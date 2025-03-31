We are officially entering the month of April, and that means a whole slew of movies will be making their way to the big and small screen. So if you're looking for a good movie to watch, while anxiously awaiting your trip to see Sinners at your local theater, you can check out the list below to see which movies will be available on streaming in the first week of April.

New on VOD:

'Black Bag'

Available on: Tuesday, April 1

After the success of Kimi and Presence, Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh and acclaimed screenwriter David Koepp reunite for the tense and star-studded spy thriller Black Bag.

The film follows George Woodhouse and Kathryn St. Jean, a married pair of intelligence officers for MI6. George is tasked with investigating a potential mole in their midst, and one of the potential suspects is Kathryn. George is put to the test of whether he’ll remain loyal to the woman he loves or to his country.

Black Bag stars Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Carol), Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs), Marisa Abela (Industry), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye).