPD officer Big Nick O’Brien in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the sequel to the 2018 cult classic crime-thriller.
Set several years after the events of the first film, Big Nick O’Brien travels to France upon learning that his former adversary, Donnie Wilson, has joined a new heist group. However instead of finally putting Donnie in handcuffs, Big Nick wants to join forces with the master thief on a new high-stakes heist.
Christian Gudegast returns to the director's chair for the sequel which also sees the return of O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Meadow Williams. The film also stars Evin Ahmad (The Rain), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo), and Swen Temmel (Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant).
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
- Release Date
- January 10, 2025
- Runtime
- 144 minutes
- Director
- Christian Gudegast
- Writers
- Christian Gudegast
Cast
-
Nicholas Big Nick O'Brien
-
Donnie Wilson
-
Meadow WilliamsHolly
-
'The Fire Inside'
Available on: Tuesday, January 28
'The Fire Inside' Review: Rachel Morrison's Strong Directorial Debut Almost Lands the Punch
Written by Barry Jenkins, 'The Fire Inside' is a boxing film that shines outside the ring.
Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Moonlight) makes her directorial debut with the crowd-pleasing sports biopic The Fire Inside.
Based on a true story, the movie follows Calressa “T-Rex” Shields, an aspiring boxer from Flint Michigan, who aspires to become an Olympic champion. She comes under the guidance of Jason Crutchfield, who coaches her all the way to the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she becomes the first American woman ever to win the gold medal in the sport.
Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) penned the script for the movie which stars Ryan Destiny (Star), Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Oluniké Adeliyi (The Expanse), and De'Adre Aziza (She’s Gotta Have It).
