It's the week before Thanksgiving, and the lineup of movies coming to streaming isn't slowing down anytime soon. From hotly anticipated Oscar contenders to the return of some fan-favorite franchises, you can check out our list below to see which new movies are heading to streaming this week.

New on Apple TV+:

'Blitz'

Available on: Friday, November 22

From Academy Award winner Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), comes his first feature film in six years; the World War II drama Blitz.

Set in London during the Blitz, young George's mother, Rita, sends him to the English countryside to avoid the Blitz Bombings. Unwilling to just stand by, George sets off on a perilous quest to return home to his mother and grandfather in East London, facing immense danger at every corner.

Blitz stars Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), newcomer Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Benjamin Clementine (Dune: Part One), Kathy Burke (Elizabeth), The Jam's lead singer Paul Weller, Stephen Graham (Venom: The Last Dance), Leigh Gill (Joker), Mica Ricketts (Here We Go), CJ Beckford (Riches), Alex Jennings (The Crown), Joshua McGuire (Anatomy of a Scandal), Hayley Squires (Beau Is Afraid), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Sally Messham (Aftersun).

New on Netflix:

'Joy'

Available on: Friday, November 22

From acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Ben Taylor (Sex Education), comes the inspiring biographical drama Joy.

The movie tells the true story of Jean Purdy, a nurse, who teamed up with scientist Robert Edwards and the talented surgeon Patrick Steptoe, in developing the world's first 'test tube baby' or how as we know it today, the first baby born through IVF.

Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), and James Norton (Little Women) star in the film.

'The Merry Gentlemen'

Available on: Wednesday, November 20

Netflix's annual slate of Christmas rom-coms continues this week with the release of their sexiest seasonal flick yet, The Merry Gentlemen.

When her parents' small-town performing arts venue is at risk of shutting down, former dancer and choreographer Ashley, teams up with a local contractor to stage an all-male Christmas-themed revue that takes the community by storm.

Peter Sullivan (Secret Obsession) directs the movie which stars Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), Chad Michael Murray (Freaky Friday), Marla Sokoloff (The Practice), Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Michael Gross (Family Ties), Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2), Hector David Jr. (Power Rangers Samurai), Colt Prattes (This Is Us), and Marc Anthony Samuel (General Hospital).

'The Piano Lesson'

Available on: Friday, November 22

Following the Academy Award-winning films Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Academy Award winner Denzel Washington returns to produce another one of August Wilson's plays in The Piano Lesson.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, after the Great Depression, the Charles family has gathered together to decide what to do with their priceless family heirloom, a piano, which has carvings made by one of their enslaved ancestors. Siblings Boy Willie Charles and Berniece Charles clash over what will become of the piano, with one wanting to sell it, with the other proclaiming it far too valuable to give up.

Denzel's son, Malcolm Washington, makes his directorial debut with the movie, which stars John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Michael Potts (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Grammy winner Erykah Badu (The Cider House Rules), newcomer Skylar Aleece Smith, Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple), and Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk).

'Spellbound'

Available on: Friday, November 22

The animated musical adventure film Spellbound follows Princess Ellian, who must set of on a perilous quest through the magical world of Lumbria that has split her kingdom home in two and turned her parents, King Solon and Queen Elssmere, into monsters.

Academy Award winner Vickey Jenson (Shrek) directs the film, which features original music from Disney legend and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Populating the star-studded voice cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!), Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Academy Award nominee John Lithgow (The World According to Garp), Jenifer Lewis (The Princess and the Frog), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Nathan Lane (The Lion King).

New on Hulu:

'Alien: Romulus'

Available on: Thursday, November 21

The ever-iconic Alien franchise goes back to its horror roots in the ninth and latest installment, Alien: Romulus.

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Romulus finds a young group of scavengers, in search of a new beginning, away from their unforgiving home at a mining colony. They end up hopping aboard an abandoned space station that once belonged to Weyland-Yutani, and while searching the sectors, accidentally unleash some deadly extraterrestrial beings that could bring a premature end to their journey.

Fede Álvarez (Don't Breathe) directs the film, which stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renuax (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Superman), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.

'Firebrand'

Available on: Friday, November 22

Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) and Academy Award nominee Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) star in the scandalous historical drama Firebrand.

Based on the novel Queen's Gambit (no, not that Queen's Gambit) by Elizabeth Fremantle, the movie tells a fictionalized story of Henry VII's final years and his tumultuous marriage to his sixth wife, Katherine Parr. As Katherine begins to question the teachings of the Church of England, she is introduced to the teachings of Anne Askew, a Protestant preacher her husband had killed. While the story goes that Katherine choked Henry as revenge, nobody really knows what really happened behind closed doors. This movie tells a hypothetical story of what may have happened.

Karim Aïnouz (The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão) directed the movie, which also stars Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley (Maleficent), Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin), Ruby Bentall (Poldark), Amr Waked (Ramy), Erin Doherty (The Crown), Patsy Ferran (Living), and Mia Threapleton (The Buccaneers).

'The Good Half'

Available on: Friday, November 22

Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) gets a chance to flex his dramatic acting muscles in the drama The Good Half.

The film follows Renn Wheeland, who returns to his home in Cleveland, Ohio, for his mother's funeral. In the years since Renn left home, he has become estranged from most of his family, and upon his return, he begins to forge new relationships, all while slowly realizing that he can't escape his family.

Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries) directs the film, which also stars Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), David Arquette (Scream), Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), Matt Walsh (Veep), and Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid).

New on VOD:

'Absolution'

Available on: Tuesday, November 19

After spending over the last decade starring in action flicks like Taken, Non-Stop, and The Grey, Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson returns with yet another, in Absolution.

Neeson stars as an aging mob enforcer simply known as Thug, who learns that he has CTE and doesn't have much time to live. Now, he must escape his criminal past and reconnect with his estranged daughter and grandson before his time runs out.

Director Hans Petter Moland reunites with Neeson after the two worked together on Cold Pursuit. The film also stars Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Frankie Shaw (Blue Mountain State), and Daniel Diemer (The Half of It).

'Smile 2'

Available on: Tuesday. November 19

Following up on one of the biggest horror hits of 2022, Smile 2 takes its grinning demon to the stage, giving it its deadliest platform to date.

Pop superstar Skye Riley has never been the same after being in a traumatic accident just a year prior. Now sober and on the road to recovery, Skye is getting ready to embark on a world tour, but when old habits lead her to a deadly encounter with her drug dealer, Lewis, she begins to be stalked by a demonic force that puts her sanity to the ultimate test.

Parker Finn returns to direct the sequel, which also stars Naomi Scott (Aladdin), Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Peter Jacobsen (House), Ray Nicholson (Licorice Pizza), Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario), Raúl Castillo (Atypical), and Kyle Gallner, who reprises his role from the first film.

New on Max:

'Watchmen: Chapter I'

Available Now

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' acclaimed graphic novel gets readapted as an animated film in Watchmen: Chapter I.

The first of the two-part story, adapts the first 6 issues of the original miniseries, as the murder of the disgraced government-funded superhero The Comedian, draws his old teammates out of retirement, as they now must confront their embattled pasts.

Brandon Vietti (Batman: Under the Red Hood) directs the new adaptation which features the voices of Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), Titus Welliver (Bosch), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Rick D. Wasserman (Werewolf by Night), Adrienne Barbeau (Escape From New York), Michael Cerveris (Fringe), and Geoff Pierson (Designated Survivor).