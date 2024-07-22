This week sees the theatrical release of what is arguably the biggest and most anticipated movie of the year with Deadpool & Wolverine. That isn't stopping this week from also having an action-packed lineup of titles that will be available across various streaming platforms. So if you're looking for something to watch while waiting to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in spandex and trading insults, you can check out the list below to see everything coming to streaming this week.

New on VOD

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Available on: Tuesday, July 23

After the massive success of Bad Boys for Life in 2020, Academy Award winner Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as the wise-cracking buddy cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The fourth installment in the action-comedy franchise finds Lowrey and Burnett starting a fresh new chapter in their lives. Lowrey has finally settled down and is getting married while Burnett is getting used to being a grandfather. However, the honeymoon period is put on pause after Burnett suffers a heart attack, and to make matters even worse, the boys' late boss, Captain Howard, is being framed for leading a criminal conspiracy. While trying to clear Howard's name, Lowrey and Burnett soon realize that they have been set up, and have now found themselves on the opposite side of the law as fugitives. They reluctantly team up with Lowrey's estranged son, the former Cartel assassin, Armando, on their most dangerous mission yet.

After directing Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to helm this sequel. The fourth installment also features the return of Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Paola Núñez as Rita Secada, Jacob Scipio as Armando, John Salley as Fletcher, Dennis McDonald as Reggie, Bianca Bethune as Megan Burnett, and DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher. Franchise newcomers include Tasha Smith (Empire), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).

'Kill'

Available on: Tuesday, July 23

Hailed as the "most violent and goriest film India has ever produced," Kill is a blood-filled thrill ride that is one of the best action movies you'll see all year.

The movie begins when military commando Amrit learns that the love of his life, Tulika, is being forced into an arranged marriage. Alongside his best friend, Viresh, Amrit boards a train heading to New Delhi to stop the engagement. The trip takes a major detour when the train becomes hijacked by a bloodthirsty group of criminals and their loose cannon of a leader, Fani. Amrit takes matters into his own hands and wages a hyper-violent one-man war on the criminal group to save Tulika and everyone else on board.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directed the action-thriller which stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Raghave Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Pratap Verma, Harsh Chhaya, Adrija Sinha, and Meenal Kapoor.

New on Netflix

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Available Now

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Serving as a direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire features the return of the franchise's iconic New York firehouse as the new generation of Ghostbusters team up with the old regime to take down an ancient ice-cold threat.

Three years after Zuul's supernatural uprising in the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma, the Spengler family moves to New York City in order to bring back the Ghostbusters. When the ancient ice-powered god Garraka is accidentally unleashed, New York City is sent into a new ice age, and only the Ghostbusters are capable of saving the day.

Gil Kenan (Monster House) directs the sequel, which sees the return of Afterlife castmembers Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, Celeste O'Connor as Lucky Domingo, and Logan Kim as Podcast. Frozen Empire also sees franchise veterans reprise their roles, including Academy Award nominee Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton as Walter Peck. Newcomers include Academy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep), and James Acaster (Cinderella).

'Wicked Little Letters'

Available on: Saturday, July 27

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on an actual scandal, Wicked Little Letters is a dark comedy that once again proves that the truth is often stranger than fiction.

Set in the English seaside town of Littlehampton in 1920, the conflict begins when spinster and devout Christian Edith Swan becomes bombarded by a series of hate mail filled with insults and profanity. Irish immigrant Rose Gooding is charged with the crime, but the town's women believe that there's more to the story than what is being presented to them.

Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) directed the movie which stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), Joanna Scanlan (Notes on a Scandal), Gemma Jones (Rocketman), Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), Lolly Adefope (Saltburn), Eileen Atkins (Gosford Park), and Timothy Spall (Harry Potter).

New on Max

'Knox Goes Away'

Available on: Friday, July 26

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman) directs and stars in the crime-thriller Knox Goes Away. The film centers around aging hitman John Knox, who gets diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. With his memories becoming hazier by the day, Knox sees a shot at redemption when he receives a visit from his estranged son, who asks for his help after he killed the man who sexually assaulted his teenage daughter.

Knox Goes Away also stars James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog), Suzy Nakamura (Dead to Me), Joanna Kulig (Cold War), Academy Award winner Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C.), John Hoogenakker (Dopesick), Lela Loren (Power), Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River), and Academy Award winner Al Pacino (Heat).

New on Hulu

'Sleeping Dogs'

Available on: Friday, July 26

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) stars in the tense crime thriller Sleeping Dogs. Based on the novel The Book of Mirrors by E.O. Chirovici, the movie follows Roy Freeman, a retired homicide detective undergoing treatment for Alzheimer's. When an old case resurfaces, Roy is left with no choice but to solve a shocking murder. However, as his investigation draws on, he begins to uncover some startling revelations about his ties to the case.

Adam Cooper makes his directorial debut with the film, which also stars Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Marton Csokas (The Lord of the Rings), Thomas M. Wright (Everest), Harry Greenwood (Hacksaw Ridge), and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

New on Shudder

'Humane'

Available on: Friday, July 26

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Caitlin Cronenberg, the daughter of body horror pioneer David Cronenberg, makes her directorial debut with the satirical thriller Humane. Set just a few months after a global ecological collapse. World leaders are left with very limited options to reduce the population of Earth. Charles York announces to his shocked family that he will be enlisting in the government's new euthanasia program, causing his family dinner to take a horrible and bloody turn.

Humane stars Jay Baruchel (This Is the End), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars), Sebastian Chacon (Daisy Jones & The Six), and Peter Gallagher (The O.C.).