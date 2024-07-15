It's looking like it's going to be a blockbuster week across all streaming platforms. If you're looking for something to watch from the comfort of your own home, you won't have to look very far as some exciting titles will be making their way onto VOD, Netflix, Disney+, Max, and more. You can check out the list below to find out what movies are premiering on streaming this week.

New on VOD

'The Dead Don't Hurt'

Available on: Tuesday, July 16

Academy Award nominee Viggo Mortensen (A History of Violence) tackles the West in his second directorial outing: The Dead Don't Hurt. The movie focuses on Vivienne Le Coudy, a Franco-Canadian woman living in San Francisco in the 1860s, who is being courted by an art collector. Looking for an exit, Vivienne soon falls in love with Holger Olsen, a Danish immigrant who takes her to his remote cabin in Nevada. When the Civil War causes strife across the nation, Olsen makes the difficult decision to go fight for the Union, leaving Vivienne behind. Upon Olsen's return, Vivienne comes to the heartbreaking revelation that Olsen is no longer the man she initially fell in love with.

Mortensen also stars in the movie alongside a cast that includes Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Solly McLeod (Tom Jones), Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood), Colin Morgan (Belfast), Ray McKinnon (Sons of Anarchy), W. Earl Brown (Deadwood), Nadia Litz (Crimes of the Future), John Getz (The Social Network), and Danny Huston (The Aviator).

The Dead Don't Hurt (2023) Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Viggo Mortensen Cast Vicky Krieps , Viggo Mortensen , Solly McLeod , Garret Dillahunt , W. Earl Brown , Danny Huston , Shane Graham , Rafel Plana Runtime 129 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Viggo Mortensen

'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1'

Available on: Tuesday, July 12

The Dead Don't Hurt isn't the only western hitting VOD this week. The first chapter of Academy Award winner Kevin Costner's ambitious western epic, Horizon: An American Saga will also be available to stream from the comfort of your living room. The sprawling film takes place over 15 years, before, during, and after the American Civil War, as a group of people attempt to survive and learn what it means to be an American. While Chapter 2 was recently taken off the release schedule, that does give you more time to catch up on this film.

Costner also stars in the movie alongside a massive ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Danny Huston, Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Will Patton (Yellowstone), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Owen Crow Shoe (Joe Pickett), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things).

'Thelma'

Available on: Friday, July 19

Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) gets the leading action star role she's long deserved in the delightful comedy flick Thelma. The movie follows Thelma Post, a 93-year-old woman who lives alone in Los Angeles, and whose only true companion is her twenty-something grandson Danny. When Thelma loses $10,000 to a phone scammer pretending to be Danny, she embarks on a harrowing adventure across the suburbs of Los Angeles to get back what is rightfully hers.

Josh Margolin makes his directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Parker Posey (Beau Is Afraid), Clark Gregg (The Avengers), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), and the late screen legend Richard Roundtree (Shaft) in one of his final on-screen roles.

Thelma (2024) Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Josh Margolin Cast June Squibb , Fred Hechinger , Richard Roundtree , Parker Posey , Clark Gregg , Malcolm McDowell Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Josh Margolin

Available on: Tuesday, July 15

Eleven-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus may be best known for her comedic roles in beloved series such as Seinfeld and Veep, but in Tuesday she dips her toes into much more dramatic territory. The fantastical drama follows Zora, a single mother who is living with her terminally ill daughter Tuesday. While Zora attempts to make herself believe that everything is normal, things take a turn when Death arrives at their house in the form of a macaw. Death ends up whisking the mother and daughter off on an emotional journey where they learn how to deal with grief, sorrow, and being able to let go.

Tuesday is the feature directorial debut of Daina O. Pusić and also stars Lola Petticrew (She Said), Leah Harvey (Foundation), and Arinzé Kene (Love Again).

Tuesday Release Date 2024 Director Daina O. Pusic Cast Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Arinzé Kene , Lola Petticrew , Leah Harvey Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers Daina O. Pusic Studio(s) BBC Film , BFI , Cinereach , Wild Swim Films , Gingerbread Pictures , Record Player Films Distributor(s) A24

New on Netflix

'Find Me Falling'

Available on: Friday, July 19

Singer-songwriter Harry Connick Jr. stars in the latest romantic comedy from Netflix, Find Me Falling. The movie follows John Allman, an aging rock star who is on the verge of becoming a has-been. Deciding he needs to take a break from his now plummeting career, he decides to move to a remote home on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. While he initially plans to keep a low profile, he soon becomes distracted by many of his new neighbors, including his ex-girlfriend.

