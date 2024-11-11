As the temperatures continue to get chillier in most parts of the world, you may be looking for some movies to watch while curled up in a blanket. This week's streaming lineup has everything from big summer blockbusters to acclaimed Oscar contenders. You won't have to look very far to find something you'll want to watch.

New on Disney+:

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Available on: Tuesday, November 12

Disney+ is about to get just a little bit filthier as the biggest R-rated film of all time is debuting on the service this week. Ryan Reynolds and Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman make their much anticipated MCU debut in the multiverse-hopping superhero comedy extravaganza, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Set six years after the events of Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson has given up his days of being Deadpool after being rejected from the Avengers and having broken up with his ex-fiancée Vanessa. After being snatched away by the Time Variance Authority, he is told that his universe (Earth-10005), is set to be pruned after the death of Wolverine. Determined to save his loved ones, Wade snatches a Time Ripper device to find a Wolverine that will help and ends up recruiting the most hated Wolverine in the entire multiverse. The two end up being zapped away into the wasteland known as the Void where they meet some unexpected faces and face off against Charles Xavier's evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy (Free Guy) directs Deadpool & Wolverine which sees Reynolds and Jackman reprising their beloved roles alongside returning faces from the previous two Deadpool movies, such as Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić, Randal Reeder, and Lewis Tan. The movie also stars Emma Corrin (The Crown), Aaron Stanford (X2), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), and dozens of unexpected cameos and guest appearances that we dare not spoil here.

Watch on Disney+

New on Peacock:

'Twisters'

Available on: Friday, November 15

Some of Hollywood's favorite young stars team up to chase down some killer storms in Twisters, a standalone sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister.

After a devastating incident that took the lives of her friends, Kate Carter has left her risk-taking days of storm-chasing behind her. That is until she receives a visit from her friend (and the only other survivor of the incident) Javi, who offers her a position to test new tornado scanning technology in Oklahoma. Kate and Javi ultimately team up with a crew of online influencers and storm chasers led by the "Tornado Wrangler" himself, Tyler Owens. Together, the young adults travel across the storm-riddled streets of Oklahoma, with the hopes of providing a safer future when it comes to severe weather.

Academy Award nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directs Twisters which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (NewsRadio), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding).

Watch on Peacock

New on Netflix:

'Close to You'

Available on: Friday, November 15

Related 'Close to You' Review: Elliot Page Is Stuck in a Nightmare Family Reunion While Page brings a grace to the film, he is left fighting a losing battle in an otherwise strained family drama.

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) stars in his first movie role since coming out as a trans man in December 2020.

Close to You is a fully improvised drama that follows Sam, a trans man who returns to his hometown of Cobourge to attend his father's birthday. Sam hasn't actually seen his family since he transitioned four years prior, and while he doesn't care about whether or not his family will reject his true self, he does need to confront his family's other demons and ignorance.

Dominic Savage (The Escape) directed the movie which also stars Hillary Baack (Sound of Metal), Peter Outerbridge (The Murdoch Mysteries), Wendy Crewson (Room), Janet Porter (It), Alex Paxton-Beesley (Pure), Daniel Maslany (Impulse), Sook Yin-Lee (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Andrew Bushell (Designated Survivor), Jim Watson (The Strain), David Reale (Suits), and Amanda Richer.

4 10 Close To You Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Dominic Savage Cast elliot page , Hillary Baack , Wendy Crewson , Peter Outerbridge Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Dominic Savage , elliot page Studio(s) Me + You Productions , Good Question Media , Kindred Spirit , Rolling Dice , PageBoy Productions Expand

Watch on Netflix

'Emilia Pérez'

Available on: Wednesday, November 12

From acclaimed auteur Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone), comes one of the year's biggest Oscar contenders: Emilia Pérez.

