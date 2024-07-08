The Fourth of July fireworks may be over, but that doesn't mean the party is, at least on streaming. If you're looking to wind down after a fun-filled summer week of BBQ, beer, and parades, there are plenty of great new movies coming to streaming this week. So if you've already caught up with the last few weeks' major streaming releases, like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, A Family Affair, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you can check out the list below to find out what you can watch next.

New on VOD

'The Bikeriders'

Available on: Tuesday, July 9

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From Jeff Nichols, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Mud and Loving, comes his first movie in eight years: The Bikeriders. Inspired by the photo book by photojournalist Danny Lyon, the movie portrays the fictional rise and fall of the midwestern motorcycle club, Vandals MC. A local woman named Kathy Bauer quickly falls in love with and marries the silent and cool Benny Cross, a Vandals member whose love for riding triumphs over all. While the club's founder, Johnny Davis, wants Benny to take over for him, Kathy wants Benny out of the club, especially when a variety of new, more violent members begin to join.

The Bikeriders stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant), Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Beau Knapp (The Nice Guys), Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond the Pines), Karl Glusman (Reptile), and Toby Wallace (The Royal Hotel).

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nichols Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'The Exorcism'

Available on: Tuesday, July 9

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Last year, Academy Award winner Russell Crowe performed an exorcism in The Pope's Exorcist, but now he's the one being exorcised. In The Exorcism, Crowe plays Anthony Miller, an actor on the set of a supernatural horror movie titled "The Georgetown Project." When he begins exhibiting increasingly erratic and strange behavior, his daughter Lee starts to expect that he has been possessed by a demonic force.

Joshua John Miller (The Final Girls) directed the movie, which also stars Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Chloe Bailey (Swarm), Adam Goldberg (A Beautiful Mind), Adrian Pasdar (Carlito's Way), and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier).

The Exorcism (2024) 5 10 A troubled actor begins to exhibit a disruptive behavior while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Joshua John Miller , M.A. Fortin Cast Russell Crowe , Ryan Simpkins , Chloe Bailey , Sam Worthington , adam goldberg , David Hyde Pierce Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Joshua John Miller , M.A. Fortin Studio(s) MiraMax , Outerbanks Entertainment Expand

'The Garfield Movie'

Available on: Tuesday, July 9

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After voicing everyone's favorite mushroom-gobbling, goomba-stomping plumber Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt voices another iconic Italian-adjacent character in The Garfield Movie. The animated comedy finds the titular orange tabby reuniting with his long-lost father Vic, who convinces him and his canine companion Odie to join him on a high-stakes milk heist. In the meantime, Garfield and Odie's dorky but loving owner, Jon Arbuckle, travels across the city to find his beloved pets.

Mark Dindal (Chicken Little) directed the animated movie which also features the voices of Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) as Vic, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as Jinx, Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Otto, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Jon, Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) as Marge, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Odie, Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) as Roland, Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) as Nolan, Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) as Olivia, and rap icon Snoop Dogg as Maurice.

The Garfield Movie 4 10 Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation Writers jim davis , Paul A. Kaplan , David Reynolds

Buy on Prime Video

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Available on: Tuesday, July 9

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Review: Caesar Looms Large in Wes Ball's New Beginning 'Kingdom' exists in a strange middle ground that is reverential to the past, while attempting to create its own future in the series.

Set several generations after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows the story of Noa, a young chimp who belongs to a falcon-training clan of apes. Noa makes a startling discovery when he crosses paths with a young human woman named Mae, and their encounter sends him on a journey into dangerous new territory, where a powerful enemy known as Proximus Caesar reigns supreme.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) directed the movie, which stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Abigail), Peter Macon (The Orville), and Academy Award nominee William H. Macy (Shameless).

Buy on Prime Video

'Wildcat'

Available on: Friday, July 12

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise) directs his own daughter Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Wildcat, an unconventional biopic about author Flannery O'Connor. The movie not only chronicles O'Connor's journey to getting her first novel published, but it also recontextualizes some of her most celebrated, if controversial, works.

Wildcat also stars Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), and Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (Ozark).

Wildcat 5 10 Directed by Ethan Hawke and starring his daughter Maya Hawke, Wildcat is based on the true story of Southern Gothic writer Flannery O'Connor as she is diagnosed with lupus. While struggling to come to terms with her condition, she sets out to make a mark in the writing world before her life is taken by the same illness that killed her father. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Ethan Hawke Cast Maya Hawke , Laura Linney , Steve Zahn , Vincent D'Onofrio , Cooper Hoffman , Rafael Casal , Phillip Ettinger , Levon Hawke Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Shelby Gaines , Ethan Hawke Tagline Some people cannot be broken. Studio(s) Renovo Media Group , Under the Influence Productions , Good Country Pictures Distributor(s) Oscilloscope Laboratories Expand

New on Paramount+

'IF'

Available on: Tuesday, July 9

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related 'IF' Review: John Krasinski Imagines an Earnest Comedy With a Huge Heart Starring Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, and Cailey Fleming, 'IF' wears its heart on its sleeve in this surprisingly touching film.

John Krasinski trades in the apocalyptic world of A Quiet Place for something much cuter and fluffier with the live-action/animated adventure IF. The film tells the story of Bea, a young girl who has been going through a series of traumatic family emergencies, including losing her mother. Bea begins to realize that she has a gift, she can see other people's imaginary friends. Now, alongside her grandmother's neighbor, Cal, she begins to learn the ropes of helping lost and forgotten imaginary friends find new homes.

IF stars Cailey Fleming (Loki), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Alan Kim (Minari), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Krasinski. The film also features a star-studded voice cast that includes Academy Award nominee Steve Carell (Despicable Me 4), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), the late Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Academy Award winner Matt Damon (Air), Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Jon Stewart (The Daily Show), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Galaxy Quest), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book), Awkwafina (Kung Fu Panda 4), Academy Award nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie).

Watch on Paramount+

New on Prime Video

'Divorce in Black'

Available on: Thursday, July 11

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry's latest movie, Divorce in Black, features many of the hallmarks that audiences have come to know him for. The movie follows Ava, who is left distraught after her husband, Dallas, abruptly leaves her behind. While attempting to cope with being abandoned, Ava finds a second chance at discovering true love.

Divorce in Black stars Meagan Good (Think Like a Man), Cory Hardrict (American Sniper), Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock), Shannon Wallace (City on a Hill), Taylor Polidore Williams (Snowfall), Richard Lawson (Poltergeist), and Debbi Morgan (Eve's Bayou).

Watch on Prime Video