It looks like it's going to be another exciting week for new movies on streaming. From a new star-powered R-rated comedy, as well as the streaming premieres of one of the biggest movies of last year, you can scroll down below to see which movies are coming to streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Babygirl'

Available on: Tuesday, January 28

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) returns to the erotic thriller and bares it all in Babygirl.

Tech CEO Romy Mathis has a life that many would envy. She lives in a luxurious penthouse apartment with her handsome husband and two lovely daughters and is respected by many. However, deep down, Romy is dissatisfied with her sex life and finds that her husband is unable to satisfy her needs in the bedroom. Her whole world changes upon meeting her new intern Samuel, a young man who can give her everything she needs to fulfill her sexually.

Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) wrote and directed the movie which also stars Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), and Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory).

3 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Babygirl Release Date December 25, 2024 Runtime 114 Minutes Director Halina Reijn Writers Halina Reijn Cast Nicole Kidman Romy

Harris Dickinson Samuel

Antonio Banderas Jacob

See All Cast & Crew

Buy on Prime Video

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Available on: Tuesday, January 28

Gerard Butler is back as crooked LAPD officer Big Nick O’Brien in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the sequel to the 2018 cult classic crime-thriller.

Set several years after the events of the first film, Big Nick O’Brien travels to France upon learning that his former adversary, Donnie Wilson, has joined a new heist group. However instead of finally putting Donnie in handcuffs, Big Nick wants to join forces with the master thief on a new high-stakes heist.

Christian Gudegast returns to the director's chair for the sequel which also sees the return of O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Meadow Williams. The film also stars Evin Ahmad (The Rain), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo), and Swen Temmel (Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant).

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Release Date January 10, 2025 Runtime 144 minutes Director Christian Gudegast Writers Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler Nicholas Big Nick O'Brien

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Donnie Wilson

Meadow Williams Holly

See All Cast & Crew

Buy on Prime Video

'The Fire Inside'

Available on: Tuesday, January 28

Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Moonlight) makes her directorial debut with the crowd-pleasing sports biopic The Fire Inside.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Calressa “T-Rex” Shields, an aspiring boxer from Flint Michigan, who aspires to become an Olympic champion. She comes under the guidance of Jason Crutchfield, who coaches her all the way to the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she becomes the first American woman ever to win the gold medal in the sport.

Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) penned the script for the movie which stars Ryan Destiny (Star), Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Oluniké Adeliyi (The Expanse), and De'Adre Aziza (She’s Gotta Have It).