Lawyer Rita Mora Castro has gone through her career unappreciated, never being given a proper chance. Her life is flipped upside down when she is enlisted by a ruthless cartel leader to help her fake her own death, to achieve her lifelong dream of transitioning into a woman. Even if that means leaving her beloved family behind. Four years later, Rita once again crosses paths with the cartel leader, now named Emilia Pérez, who once again asks for her help, but this time her mission is even more dangerous.

Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldaña (Avatar), Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Adriana Paz (Spectre), Mark Ivanir (Barry), and Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez follows Rita, an underestimated lawyer working at a prominent law firm focused on freeing criminals rather than pursuing justice. She is recruited by the leader of a criminal organization, prompting a complex journey that challenges her principles as she navigates the morally ambiguous world of her new employer. Release Date November 13, 2024 Director Jacques Audiard Cast Karla Sofía Gascón , Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez , Adriana Paz , Edgar Ramirez Mark Ivanir , Eduardo Aladro , Emiliano Edmundo Hasan Jalil , James Gerard , Eric Geynes , Agathe Bokja , Chun-Ting Lin , Stéphane Ly-Cuong , Line Phé , Pascal Toussirot , Karla Lazo Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jacques Audiard , Thomas Bidegain , Léa Mysius Studio(s) Why Not Productions , Saint Laurent , Page 114 , Pathé , France 2 Cinéma , LPI Media , Pimienta Films , The Veterans Character(s) Emilia / Manitas , Rita , Jessi , Epifania , Gustavo Brun , Wasserman , Berlinger , Gabriel Mendoza , London City Boy , Thai nurse , Medical Staff , Thai Surgeon IMDb ID tt20221436 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Budget 26885000.0 Expand

Watch on Netflix

'Hot Frosty'

Available on: Wednesday, November 13

Netflix's slate of Christmas movies this year continues with the release of the bizarrely titled flick, Hot Frosty. However, if you thought the title was weird, just wait until you read what the movie is about.

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy's holiday blues have hit an all-time high. That is until she accidentally brings a snowman to life through the use of a magical scarf. Now, the snowman is the hunky but naive Jack, who falls head over heels in love with Kathy.

Jerry Ciccoritti (Schitt's Creek) directs Hot Frosty, which stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Dustin Milligan (Schitt's Creek), Craig Robinson (The Office), Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Katy Mixon (Eastbound & Down), and Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset).

Hot Frosty Release Date November 13, 2024 Director Jerry Ciccoritti Cast Lacey Chabert , Dustin Milligan , Katy Mixon Greer , Joe Lo Truglio Craig Robinson , Lauren Holly , Chrishell Stause , Sherry Miller , Dan Lett , Matthew Stefiuk , Heleene Lohan Cameron , Allan Royal , Sarah Desouza-Coelho , Bobby Daniels Main Genre Holiday Writers Russell Hainline Expand

Watch on Netflix

'Widow Clicquot'

Available on: Saturday, November 16

Related 'Widow Clicquot' Review: Haley Bennett Is the Grand Dame of Champagne Though it nearly falls apart in the end, the film is held together by its strong central performance.

Haley Bennett (Hillbilly Elegy) stars as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot in the period drama Widow Clicquot.

Based on the nonfiction novel of the same name by Tilar J Mazzeo, the movie charts the story behind the Veuve Clicquot champagne family, and the successful business they began in the late 18th century.

Thomas Napper (The Wheel of Time) directed the movie, which also stars Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), Sam Riley (Maleficent), Anson Boon (Pistol), Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla), Ben Miles (The Crown), and Natasha O'Keeffe (Peaky Blinders).

