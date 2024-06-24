Quick Links
The last week of June already has major blockbusters such as A Quiet Place: Day One and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 scheduled to hit theaters, but the streaming lineup might be even bigger. From the long-awaited streaming arrival of an Oscar-winning hit, an explosive prequel to an action masterpiece, and a star-laden romantic comedy, you are bound to find something to watch this week. Check out the list below to see all the new movies available to stream this week.
New on VOD
'The Boy and the Heron'
Available on: Tuesday, June 25
'The Boy and the Heron' Review: Hayao Miyazaki’s Latest Isn’t His Swan Song, But It Sure Feels Like It
Miyazaki's newest film is a testament to the overwhelming creativity and ambitious storytelling that makes him one of the greatest directors ever.
From Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl's Moving Castle, comes his latest ambitious epic: The Boy and the Heron. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the movie centers around a young boy named Mahito Maki, who moves to the Japanese countryside with his father in the wake of his mother's death. While adjusting to his new home, Mahito discovers an unusual talking grey heron who leads him to an abandoned tower that transports him to a mysterious and fantastic world, full of faces both new and familiar.
Both the original subtitled Japanese version and the English dub will be made available to purchase via PVOD. Like most Miyazaki movies, the English dub has an incredible all-star cast, including Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women), Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Luca Padovan (You), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).
The Boy and the Heron
A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.
- Release Date
- December 8, 2023
- Director
- Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast
- Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon
- Runtime
- 124 minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Hayao Miyazaki
- Production Company
- Studio Ghibli, Toho Company
'Ezra'
Available on: Tuesday, June 25
'Ezra' Review: Robert De Niro Gives a Genuine and Raw Performance
Tony Goldwyn's latest directorial features a career-best performance from Bobby Cannavale and a career-making performance from William Fitzgerald.
Ezra is an R-rated dramedy that tells the story of on-the-rise stand-up comic Max Brandel, who is struggling to raise his autistic son, Ezra. Newly divorced, Max is back living with his father, Stan, and is constantly bickering with his ex-wife Jenna over how to properly raise Ezra. After a series of incidents, Max is given a three-month restraining order from seeing his son. When he gets a once-a-lifetime opportunity in Los Angeles, Max and Ezra hit the road and go on a cross-country road trip.
Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) directs the movie, which stars Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), Rose Bryne (Neighbors), Academy Award winner Robert De Niro (Raging Bull), Academy Award nominee Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Goldwyn, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
Ezra (2023)
Ezra centers on comedian Max co-parenting autistic son Ezra with ex-wife Jenna. Faced with crucial decisions about Ezra's future, Max and Ezra go on a life-changing cross-country road trip.
- Release Date
- October 1, 2023
- Director
- Tony Goldwyn
- Cast
- Robert De Niro , Rose Byrne , Vera Farmiga , Rainn Wilson , Bobby Cannavale , Whoopi Goldberg , Daphne Rubin-Vega , Matilda Lawler
- Runtime
- 100 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Tony Spiridakis
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Available on: Tuesday, June 25
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Review: Anya Taylor-Joy Can’t Make This 'Fury Road'
We shouldn't be comparing it to 'Fury Road,' but we can't help it either.
Academy Award nominee and cinematic mastermind George Miller returns to the post-apocalyptic Wasteland after a nine-year hiatus with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel/spin-off to his Oscar-winning action masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) fills in for Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, as the movie chronicles her tragic origin story from being kidnapped and orphaned as a young girl to striking an uneasy deal with the warlord Immortan Joe and having a deadly showdown with her mother's killer, Dementus. Along the way, Furiosa also finds an ally in Praetorian Jack, who shows her the ropes of the Citadel.
The action epic also stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Burke (The Souvenir), Alyla Browne (Sting), Lachy Hulme (Three Thousand Years of Longing), and Charlee Fraser (Anyone but You).
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and team-up with Mad Max.
- Release Date
- May 24, 2024
- Director
- George Miller
- Cast
- Anya Taylor-Joy , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Burke , Alyla Browne , Nathan Jones , Angus Sampson , Daniel Webber , Lachy Hulme
- Runtime
- 148 minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- George Miller , Nick Lathouris
- Studio(s)
- Village Roadshow Pictures , Kennedy Miller Mitchell
- Distributor(s)
- Warner Bros.
- Sequel(s)
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- prequel(s)
- Mad Max , Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior , Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Franchise(s)
- Mad Max
'In a Violent Nature'
Available on: Friday, June 28
'In a Violent Nature' Review: Eat Your Heart Out, Jason Voorhees
The year's most explosive horror film takes familiar slasher elements, tears them to pieces, and makes a macabre work of gory art in the wreckage.
What if a director like Terence Malick decided to make a Friday the 13th movie from the perspective of Jason Voorhees? In a Violent Nature seeks to answer that very question as Chris Nash's feature directorial debut follows the mute, masked killer Johnny, as he wanders through the woods and begins stalking and killing a group of teenagers. While this may seem like a basic setup for a slasher movie, what makes In a Violent Nature stand out is that it is told almost entirely through Johnny's POV, starting from his resurrection and proceeding to depict his bloody, murderous rampage.
In a Violent Nature
The horror movie tracks a ravenous zombie creature as it makes its way through a secluded forest.
