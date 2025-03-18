Several recent Oscar winners are heading to stream this week, alongside some new star-studded movies fresh from theaters. Here's a look at all the new movies arriving on streaming this week.

New on Hulu:

'Anora'

Available Now

The winner of 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing; Academy Award winner Sean Baker's Anora is a must-see.

The movie follows Ani, a 23-year-old stripper and sex worker living in Brooklyn, who is tasked with entertaining Vanya, the spoiled 21-year-old son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. Vanya falls hard for Ani, paying her money to spend the week with him as his girlfriend, and eventually asks her to marry him for him to be granted a green card. Ani's Cinderella story doesn't last long once Vanya's parents catch wind of the marriage, and send their men after the two, demanding that the marriage gets annulled.

Academy Award Winner Mikey Madison (Scream) gives a star-making performance in the title role and works alongside a stellar ensemble that includes Mark Eidelstein, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian (Tangerine), Vache Tovmasyan, Aleksei Serebryakov (Nobody), and Darya Ekamasova (The Americans).