Stelana Kliris directed the movie, which also stars Agni Scott (Bridget Jones's Baby), Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Dimitriou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou, Clarence Smith (Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace), and Angeliki Philippidou.

Find Me Falling (2024) Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Stelana Kliris Cast Harry Connick Jr. , Agni Scott , Ali Fumiko Whitney , Tony Demetriou , Angeliki Filipidou , Lea Maleni , Athina Roditou , Clarence Smith Main Genre Comedy Writers Stelana Kliris

'Land of Bad'

Available on: Friday, July 19

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) stars in the new military action-thriller Land of Bad. The movie follows a US Army special forces unit that is left stranded after a mission has gone wrong. Their only hope just so happens to be a remote Air Force drone operator, who assists them in their fight to survive.

William Eubank (Underwater) directs Land of Bad, which also stars Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Ricky Whittle (American Gods), Chika Ikogwe (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), and Daniel MacPherson (Foundation).

'The Teacher's Lounge'

Available on: Wednesday, July 17

Nominated for Best International Feature at the 96th Academy Awards, The Teachers' Lounge follows Carla Novak, a seventh-grade teacher who is thrust into a complicated situation when one of her students is suspected of theft. Carla soon has a moral crisis between protecting her students or keeping her job within the school system.

İlker Çatak directed the movie, which stars Leonie Benesch (The Crown), Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Löbau (Inglourious Basterds), Michael Klammer, Rafael Stachowiak, and Anne-Kathrin Gummich.

The Teachers' Lounge Release Date May 4, 2023 Director Ilker Çatak Cast Leonie Benesch , Leonard Stettnisch , Eva Löbau , Michael Klammer Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Johannes Duncker , Ilker Çatak

New on Max

'Love Lies Bleeding'

Available on: Friday, July 19

Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and rising star Katy O'Brian (The Mandalorian) star in Love Lies Bleeding, the queer romantic crime thriller from writer-director Rose Glass (Saint Maud). Stewart stars as Lou, an introverted gym manager who falls in love with Jackie (O'Brian), an aspiring bodybuilder. The two begin to have a relationship, leading to Lou introducing Jackie to steroids. Unbeknownst to Lou, Jackie also begins to work at a local shooting range run by Lou's father, Lou Sr. However, the young couple soon becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy that unearths dark secrets from both their pasts.

Love Lies Bleeding also stars Academy Award nominee Ed Harris (The Truman Show), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea).

Love Lies Bleeding Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Rose Glass Cast Anna Baryshnikov , Kristen Stewart Dave Franco , Katy M. O'Brian Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Rose Glass , Weronika Tofilska

New on Disney+

'Young Woman and the Sea'

Available on: Friday, July 19

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) trades in lightsabers and outer space for goggles and the ocean in the sports drama Young Woman and the Sea. Based on the true story of Gertrude Ederle, the movie chronicles her path to becoming the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) directed the movie, which also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai), Stephen Graham (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), and Glenn Fleshler (Joker).

Young Woman and the Sea Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Joachim Rønning Cast Daisy Ridley , Tilda Cobham-Hervey , Stephen Graham Christopher Eccleston , Jeanette Hain Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Jeff Nathanson , Glenn Stout

New on Prime Video

'My Spy: The Eternal City'

Available on: Thursday, July 18

Four years after My Spy debuted on Prime Video, Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Chloe Coleman (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) reunite as JJ and Sophie in the action-packed sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City. This time, the unlikely duo is heading overseas to Italy, as JJ agrees to chaperon the teen on her school trip. However, their vacation plans are put on pause when they become embroiled in a terrorist plot.

Pete Segal returns to direct the sequel, which also stars Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Anna Faris (The House Bunny), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Taeho K (The Mandalorian), and Craig Robinson (The Office).

New on Peacock

'Abigail'

Available on: Friday, July 19

Abigail serves as a modern reimagining of the classic Universal Monsters movie Dracula's Daughter. The movie focuses on a crew of criminals who are brought together to kidnap Abigail, the preteen daughter of a feared criminal kingpin. What the kidnappers don't know is that Abigail just so happens to be a vampire, and most of them aren't going to survive the night when she finally shows her fangs.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing duo behind the most recent two Scream movies, spearheaded the horror comedy which stars Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Kathryn Newton (Freaky), Will Catlett (Constellation), Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Alisha Weir (Matilda the Musical), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria) in his final on-screen role.

