It's the week before Thanksgiving, and the lineup of movies coming to streaming isn't slowing down anytime soon. From hotly anticipated Oscar contenders to the return of some fan-favorite franchises, you can check out our list below to see which new movies are heading to streaming this week.
New on Apple TV+:
'Blitz'
Available on: Friday, November 22
'Blitz' Review: Steve McQueen’s WWII Movie Is Another Historical Triumph | LFF 2024
Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan star in the historical drama.
From Academy Award winner Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), comes his first feature film in six years; the World War II drama Blitz.
Set in London during the Blitz, young George's mother, Rita, sends him to the English countryside to avoid the Blitz Bombings. Unwilling to just stand by, George sets off on a perilous quest to return home to his mother and grandfather in East London, facing immense danger at every corner.
Blitz stars Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), newcomer Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Benjamin Clementine (Dune: Part One), Kathy Burke (Elizabeth), The Jam's lead singer Paul Weller, Stephen Graham (Venom: The Last Dance), Leigh Gill (Joker), Mica Ricketts (Here We Go), CJ Beckford (Riches), Alex Jennings (The Crown), Joshua McGuire (Anatomy of a Scandal), Hayley Squires (Beau Is Afraid), Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Sally Messham (Aftersun).
In Blitz (2024), set during World War II, a diverse group of Londoners struggles to survive the relentless German bombing campaign. Their intertwined stories reflect resilience, courage, and humanity amid wartime chaos, as they navigate personal and collective challenges while striving to maintain hope and unity.
- Release Date
- November 1, 2024
- Director
- Steve McQueen
- Cast
- Elliott Heffernan , Saoirse Ronan , Paul Weller , Harris Dickinson , Benjamin Clementine , Kathy Burke , Stephen Graham , Leigh Gill , Mica Ricketts , CJ Beckford , Alex Jennings , Joshua McGuire , Hayley Squires , Erin Kellyman , Sally Messham
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Steve McQueen
- Character(s)
- George , Rita , Gerald
New on Netflix:
'Joy'
Available on: Friday, November 22
'Joy' Review: Netflix's IVF Movie Is Too Interested in Being a Jolly Good Time | LFF 2024
The biographical drama stars Bill Nighy, Thomas McKenzie, and James Norton.
From acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Ben Taylor (Sex Education), comes the inspiring biographical drama Joy.
The movie tells the true story of Jean Purdy, a nurse, who teamed up with scientist Robert Edwards and the talented surgeon Patrick Steptoe, in developing the world's first 'test tube baby' or how as we know it today, the first baby born through IVF.
Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), and James Norton (Little Women) star in the film.
Joy (2024) chronicles the determined efforts of a young nurse, a visionary scientist, and an innovative surgeon as they confront resistance from the church, state, media, and medical establishment in their groundbreaking pursuit to create the world's first "test tube baby," Louise Joy Brown.
- Release Date
- November 22, 2024
- Director
- Ben Taylor
- Cast
- Bill Nighy , James Norton , Thomasin McKenzie , Charlie Murphy , Rish Shah , Cecily Cleeve , Eoin Duffy , Mariam Haque , Abbiegail Mills
- Runtime
- 115 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Rachel Mason , Jack Thorne
- Character(s)
- Patrick Steptoe , Robert Edwards , Jean Purdy , Trisha , Arun , Caroline , Colin , Marie , Meg
'The Merry Gentlemen'
Available on: Wednesday, November 20
Netflix's annual slate of Christmas rom-coms continues this week with the release of their sexiest seasonal flick yet, The Merry Gentlemen.
When her parents' small-town performing arts venue is at risk of shutting down, former dancer and choreographer Ashley, teams up with a local contractor to stage an all-male Christmas-themed revue that takes the community by storm.
Peter Sullivan (Secret Obsession) directs the movie which stars Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland), Chad Michael Murray (Freaky Friday), Marla Sokoloff (The Practice), Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Michael Gross (Family Ties), Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2), Hector David Jr. (Power Rangers Samurai), Colt Prattes (This Is Us), and Marc Anthony Samuel (General Hospital).
The Merry Gentlemen
- Release Date
- November 20, 2024
- Director
- Peter Sullivan
- Cast
- Britt Robertson , Chad Michael Murray , marla sokoloff , Beth Broderick , Michael Gross , Maxwell Caulfield , Hector David Jr. , Colt Prattes , Marc Anthony Samuel
- Main Genre
- Holiday
- Writers
- marla sokoloff
'The Piano Lesson'
Available on: Friday, November 22
'The Piano Lesson' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Brings New Life to August Wilson’s Play | TIFF 2024
Also starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, 'The Piano Lesson' finds ways to expand this play beyond the stage.
Following the Academy Award-winning films Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Academy Award winner Denzel Washington returns to produce another one of August Wilson's plays in The Piano Lesson.
Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, after the Great Depression, the Charles family has gathered together to decide what to do with their priceless family heirloom, a piano, which has carvings made by one of their enslaved ancestors. Siblings Boy Willie Charles and Berniece Charles clash over what will become of the piano, with one wanting to sell it, with the other proclaiming it far too valuable to give up.
Denzel's son, Malcolm Washington, makes his directorial debut with the movie, which stars John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Michael Potts (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Grammy winner Erykah Badu (The Cider House Rules), newcomer Skylar Aleece Smith, Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple), and Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk).
The Piano Lesson
In The Piano Lesson, a brother and sister clash over selling a family heirloom piano—he sees it as a path to wealth, while she views it as a vital link to their heritage. Their uncle tries to mediate, but the conflict reveals deep truths about identity, legacy, and the past.
- Release Date
- November 8, 2024
- Director
- Malcolm Washington
- Cast
- Samuel L. Jackson , John David Washington , Danielle Deadwyler , Ray Fisher , Corey Hawkins , Michael Potts , Skylar Smith , Stephan James , Erykah Badu , Malik J Ali , Charity Jordan , Isaiah Gunn , Matrell Smith , Jerrika Hinton , Gail Bean , Hanniel Joseph , Pauletta Washington , Olivia Washington , Kylee D. Allen , Deetta West , Jay Peterson , David Atkinson , Tony Fox , Melanie Jeffcoat , Owen Harn , Charles Green
- Runtime
- 125 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Virgil Williams , Malcolm Washington
- Character(s)
- Doaker , Boy Willie , Berniece , Lymon , Avery , Wining Boy , Maretha , Boy Charles , Lucille , Willie Boy , Mama Berniece , Young Boy Willie , Crawley , Grace , Dolly , Papa Boy Walter , Mama Ola , Young Mama Ola , Young Berniece , Mama Esther , James Sutter , Robert Sutter , Young Wining Boy , Miss Ophelia , Joel Nolander , White Man
'Spellbound'
Available on: Friday, November 22
The animated musical adventure film Spellbound follows Princess Ellian, who must set of on a perilous quest through the magical world of Lumbria that has split her kingdom home in two and turned her parents, King Solon and Queen Elssmere, into monsters.
Academy Award winner Vickey Jenson (Shrek) directs the film, which features original music from Disney legend and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Populating the star-studded voice cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!), Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Academy Award nominee John Lithgow (The World According to Garp), Jenifer Lewis (The Princess and the Frog), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Nathan Lane (The Lion King).
Spellbound
- Release Date
- November 22, 2024
- Director
- Vicky Jenson
- Cast
- Rachel Zegler , Miguel Bernardeau , Giovanna Bush , Dennis Stowe , Jenifer Lewis , Dee Bradley Baker , Susan Fitzer , Nicole Kidman , Javier Bardem , John Lithgow , Olga Merediz , Rich Moore , Nathan Lane , Tituss Burgess , John Ratzenberger , Vicky Jenson , Angela Grovey , Jessica Molaskey , Isabelle McCalla
- Runtime
- 109 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Vicky Jenson , Lauren Hynek , Elizabeth Martin
- Character(s)
- Princess Ellian , Chilo , Orsola , Lumbrian Soldier , Nazara , Flink Dee , Old Maid , Queen Ellsmere , King Solon , Bolinar , The General , The Postmaster , Luno - Oracle of the Moon , Sunny - Oracle of the Sun , Milo The Monster Handler , Old Blue-Haired Woman , Lumbrian Citizen
- Studio(s)
- Skydance Animation
New on Hulu:
'Alien: Romulus'
Available on: Thursday, November 21
'Alien: Romulus' Review: It’s One Small Step for a Franchise, One Giant Leap for Nostalgia
Director Fede Álvarez has intriguing ideas on where to take this franchise, but gets lost in callbacks to the past.
The ever-iconic Alien franchise goes back to its horror roots in the ninth and latest installment, Alien: Romulus.
Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Romulus finds a young group of scavengers, in search of a new beginning, away from their unforgiving home at a mining colony. They end up hopping aboard an abandoned space station that once belonged to Weyland-Yutani, and while searching the sectors, accidentally unleash some deadly extraterrestrial beings that could bring a premature end to their journey.
Fede Álvarez (Don't Breathe) directs the film, which stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renuax (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Superman), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.
In Alien: Romulus, a crew of space explorers lands on a distant, uncharted planet, only to uncover a horrifying secret lurking beneath the surface. As they delve deeper into the alien environment, they encounter deadly creatures and ancient ruins that hint at a terrifying history. The team's survival becomes a desperate battle against the relentless xenomorphs, forcing them to rely on their wits and technology to escape the nightmarish world.
- Release Date
- August 16, 2024
- Director
- Fede Alvarez
- Cast
- Cailee Spaeny , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Isabela Merced , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu , Rosie Ede , Soma Simon , Bence Okeke , Viktor Orizu , Robert Bobroczkyi , Trevor Newlin , Annemarie Griggs , Daniel Betts
- Runtime
- 119 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Fede Alvarez , Rodo Sayagues , Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett
- Character(s)
- Rain , Andy , Tyler , Kay , Bjorn , Navarro , WY Officer , 10-Year-Old Punk #1 , 10-Year-Old Punk #2 , 10-Year-Old Punk #3 , Offspring , Xenomorph , MU/TH/UR (voice) , Rook (Facial and Vocal Performance)
- Studio(s)
- Scott Free Productions , 20th Century
- Distributor(s)
- 20th Century
- Franchise(s)
- Alien
'Firebrand'
Available on: Friday, November 22
'Firebrand' Review: Alicia Vikander and Jude Law Go Full Tudor in Wildly Inaccurate Historical Drama
Karim Aïnouz's period drama tosses the history book out with the bath water.
Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) and Academy Award nominee Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) star in the scandalous historical drama Firebrand.
Based on the novel Queen's Gambit (no, not that Queen's Gambit) by Elizabeth Fremantle, the movie tells a fictionalized story of Henry VII's final years and his tumultuous marriage to his sixth wife, Katherine Parr. As Katherine begins to question the teachings of the Church of England, she is introduced to the teachings of Anne Askew, a Protestant preacher her husband had killed. While the story goes that Katherine choked Henry as revenge, nobody really knows what really happened behind closed doors. This movie tells a hypothetical story of what may have happened.
Karim Aïnouz (The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão) directed the movie, which also stars Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley (Maleficent), Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin), Ruby Bentall (Poldark), Amr Waked (Ramy), Erin Doherty (The Crown), Patsy Ferran (Living), and Mia Threapleton (The Buccaneers).
Firebrand
Follows Queen Catherine Parr and Henry VIII's marriage.
- Release Date
- June 21, 2024
- Director
- Karim Ainouz
- Cast
- Jude Law , Alicia Vikander , Eddie Marsan , Erin Doherty
- Runtime
- 120 minutes
- Main Genre
- History
- Writers
- Henrietta Ashworth , Jessica Ashworth , Rosanne Flynn , Elizabeth Fremantle
'The Good Half'
Available on: Friday, November 22
Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) gets a chance to flex his dramatic acting muscles in the drama The Good Half.
The film follows Renn Wheeland, who returns to his home in Cleveland, Ohio, for his mother's funeral. In the years since Renn left home, he has become estranged from most of his family, and upon his return, he begins to forge new relationships, all while slowly realizing that he can't escape his family.
Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries) directs the film, which also stars Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), David Arquette (Scream), Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), Matt Walsh (Veep), and Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid).
After his mother's death, a distant writer returns home for her funeral. While reconnecting with his estranged family, he meets a vibrant stranger who helps him face his grief and unresolved issues.
- Release Date
- June 8, 2023
- Director
- Robert Schwartzman
- Cast
- Nick Jonas , Brittany Snow , David Arquette , Alexandra Shipp , Matt Walsh
- Runtime
- 110 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Brett Ryland
- Studio(s)
- The Ranch Productions
New on VOD:
'Absolution'
Available on: Tuesday, November 19
'Absolution' Review: The Rust Is Showing on Liam Neeson’s Particular Set of Skills
Liam Neeson plays an aging mob muscle who...well, you probably know the rest.
After spending over the last decade starring in action flicks like Taken, Non-Stop, and The Grey, Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson returns with yet another, in Absolution.
Neeson stars as an aging mob enforcer simply known as Thug, who learns that he has CTE and doesn't have much time to live. Now, he must escape his criminal past and reconnect with his estranged daughter and grandson before his time runs out.
Director Hans Petter Moland reunites with Neeson after the two worked together on Cold Pursuit. The film also stars Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Frankie Shaw (Blue Mountain State), and Daniel Diemer (The Half of It).
An aging gangster, played by Liam Neeson, is determined to reconnect with his estranged children and atone for the mistakes of his violent past. However, the criminal underworld isn't ready to let him walk away, leading to a high-stakes confrontation where old loyalties are tested.
- Release Date
- November 1, 2024
- Director
- Hans Petter Moland
- Cast
- Liam Neeson , Ron Perlman , Daniel Diemer , Yolonda Ross , Omar Moustafa Ghonim , Tom Kemp , Ryan Homchick , William Xifaras , Josh Drennen , Kris Eivers , Ryan Caraway , Terrence Pulliam , Ghia Truesdale , Kayla Kohla
- Runtime
- 122 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Writers
- Tony Gayton
'Smile 2'
Available on: Tuesday. November 19
‘Smile 2' Review: A Stellar Horror Sequel That Improves on the Terrifying Original
The horror movie also stars Lukas Gage, Kyle Gallner, and Rosemarie DeWitt.
Following up on one of the biggest horror hits of 2022, Smile 2 takes its grinning demon to the stage, giving it its deadliest platform to date.
Pop superstar Skye Riley has never been the same after being in a traumatic accident just a year prior. Now sober and on the road to recovery, Skye is getting ready to embark on a world tour, but when old habits lead her to a deadly encounter with her drug dealer, Lewis, she begins to be stalked by a demonic force that puts her sanity to the ultimate test.
Parker Finn returns to direct the sequel, which also stars Naomi Scott (Aladdin), Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds), Peter Jacobsen (House), Ray Nicholson (Licorice Pizza), Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario), Raúl Castillo (Atypical), and Kyle Gallner, who reprises his role from the first film.
- Release Date
- October 18, 2024
- Director
- Parker Finn
- Cast
- Kyle Gallner , Naomi Scott , Lukas Gage , Rosemarie DeWitt , Dylan Gelula , Peter Jacobson , Raul Castillo , Miles Gutierrez-Riley
- Runtime
- 132 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures
- prequel(s)
- Smile
New on Max:
'Watchmen: Chapter I'
Available Now
'Watchmen: Chapter 1' Review: DC’s Animated Adaptation Can’t Justify Its Existence
Brandon Vietti's take on Alan Moore's story can't match the tone that this dark comic book story requires.
Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' acclaimed graphic novel gets readapted as an animated film in Watchmen: Chapter I.
The first of the two-part story, adapts the first 6 issues of the original miniseries, as the murder of the disgraced government-funded superhero The Comedian, draws his old teammates out of retirement, as they now must confront their embattled pasts.
Brandon Vietti (Batman: Under the Red Hood) directs the new adaptation which features the voices of Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), Titus Welliver (Bosch), Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Rick D. Wasserman (Werewolf by Night), Adrienne Barbeau (Escape From New York), Michael Cerveris (Fringe), and Geoff Pierson (Designated Survivor).