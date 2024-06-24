The last week of June already has major blockbusters such as A Quiet Place: Day One and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 scheduled to hit theaters, but the streaming lineup might be even bigger. From the long-awaited streaming arrival of an Oscar-winning hit, an explosive prequel to an action masterpiece, and a star-laden romantic comedy, you are bound to find something to watch this week. Check out the list below to see all the new movies available to stream this week.

New on VOD

'The Boy and the Heron'

Available on: Tuesday, June 25

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl's Moving Castle, comes his latest ambitious epic: The Boy and the Heron. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the movie centers around a young boy named Mahito Maki, who moves to the Japanese countryside with his father in the wake of his mother's death. While adjusting to his new home, Mahito discovers an unusual talking grey heron who leads him to an abandoned tower that transports him to a mysterious and fantastic world, full of faces both new and familiar.

Both the original subtitled Japanese version and the English dub will be made available to purchase via PVOD. Like most Miyazaki movies, the English dub has an incredible all-star cast, including Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women), Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Luca Padovan (You), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).

The Boy and the Heron 8 10 A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Hayao Miyazaki Production Company Studio Ghibli, Toho Company Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Ezra'

Available on: Tuesday, June 25

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related 'Ezra' Review: Robert De Niro Gives a Genuine and Raw Performance Tony Goldwyn's latest directorial features a career-best performance from Bobby Cannavale and a career-making performance from William Fitzgerald.

Ezra is an R-rated dramedy that tells the story of on-the-rise stand-up comic Max Brandel, who is struggling to raise his autistic son, Ezra. Newly divorced, Max is back living with his father, Stan, and is constantly bickering with his ex-wife Jenna over how to properly raise Ezra. After a series of incidents, Max is given a three-month restraining order from seeing his son. When he gets a once-a-lifetime opportunity in Los Angeles, Max and Ezra hit the road and go on a cross-country road trip.

Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) directs the movie, which stars Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), Rose Bryne (Neighbors), Academy Award winner Robert De Niro (Raging Bull), Academy Award nominee Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Goldwyn, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.

Buy on Prime Video

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Available on: Tuesday, June 25

Your browser does not support the video tag.

​​​

Academy Award nominee and cinematic mastermind George Miller returns to the post-apocalyptic Wasteland after a nine-year hiatus with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel/spin-off to his Oscar-winning action masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) fills in for Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, as the movie chronicles her tragic origin story from being kidnapped and orphaned as a young girl to striking an uneasy deal with the warlord Immortan Joe and having a deadly showdown with her mother's killer, Dementus. Along the way, Furiosa also finds an ally in Praetorian Jack, who shows her the ropes of the Citadel.

The action epic also stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Burke (The Souvenir), Alyla Browne (Sting), Lachy Hulme (Three Thousand Years of Longing), and Charlee Fraser (Anyone but You).

Buy on Prime Video

'In a Violent Nature'

Available on: Friday, June 28

Your browser does not support the video tag.

​​​​​​​

Related 'In a Violent Nature' Review: Eat Your Heart Out, Jason Voorhees The year's most explosive horror film takes familiar slasher elements, tears them to pieces, and makes a macabre work of gory art in the wreckage.

What if a director like Terence Malick decided to make a Friday the 13th movie from the perspective of Jason Voorhees? In a Violent Nature seeks to answer that very question as Chris Nash's feature directorial debut follows the mute, masked killer Johnny, as he wanders through the woods and begins stalking and killing a group of teenagers. While this may seem like a basic setup for a slasher movie, what makes In a Violent Nature stand out is that it is told almost entirely through Johnny's POV, starting from his resurrection and proceeding to depict his bloody, murderous rampage.

In a Violent Nature 8 10 The horror movie tracks a ravenous zombie creature as it makes its way through a secluded forest. Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chris Nash Cast Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Chris Nash Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Summer Camp'

Available on: Tuesday, June 25

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In the spirit of the Book Club movies, 80 for Brady, Last Vegas, Poms, Grace & Frankie, comes the comedy Summer Camp. The movie follows Nora, Ginny, and Mary, three childhood best friends who are invited to a summer camp reunion. While attending, the three reconnect with old friends and lovers and begin to learn new things about one another and even themselves.