- Release Date
- January 22, 2024
- Director
- Chris Nash
- Cast
- Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley
- Runtime
- 94 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Chris Nash
'Summer Camp'
Available on: Tuesday, June 25
In the spirit of the Book Club movies, 80 for Brady, Last Vegas, Poms, Grace & Frankie, comes the comedy Summer Camp. The movie follows Nora, Ginny, and Mary, three childhood best friends who are invited to a summer camp reunion. While attending, the three reconnect with old friends and lovers and begin to learn new things about one another and even themselves.
Academy Award winner Diane Keaton (Annie Hall), Academy Award winner Kathy Bates (Misery), and Academy Award nominee Alfre Woodard (Cross Creek) lead the ensemble cast that also includes Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Nicole Richie (The Simple Life), Josh Peck (Oppenheimer), Betsy Sodaro (Disjointed), and Dennis Haysbert (24).
'The Watchers'
Available on: Friday, June 28
'The Watchers' Review: Ishana Night Shyamalan’s Horror Movie Is a Nepo Nightmare
The Summer of Shyamalan is off to a rocky start.
The Watchers marks the feature directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of (you guessed it) Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense). Based on the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, the folk horror film follows Mina, an American woman living in Ireland still grieving the sudden loss of her mother 15 years prior. While on a work trip requiring her to transport a parrot to a zoo in Belfast, Mina gets lost in the woods and finds herself trapped in a mysterious shelter where she, alongside three other strangers, is watched over by a group of mysterious creatures known as the "Watchers."
Dakota Fanning (Ripley) stars in the movie alongside Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), and Oliver Finnegan (Outlander).
The Watchers
Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night.
- Release Date
- June 7, 2024
- Director
- Ishana Shyamalan
- Cast
- Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan
New on Netflix
'A Family Affair'
Available on: Friday, June 28
Twelve years after starring on screen together in The Paperboy, Zac Efron and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman are reuniting alongside Joey King (The Kissing Booth) in the romantic comedy A Family Affair. The movie follows Zara Ford, who is stressed out by her job as a personal assistant for the obnoxious movie star Chris Cole. Just when Zara thinks she couldn't hate her boss any more than she already does, she discovers that her widowed mother, Brooke, is now sleeping with Chris and the two are madly in love.
Academy Award nominee Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King) directs the romantic comedy that also stars Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy (Players), and Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment).
A Family Affair (2024)
When an elderly matriarch summons her extended family for a grand reunion, the gathering unearths unresolved conflicts and buried secrets among the clan. As relatives from various generations clash and reconcile, the family navigates through emotional discoveries and the power of familial ties.
- Release Date
- June 28, 2024
- Director
- Richard La Gravenese
- Cast
- Joey King , Nicole Kidman , Zac Efron , Kathy Bates , Liza Koshy , Sherry Cola , Gissette Valentin , Olivia Macklin
- Runtime
- 111 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Carrie Solomon
- Producer
- Alyssa Altman, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth
- Production Company
- Roth/Kirschenbaum Films
New on Apple TV+
'Fancy Dance'
Available on: Friday, June 28
'Fancy Dance' Review: Lily Gladstone’s Post-'Killers of the Flower Moon' Movie Deserves the World
This road trip drama about an Indigenous family in crisis is sharply written, beautifully directed, and well-acted by all involved.
Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) stars as a woman in the midst of a family crisis in Erica Tremblay's drama Fancy Dance. The movie follows Jax, who has cared for her niece Roki in the wake of her sister's disappearance. At the risk of losing custody of Roki to her father, Jax and Roki embark on a road trip to find their missing family member before Roki has her powwow.
Fancy Dance also stars Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Three Pines), Shea Whigham (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), and Audrey Wasilewski (My Life As A Teenage Robot).
Fancy Dance
- Release Date
- January 21, 2023
- Director
- Erica Tremblay
- Cast
- Lily Gladstone , Isabel Delroy-Olson , Ryan Begay , Shea Whigham , Audrey Wasilewski
- Runtime
- 90 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Erica Tremblay , Miciana Alise
- Cinematographer
- Carolina Costa
- Producer
- Deidre Backs, Erica Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Tommy Oliver
- Production Company
- Gloria Sanchez Productions, Picturestart, Topic Studios
New on Max
'Problemista'
Available now: Friday, June 28
'Problemista' Review: Tilda Swinton Goes Wild in Julio Torres’ Surreal, Sweet Directorial Debut
Torres hones his sense of humor into a beautiful, empathetic look at the individual unique struggles we all face day-to-day.
Los Espookys co-creator Julio Torres ventures into movies with his directorial debut Problemista. The surrealist comedy follows an immigrant, Alejandro, who dreams of being a toy-maker while struggling to make ends meet in New York City. At risk of deportation, Alejandro begins working for the narcissistic art world outcast Elizabeth, who may or may not be the literal Devil. Torres stars in the movie alongside a cast that includes Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton), Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Catalina Saavedra (The Maid), and James Scully (You).
Problemista
Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in NY. As time runs out on his work visa, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country.
- Release Date
- March 13, 2023
- Director
- Julio Torres
- Cast
- Julio Torres , Tilda Swinton , RZA , Isabella Rossellini
- Runtime
- 98 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy