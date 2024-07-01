July is officially here, which means we are officially in the heat of the summer movie season. While this month will bring highly anticipated new films like Deadpool & Wolverine and Twisters to the big screen, there are also plenty of blockbuster films that you can watch from the comfort of your living room. Whether it be Eddie Murphy reprising one of his most iconic roles, two legendary kaiju rivals taking down a new enemy, or a light-hearted comedy starring Emma Roberts, you are bound to find something to watch on streaming this week. Check out the list below to see all the new movies available to stream this week.

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Available on: Wednesday, July 3

Academy Award nominee and legendary comedy superstar Eddie Murphy returns to one of his most iconic roles in the long-awaited action comedy sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. 30 years after the maligned Beverly Hills Cop III, the franchise seems to have found redemption in this legacy sequel. The new movie finds Axel Foley still doing police work and causing chaos in the streets of Detroit, Michigan. However, when he receives word from his old friend Billy Rosewood that his estranged daughter Jane, a criminal defense attorney, is being targeted by a criminal conspiracy, he must travel back to his old stomping grounds of Beverly Hills, California. Axel teams up with some familiar faces, as well as Jane's ex-boyfriend, Detective Bobby Abbott, to expose the corruption threatening those he loves.

Mark Molloy makes his directorial debut with the movie, which also features the return of many staples of the franchise, including Judge Reinhold as Lieutenant Billy Rosewood, John Ashton as John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Also along for the ride are Taylour Paige (Zola) as Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper) as Detective Bobby Abbott, and Kevin Bacon (Footloose) as Captain Cade Grant.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Main Genre Action Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

'The Imaginary'

Available on: Friday, July 5

Related 'The Imaginary' Review: Netflix Does Its Best Studio Ghibli Impression This animated wonder of a movie explores a breathtaking world while remaining grounded in the emotions of our own.

From Yoshiyuki Momose, a veteran animator from Studio Ghibli, comes the wonderful and emotional new film The Imaginary. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold, the new movie follows Rudger, a young imaginary friend created by Amanda, who has recently arrived at The Town of Imaginaries. Rudger learns that this town allows forgotten imaginary friends to continue to live and work. However, a dangerous new threat also awaits him.

Both the original Japanese version, and the English dub will be available to watch on Netflix. The English dub notably features the voices of Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Louie Rudge-Buchanan, LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jane Smith (Mass Effect), Roger Craig Smith (Resident Evil), Courtenay Taylor (Fallout 4), Ruby Barnhill (The BFG), Sky Katz (Raven's Home), Miles Nibbe, Evie Kiszel, Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle), and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso).

The Imaginary (2024) 8 10 Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Yoshiyuki Momose Cast Kokoro Terada , Rio Suzuki , Sakura Andō , Riisa Naka , Takayuki Yamada , Atsuko Takahata , Issey Ogata , Akira Terao Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers A.F. Harrold , Yoshiaki Nishimura Expand

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Available on: Thursday, July 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director Adam Wingard (You're Next) returns to the MonsterVerse after the success of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Three years after Godzilla and King Kong duke it out before putting aside their differences to defeat Mechagodzilla, they have now established new lives. Kong seeks to find a new home in Hollow Earth while Godzilla traverses the globe to take down other giant monsters. However, Kong will be forced to seek his frenemy's help when he is threatened by a powerful new foe, The Scar King, who has acquired a secret weapon.

Rebecca Hall, Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle reprise their roles from the previous movie alongside franchise newcomers Dan Stevens (The Guest), Alex Ferns (The Batman), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

'Space Cadet'

Available on: Thursday, July 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) is blasting off into space (kind of) in the new comedy Space Cadet. The movie follows Rex, a party girl from Florida with big dreams of becoming an astronaut. As life begins to pass her by, a single incident lands Rex a spot on the NASA space program, where she now finds herself competing against other, more qualified candidates. However, while Rex may not have the experience, she does have the heart for the job.

Liz W. Garcia makes her directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Poppy Liu (Hacks), and Gabrielle Union (Bring It On).

'Back to Black'

Available on: Friday, July 5

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Marisa Abela (Industry) stars as the late Amy Winehouse in the controversial biopic Back to Black. The drama chronicles Winehouse's rise to fame, her tumultuous relationships, and what led to the creation of her best-selling album: Back to Black. The film received scathing reviews from critics, including Collider's Emma Kiely, who praised Abela's lead performance but criticized the biopic's inaccuracies and the film's reliance on focusing on Winehouse's personal life rather than her achievements. In her review for the biopic, Kiely wrote:

Amy Winehouse meant so much to so many people. Her death was such a tragedy that it deserves to be considered the same way Buddy Holly’s is — “The day the music died.” She will forever be remembered for being one of the greatest musicians of all time. But, sadly, Back to Black reiterates that she will always be one of the most grossly mistreated and misunderstood people in pop culture history — both in her life and death.

Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) directed the biopic which also stars Jack O'Connell (Unbroken), Eddie Marsan (The World's End), Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), and Juliet Cowan (The Power).

Back to Black 2 10 It chronicles the life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Sam Taylor-Johnson Cast Lesley Manville , Jack O'Connell Marisa Abela , Eddie Marsan Main Genre Biography Writers Matt Greenhalgh

'Memory'

Available Now (via Paramount+ with Showtime)

Related 'Memory' Review: Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard Are Devastatingly Good Michel Franco's measured look at the lives of two people who seem to be strangers to each other breaks apart the soul before putting it back together.

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent) star in Michel Franco's heart-breaking and deeply human drama Memory. The drama follows Slyvia, a single mother and recovering alcoholic, who, after attending her high school reunion, is followed home by a lonesome stranger named Saul. Sylvia soon learns that Saul is suffering from early-onset dementia, and begins to bond with him, resulting in the two reflecting on their broken pasts.

Memory also stars Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Jessica Harper (Suspiria), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Brooke Timber (Russian Doll), and Josh Charles (The Good Wife).

Memory (2023) 8 10 Sylvia is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Michel Franco Cast Jessica Chastain , Peter Sarsgaard , Merritt Wever , Jessica Harper , Elsie Fisher , Brooke Timber , Josh Charles Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Michel Franco Studio(s) Teorema , High Frequency Entertainment , Screen Capital , Mubi , Case Study Films Expand

'Babes'

Available on: Tuesday, July 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Babes marks the directorial debut of Pamela Adlon (Better Things) and offers a more raunchy and R-rated look at pregnancy and motherhood. Eden and Dawn are lifelong best friends, while the latter is a new mother trying to raise her family, the former is still single but desperately wants to become a mother. After having a one-night stand, Eden becomes pregnant and decides to go through with being a single mother, hoping to receive guidance from Dawn.

Babes stars Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest), John Carroll Lynch (Fargo), Oliver Platt (The Bear), Sandra Bernhard (The King of Comedy), Stephan James (Race), and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act).

