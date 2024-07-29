It's hard to believe that July is nearly over. Last week saw the big-screen release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is on its way to becoming one of, if not the biggest, movies of the year. That being said, the streaming lineup for this week might be one of the most stacked lineups of the entire summer, so much so that we had to split this article in two. You can check out the list below to see all the titles coming to streaming from Monday until Wednesday.

New on Netflix

'Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa'

Available on: Wednesday, July 31

From acclaimed documentarian Lucy Walker (The Crash Reel), comes the inspirational new documentary Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa. The film chronicles Lhakpa Sherpa, an esteemed mountain climber, as she makes the most dangerous trek of her career, climbing and surviving Mount Everest. Sherpa, who is the first Nepali woman to accomplish this feat, comes from a life of hardships, after having been denied an education as a young girl and being a survivor of domestic violence. However, her adversity, and aspiration to set an example for her teenage daughters, gave her the strength and resilience she needed to accomplish her goal.

New on VOD

'Daddio'

Available on: Tuesday, July 30

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn (Mystic River) star in the thought-provoking drama Daddio. The movie marks the directorial debut of Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay with This) and finds a woman, credited only as "Girlie" as she takes a cab ride from JFK airport and begins to have a deep conversation with her cab driver, Clark. The two begin opening up to one another about their past relationships, in a drive that neither one will ever forget.

Daddio 5 10 A woman taking a cab ride from JFK engages in a conversation with the taxi driver about the important relationships in their lives. Release Date September 1, 2023 Director Christy Hall Cast Dakota Johnson , Sean Penn , Marcos A. Gonzalez , Shannon Gannon Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Christy Hall Expand

'Ghostlight'

Available on: Tuesday, July 30

Ghostlight is one of the best movies of the year that you likely haven't heard about. The film marks the directorial debut of Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson (Saint Frances) and follows Dan, a construction worker who is struggling with raising his teenage daughter Daisy in the wake of his son's suicide. After lashing out at a rude motorist at his job, he is invited by Rita to audition for a community production of Romeo and Juliet. As Dan prepares for the production, he begins to realize that the story of the play is beginning to mirror his life.

Ghostlight stars Keith Kupferer (The Bear), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Katherine Mallen Kupferer (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.), Tara Mallen (Dark Matter), Hanna Dworkin (Saint Frances), Tommy Rivera-Vega, Alma Washington (The Bear), H.B. Ward (Chicago Fire), Dexter Zollicoffer (South Side), Deanna Dunagan (The Visit), and Francis Guinan (Saint Frances).

Ghostlight 7 10 When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theater's production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Kelly O'Sullivan , Alex Thompson Cast Dolly de Leon , Katherine Mallen Kupferer , Keith Kupferer , Tara Mallen Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kelly O'Sullivan Expand

'Janet Planet'

Available on: Tuesday, July 30

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) stars as an acupuncturist hippie named Janet in Janet Planet. The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker and follows the titular character as she spends the summer at home in rural Massachusetts alongside Lacy, her 11-year-old daughter. Janet decides to open up her life even more, introducing her daughter to her boyfriend Wayne, her friend Regina, and local theatre group leader Avi. Lacy starts to become weary of her mother's social life and begins to become even more clingy, which frustrates Janet.

Janet Planet also stars newcomer Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas (Chicago P.D.), Will Patton (Yellowstone), and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda).

Janet Planet (2024) 9 10 In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Annie Baker Cast Zoe Ziegler , Luke Philip Bosco , June Walker Grossman , Abby Harri , Julianne Nicholson Will Patton , Edie Moon Kearns , Mary Shultz Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Annie Baker Expand

'The People's Joker'

Available on: Tuesday, July 30

Joker: Folie À Deux isn't the only Joker movie releasing in 2024. The controversial and long-awaited cult classic The People's Joker is finally making its way onto digital platforms.

The movie follows Joker the Harlequin, an aspiring clown who is trying to figure out her gender identity. After dipping herself into a vat of estrogen for gender transition, Joker becomes pursued by a certain caped crusader.

Vera Drew directs and stars in the movie from a script she co-wrote with Bri LeRose. The parody movie also stars Lynn Downey, Christian Calloway, Griffin Kramer, Kane Distler, Nathan Faustyn, and Phil Braun. The movie also features special appearances by David Liebe Hart (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Scott Aukerman (Mr. Show), Tim Heidecker (Us), Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite), and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

The People's Joker (2024) An aspiring clown grappling with her gender identity combats a fascistic caped crusader. Release Date April 5, 2023 Director Vera Drew Cast Scott Aukerman , Maria Bamford , Christian Calloway , Tim Heidecker , Bob Odenkirk Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Vera Drew , Bri LeRose Expand

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Available on: Tuesday, July 30

After two successful outings directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place: Day One goes back to the very start of this unusual apocalypse, with Michael Sarnoski (Pig) directing.

Set in Manhattan, the movie follows Sam, a terminally ill cancer patient who has been spending her final days in hospice. A group outing takes a devastating turn when a swarm of alien creatures with hyper-sensitive hearing crashland on Earth and wreak havoc across the city. Now on her own with her only therapy cat, Frodo, Sam soon crosses paths with Eric, an English law student. The two form a heartfelt friendship as they rely on each other to survive.

A Quiet Place: Day One stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), and Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou, reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

'Touch'

Available on: Tuesday, July 30

Told in a nonlinear narrative, Touch is an emotional romance movie that follows Kristòfer, a man who is nearing his end. Knowing that his days are numbered, he goes on a journey to find his long-lost love, Miko, before time runs out.

Baltasar Kormákur may be best known for directing action and adventure movies such as Everest, 2 Guns, and Contraband, but Touch brings him back to his smaller-scaled roots. Egill Ólafsson, Kōki, Palmi Kormakur, Masahiro Motoki, and Sigurdur Ingvarsson.

Touch (2024) 8 10 "Touch" follows the journey of Kristófer, a widower who sets out to find his first love, Mako, who mysteriously disappeared 50 years ago. The film spans several decades and continents, delving into themes of love, loss, and redemption. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Baltasar Kormakur Cast Egill Ólafsson , Kōki , Pálmi Kormákur Baltasarsson , Masahiro Motoki , Sigurður Ingvarsson , Yoko Narahashi , Masatoshi Nakamura , Meg Kubota Main Genre Drama Writers Baltasar Kormakur , Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson Studio(s) RVK Studios , Good Chaos Distributor(s) Focus Features , Universal Pictures Expand

New on MGM+

'Challengers'

Available Now

From Academy Award nominee Luca Guadagnino, the acclaimed director behind Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, and Bones & All, comes one of his most exciting cinematic experiences yet: Challengers.

Zendaya (Euphoria) stars as Tashi Duncan, a former teen tennis prodigy who becomes the target of affection from two other tennis pros: Art Donaldson and Patrick Zweig. Tashi begins dating Patrick, but their romance and, more importantly, her tennis career, crash and burn after she is seriously injured. Years later, Tashi is now married to Art and serves as his coach; however, the two are in the midst of a devastating losing streak. For the two to overcome their string of defeats, Art now must face off against Patrick in the court.

Challengers also stars Josh O'Connor (The Crown) and Mike Faist (West Side Story) as Patrick and Art.

Challengers 8 10 Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Zendaya , Josh O'Connor , Mike Faist Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Kuritzkes