Academy Award winner Diane Keaton (Annie Hall), Academy Award winner Kathy Bates (Misery), and Academy Award nominee Alfre Woodard (Cross Creek) lead the ensemble cast that also includes Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Nicole Richie (The Simple Life), Josh Peck (Oppenheimer), Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed), and Dennis Haysbert (24).

'The Watchers'

Available on: Friday, June 28

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Watchers marks the feature directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of (you guessed it) Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense). Based on the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, the folk horror film follows Mina, an American woman living in Ireland still grieving the sudden loss of her mother 15 years prior. While on a work trip requiring her to transport a parrot to a zoo in Belfast, Mina gets lost in the woods and finds herself trapped in a mysterious shelter where she, alongside three other strangers, is watched over by a group of mysterious creatures known as the "Watchers."

Dakota Fanning (Ripley) stars in the movie alongside Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), and Oliver Finnegan (Outlander).

The Watchers 4 10 Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Main Genre Horror Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

Buy on Prime Video

New on Netflix

'A Family Affair'

Available on: Friday, June 28

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Twelve years after starring on screen together in The Paperboy, Zac Efron and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman are reuniting alongside Joey King (The Kissing Booth) in the romantic comedy A Family Affair. The movie follows Zara Ford, who is stressed out by her job as a personal assistant for the obnoxious movie star Chris Cole. Just when Zara thinks she couldn't hate her boss any more than she already does, she discovers that her widowed mother, Brooke, is now sleeping with Chris and the two are madly in love.

Academy Award nominee Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King) directs the romantic comedy that also stars Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy (Players), and Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment).

A Family Affair (2024) When an elderly matriarch summons her extended family for a grand reunion, the gathering unearths unresolved conflicts and buried secrets among the clan. As relatives from various generations clash and reconcile, the family navigates through emotional discoveries and the power of familial ties. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Richard La Gravenese Cast Joey King , Nicole Kidman , Zac Efron , Kathy Bates , Liza Koshy , Sherry Cola , Gissette Valentin , Olivia Macklin Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Carrie Solomon Producer Alyssa Altman, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth Production Company Roth/Kirschenbaum Films Expand

Watch on Netflix

New on Apple TV+

'Fancy Dance'

Available on: Friday, June 28

Your browser does not support the video tag.

​​​​​​​

Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) stars as a woman in the midst of a family crisis in Erica Tremblay's drama Fancy Dance. The movie follows Jax, who has cared for her niece Roki in the wake of her sister's disappearance. At the risk of losing custody of Roki to her father, Jax and Roki embark on a road trip to find their missing family member before Roki has her powwow.

Fancy Dance also stars Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Three Pines), Shea Whigham (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), and Audrey Wasilewski (My Life As A Teenage Robot).

Fancy Dance 9 10 Release Date January 21, 2023 Director Erica Tremblay Cast Lily Gladstone , Isabel Delroy-Olson , Ryan Begay , Shea Whigham , Audrey Wasilewski Runtime 90 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Erica Tremblay , Miciana Alise Cinematographer Carolina Costa Producer Deidre Backs, Erica Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Tommy Oliver Production Company Gloria Sanchez Productions, Picturestart, Topic Studios Expand

New on Max

'Problemista'

Available now: Friday, June 28

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related 'Problemista' Review: Tilda Swinton Goes Wild in Julio Torres’ Surreal, Sweet Directorial Debut Torres hones his sense of humor into a beautiful, empathetic look at the individual unique struggles we all face day-to-day.

Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres ventures into movies with his directorial debut Problemista. The surrealist comedy follows an immigrant, Alejandro, who dreams of being a toy-maker while struggling to make ends meet in New York City. At risk of deportation, Alejandro begins working for the narcissistic art world outcast Elizabeth, who may or may not be the literal Devil. Torres stars in the movie alongside a cast that includes Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton), Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Catalina Saavedra (The Maid), and James Scully (You).

Problemista 8 10 Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in NY. As time runs out on his work visa, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country. Release Date March 13, 2023 Director Julio Torres Cast RZA , Isabella Rossellini Julio Torres , Tilda Swinton Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Max