7 10 Widow Clicquot A young widow takes over her late husband's struggling wine business, determined to transform it into a champagne empire. Navigating societal expectations and business challenges, she pioneers new techniques and defies conventions, becoming a trailblazer in the male-dominated industry and changing the world of champagne forever. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Thomas Napper Cast Haley Bennett , Tom Sturridge , Sam Riley , Leo Suter , Ben Miles , Anson Boon , Natasha O'Keeffe , Chris Larkin Main Genre Drama Writers Erin Dignam , Thomas Napper , Christopher Monger Runtime 89 Minutes Expand

Watch on Netflix

New on Hulu:

'Thelma'

Available on: Friday, November 15

Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) gets the leading action star role she's long deserved in the delightful comedy flick Thelma. The movie follows Thelma Post, a 93-year-old woman who lives alone in Los Angeles, and whose only true companion is her twenty-something grandson Danny. When Thelma loses $10,000 to a phone scammer pretending to be Danny, she embarks on a harrowing adventure across the suburbs of Los Angeles to get back what is rightfully hers.

Josh Margolin makes his directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Parker Posey (Beau Is Afraid), Clark Gregg (The Avengers), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), and the late screen legend Richard Roundtree (Shaft) in one of his final on-screen roles.

7 10 Thelma When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Josh Margolin Cast June Squibb , Fred Hechinger , Richard Roundtree , Parker Posey , Clark Gregg , Malcolm McDowell Main Genre Comedy Writers Josh Margolin Runtime 97 minutes Expand

New on VOD:

'Goodrich'

Available on: Tuesday, November 12

Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) takes on the titular role in the dramedy Goodrich.

60-year-old Andy Goodrich thinks he has it all, he has a beautiful wife, precocious twins, and a successful career as an art dealer. Everything is going great until his wife tells him that she's leaving him and checks into a 90-day rehab program, which leaves him in charge of the kids. Now needing help diving into the world of modern parenthood, Andy seeks help from his estranged adult daughter Grace to help him right his wrongs.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again) directs Goodrich which also stars Mila Kunis (Ted), Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin), Michael Urie (Shrinking), Kevin Pollack (The Usual Suspects), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Danny Deferrari (Shiva Baby), Lauren Benanti (No Hard Feelings), and Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day).

Goodrich Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer Cast Michael Keaton , Mila Kunis , Carmen Ejogo , Michael Urie , Kevin Pollak , Viven Lyra Blair , Nico Haraga , Danny Deferrari with Lauren Benanti , Andie MacDowell Main Genre Drama Writers Hallie Meyers-Shyer Runtime 111 Minutes Character(s) Andy Goodrich , Grace Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Magpie'

Available on: Tuesday, November 12

Related 'Magpie' Review: Forget Star Wars, This Is Daisy Ridley At Her Best Ridley makes a meal of this dark madcap of a movie that all rides on her shoulders.

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars in the thrilling new neo-noir Magpie.

Anette and Ben are thrilled when their young daughter is cast in a high-profile movie opposite Alicia, an A-list superstar. However, Anette begins to suspect that her husband may be hiding a secret obsession as he obsessively volunteers to chaperone their daughter on set.

Sam Yates directs the film, which also stars Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) and Matilda Lutz (Reptile).

8 10 Magpie A couple find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast alongside a controversial major star. Release Date March 9, 2024 Director Sam Yates Cast Daisy Ridley , Shazad Latif , Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz , Alistair Petrie , Pippa Bennett-Warner , Niall Wright , Cherrelle Skeete , Andy M Milligan , Jenny Galloway , Emmet Kirwan Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Tom Bateman Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Megalopolis'

Available on: Tuesday, November 12

Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola is a legend of cinema, having directed classics such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and Apocalypse Now. After having stepped away from directing big-budget films for the last two decades, he returns with his lifelong passion project Megalopolis, which has become one of the most polarizing films of the year.

Set in an alternate version of New York City named New Rome, Megalopolis follows the revered architect Cesar Catilina whose vision of rebuilding the city as a futuristic utopia clashes with the city's corrupt mayor, Franklyn Cicero. As Cesar enters a passionate love affair with Cicero's daughter Julia, the city's power structure begins to have a dramatic shift.

Academy Award nominee Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) leads an all-star cast that also includes Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Academy Award winner Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore), Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman (Rain Man), Academy Award nominee Talia Shire (Rocky), Grace VanderWaal (Stargirl), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).