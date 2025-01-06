It's looking like it will be a quieter week in terms of new movies to stream, but if you've already caught up on some of the major awards contenders, you'll now have the opportunity to check out some smaller films. You can check out the list below to find out which movies are hitting streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Flow'

Available on: Tuesday, January 7

Cat, dog, and bird in Flow
'Flow' Review: A Cat's-Eye View of The End of The World

In this masterful animated film, a cat, a capybara, a lemur, and a Labrador Retriever get in a boat and try to survive a flooded world.

2024 was an incredible year for animated films from The Wild Robot to Inside Out 2 and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. However, arguably the most acclaimed movie of the bunch is a little movie from Latvia about a little black cat trying to find his way home.

Flow is a dialogue-free animated adventure following a black cat, whose home is ruined by a flood. In order to find safety and a new home, the feline hops aboard a boat populated by other animals including a capybara, a lemur, and a yellow lab.

The movie is directed by Gints Zilbalodis and has already earned itself plenty of awards, winning Best Animated Film at the Golden Globes, the National Board of Review, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the European Film Awards.

'Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat'

Available on: Tuesday, January 7, 2024

Currently, on the shortlist to be potentially nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat documents musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach crashing the UN Security Council in early 1961, protesting the murder of the Congo's prime minister, Patrice Lumumba. The feature also documents Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe on his desk to protest against America's color bar, as well as the US government sending jazz icon Louis Armstrong to the Congo as a way to distract the public from Africa's first post-colonial coup. Johan Grimonprez (Shadow World) directs the film.

'The End'

Available on: Friday, January 10

Michael Shannon, George MacKay, Tilda Swinton, and Bronagh Gallagher in The End
'The End' Review: Tilda Swinton and George MacKay Face Annihilation in Joshua Oppenheimer's Musical

The end may only be the beginning.

Academy Award-nominated documentarian Joshua Oppenheimer (The Look of Silence) makes his narrative debut with the post-apocalyptic musical The End.

Set 20 years after the apocalypse, the film follows the wealthy family who caused the end of the world and has spent their time living underground in a luxurious bunker. The son of the family yearns to see the outside world and potentially finds the chance when a young woman shows up at their bunker's entrance.

The movie stars Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton), George MacKay (1917), Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Bronagh Gallagher (Pulp Fiction), Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones), Lennie James (The Walking Dead), and Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water).

'2073'

Available on: Tuesday, January 7

Academy Award-winning documentarian Asif Kapadia (Amy) combines narrative and documentary filmmaking for a disturbing look into the potential future in 2073.

Inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 featurette, La Jetée, the film depicts a depressed version of San Francisco that has become dominated by law enforcement, and has stripped the American people of democracy and their own personal freedoms.

The narrative section of the film stars Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (Minority Report), Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), and Hector Hewer (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself).

New on Paramount+:

'Black Box Diaries'

Available on: Tuesday, January 7

Shiori Itō Black Box Diaries
'Black Box Diaries' Review: Shiori Itō's Powerful Documentary Is a Compelling Must-See

The film chronicles a woman's fight for justice and to have her truth heard.

Another documentary on the Academy Award's shortlist for Best Documentary Feature is Black Box Diaries. The movie follows journalist and director Shiori Itō as she investigates her own sexual assault to prosecute her powerful offender. With the odds stacked against her, the case gained traction in Japan as it exposed the inherent flaws in their judicial and societal systems.