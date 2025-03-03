It looks like it's going to be a quieter week for streaming this week. While there are some exciting horror-centric titles arriving, there hasn't been much announced yet. Here's a look at all the new movies arriving on streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Heart Eyes’

Available on: Tuesday, March 3

Valentine’s Day may be over, but if you’re still feeling the love, but desire an extra splash of blood, Heart Eyes will surely do the trick.

The film is centered around the masked serial killer known as the Heart Eyes Killer, who, every Valentine’s Day, pops up in a new city, and murders romantic couples in the most gruesome ways imaginable. When young workaholic Ally and her charming and oh-so-handsome new co-worker, Jay, are mistaken as a couple by the killer, they must race through the streets of Seattle in order to stay alive, and hopefully, take down the Heart Eyes Killer once and for all.

Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within) directs the slasher romantic-comedy which stars Olivia Holt (Totally Killer), Mason Gooding (Scream), Gigi Zumbado (The Rookie), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), and Jordana Brewster (Fast and Furious).

New on Max:

'Heretic'

Available on: Friday, March 7