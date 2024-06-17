This week in June marks several special occasions; Juneteenth falls on Wednesday and just a day after is the summer solstice (aka the first day of summer). So if you are in a part of the world where the extreme heat is keeping you inside, or if you're looking for something new to watch, and you've already seen Inside Out 2 and/or Bad Boys: Ride or Die, there are still plenty of great new titles arriving on streaming. Check out the list below to see all the new movies available to stream this week.

New on VOD

'The Beast'

Available on: Tuesday, June 18

The Beast marks the latest film from celebrated French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello (Nocturama) and is an ambitious sci-fi epic taking place well over 100 years. The movie begins in the near future when AI has fully taken over humanity, ruling with an iron fist that goes as far as to outlaw human emotions. A woman named Gabrielle makes the difficult decision to purify her DNA to rid herself of any sort of extreme emotion, which leads her to experience her previous lives from various decades. Along the way, she meets Louis, a young man who she feels she has met before, and forms a strong but dangerous relationship with him.

The movie stars Lèa Seydoux (No Time to Die), George MacKay (1917), Guslagie Malanda (Saint Omer), and Dasha Nekrasova (Succession).

'IF'

Available on: Tuesday, June 18

From John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), comes the vibrant and imaginative family-friendly adventure IF. The movie follows Bea, a young girl going through a traumatic period in her life, having lost her mother and her father now set to have heart surgery. Bea moves into her grandmother's New York apartment, where she discovers that she can see other people's imaginary friends. She quickly befriends her new neighbor Cal, who shares the same special ability as her, and together the two attempt to find new homes for forgotten imaginary friends whose creators left them behind years prior.

IF stars Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Fiona Shaw (Andor), Alan Kim (Minari), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Krasinski. The film also features a star-studded voice cast that includes Academy Award nominee Steve Carell (The Office), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), the late Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt (The Fall Guy), Academy Award winner Matt Damon (The Martian), Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Jon Stewart (The Daily Show), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Sebastian Maniscalco (Bookie), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Academy Award nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele).

'I Used to Be Funny'

Available on: Tuesday, June 18

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) headlines the dark dramedy I Used to Be Funny. Directed by Ally Pankiw (Black Mirror), the movie follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian who is struggling with PTSD and depression after a young girl she used to nanny has gone missing. As Sam's mental health spirals, she begins to contemplate whether or not to join the search for the missing girl.

I Used to Be Funny also stars newcomer Olga Petsa, Sabrina Jalees (Carol's Second Act), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World Dominion), Ennis Esmer (Blindspot), Dani Kind (Workin' Moms), and Jason Jones (The Daily Show).

New on Peacock

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Available on: Friday, June 21

Po the Dragon Warrior returns in Kung Fu Panda 4, the latest installment in DreamWorks' massively successful action-comedy franchise. The new movie begins when Po is informed that he is supposed to find a successor as the new Dragon Warrior before he can become a spiritual leader for the Valley of Peace. Po's journey leads him to Zhen, a fast-talking and quick-witted thief who leads Po to Juniper City, where he is introduced to his most dangerous adversary yet, The Chameleon. Jack Black reprises his role as Po alongside other veterans of the franchise, Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Academy Award nominee Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, James Hong as Mr. Ping, and Ian McShane as Tai Lung. Newcomers to the franchise include Awkwafina as Zhen, Academy Award winner Viola Davis (Fences) as The Chameleon, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black) as Granny Boar, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Captain Fish, and Harry Shum Jr. (Grey's Anatomy) as Scott.

New on Netflix

'Trigger Warning'

Available on: Friday, June 21

After a five-year hiatus from acting in movies, Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four) returns with the action-packed revenge thriller Trigger Warning. Alba stars as Parker, a Special Forces commando who returns home after her father's sudden death to take ownership of his bar. As Parker continues to adjust to her return to civilian life, she realizes that her skills are needed to take down the violent gang that has been running amok in the town she calls home. Trigger Warning is directed by Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts) and also stars Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club), Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Jake Weary (It Chapter Two), Tone Bell (Little), and Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent).

