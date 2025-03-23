It's looking to be a jam-packed week of new titles hitting streaming across VOD and SVOD. With the latest movies from some of the biggest stars, to all-new streaming originals, you'll definitely want to stay tuned to find out what's all coming to streaming in the next seven days.

New on Hulu:

'A Complete Unknown'

Available on: Thursday, March 27

Nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design, is the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Instead of diving deep inside the head of the iconic artist, the film instead keeps Dylan as an enigma, chronicling his arrival to New York in the 1960s, where he caught the attention of music icons Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. The movie also follows his romances with fellow musician Joan Baez and the budding activist Sylvie Russo. It all leads up to Dylan’s revolutionary performan