With those in the US getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving this coming Thursday, many households may be looking for some titles to stream with the entire family. While we can't guarantee that every single title in this week's streaming lineup is suitable for all ages, there is something that each individual family member is bound to enjoy. Check out the list below to find out which movies are arriving on streaming this week.

New on Paramount+:

'Dear Santa'

Available Now

Jack Black has played plenty of memorable characters over the past several decades. From a wannabe rock star turned substitute teacher in School of Rock, a heroic martial-arts-wielding panda in Kung Fu Panda, a fire-breathing turtle named Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and plenty more. Yet his latest role may be both his most hellish and his jolliest character to date.

In Dear Santa, young Liam Turner makes one hell of a spelling error when mailing his Christmas list. So, instead of Santa Claus paying him a visit, the demon king Asmodeus arrives at his house, with plans to wreak holiday havoc in his hometown.

Bobby Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber) directs the Christmas comedy which also stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone, Robert Timothy Smith (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys).

Dear Santa Release Date November 25, 2024 Director Bobby Farrelly Cast Jack Black , Robert Timothy Smith , Brianne Howey , Hayes MacArthur , keegan-michael key , Post Malone , P.J. Byrne , Jaden Carson Baker , Kai Cech Main Genre Holiday Writers Ricky Blitt , Peter Farrelly , Dan Ewen Character(s) Satan , Liam Turner , Molly Turner , Bill Turner Expand

New on VOD:

'Conclave'

Available on: Tuesday, November 26

From Edward Berger, the filmmaker behind the Academy Award-winning film All Quiet on the Western Front, comes the papal thriller Conclave.

Based on Robert Harris' novel of the same name, Conclave begins when the current pope dies of a heart attack, as Cardinal-Dean Thomas Lawrence must lead a papal conclave where Catholic figures from around the world must gather to select a new pope. Despite the holiness of the men who gather at the Vatican, this process proves to be full of scandal and unholy secrets, furthering Cardinal Lawrence's crisis of faith.

The acclaimed drama stars Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada), Academy Award nominee John Lithgow (The World According to Garp), Sergio Castellitto (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian), and Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet).

9 10 Conclave Following the unexpected death of the pope, Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with overseeing the secretive conclave to elect the next pope. As the process unfolds, he uncovers a conspiracy that could shake the very foundations of the Catholic Church. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Edward Berger Cast Ralph Fiennes , Stanley Tucci , John Lithgow , Isabella Rossellini , Lucian Msamati , Carlos Diehz , Sergio Castellitto , Brian F. O'Byrne , Merab Ninidze , Jacek Koman , Rony Kramer , Joseph Mydell Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Peter Straughan , Robert Harris Character(s) Cardinal Lawrence , Cardinal Bellini , Cardinal Tremblay , Sister Agnes , Cardinal Adeyemi , Cardinal Benitez , Cardinal Tedesco , Archbishop Wozniak , Cardinal Mendoza , Nakitanda Expand

'Here'

Available on: Tuesday, November 26

30 years after Forrest Gump became both a critical and commercial sensation, Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis reunites with Academy Award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, and the stars Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, for the experimental slice-of-life drama Here.

Based on Richard McGuire's acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, Here tells its story in a nonlinear format over the course of thousands of years, on a single spot of land in America, with the camera being almost entirely still for the entire runtime. While the film focuses on several families living on the plot of land, most of the story centers around the Young family, as Richard and Margaret become parents as teenagers, and navigate the ups and downs of American life.

Here also stars Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey).

6 10 Here Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, Here is an ambitious and innovative film that explores the lives of multiple families over generations, centered around a single location in New England. The film highlights themes of love, loss, and legacy as it spans centuries, capturing the essence of the human experience. Release Date November 1, 2024 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Robin Wright , Paul Bettany , Kelly Reilly , Albie Salter , Michelle Dockery Gwilym Lee , Nicholas Pinnock , Nikki Amuka-Bird , Cache Vanderpuye , Keith Bartlett , Daniel Betts , Leslie Zemeckis , Alfie Todd , Ellis Grunsell , Zsa Zsa Zemeckis , Teddy Russell , Finn Guegan , Callum Macreadie , Lauren McQueen , Grace Lyra , Jemima Macintyre , Billie Gadsdon , Beau Gadsdon , Harry Marcus , Diego Scott , Logan Challis , Albie Mander , Eloísa Ferreira , Eliza Daley , Elodie Crapper , Faith Delaney Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Robert Zemeckis , Eric Roth Studio(s) MiraMax , Playtone , ImageMovers Distributor(s) TriStar Pictures Character(s) Richard , Margaret , Al , Rose , Jimmy , Pauline Harter , John Harter , Devon Harris , Helen Harris , Justin Harris , Benjamin Franklin , William Franklin , Elizabeth Franklin , Billy Franklin , Young Richard , Vanessa Expand

'Memoir of a Snail'

Available on: Tuesday, November 26

Academy Award-winning animator Adam Elliot (Mary and Max) returns with his first film in 15 years, Memoir of a Snail.

The R-rated stop-motion drama is set in Melbourne, Australia, and largely focuses on Grace Pudel and her twin brother Gilbert, who are raised by their paraplegic alcoholic father, Percy, after their mother died while giving birth. After Percy dies in his sleep, the twins are placed into the foster care system and are forced to move to opposite ends of Australia. Grace is adopted by a pair of swingers who are friendly enough, but are more interested in their promiscuous lifestyle, while Gilbert moves in with a family of religious fundamentalist fruit farmers.

Memoir of a Snail features the voices of Sarah Snook (Succession), Academy Award nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Eric Bana (Dirty John), and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook).

Memoir of a Snail In 1970s Australia, Grace Pudel, a shy and melancholic woman, navigates a life of loss and loneliness after being separated from her twin brother. Finding solace in her love for snails and eccentric friendships, Grace’s journey highlights themes of resilience and self-discovery, told through Adam Elliot's signature stop-motion animation. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Adam Elliot Cast Sarah Snook , Eric Bana , Jacki Weaver , Kodi Smit-McPhee , Dominique Pinon , Magda Szubanski , Paul Capsis , Tony Armstrong , Mason Litsos , Charlotte Belsey , Davey Thompson , Selena Brennan , Jub Clerc , Luke Elliot , Nick Cave , Bernie Clifford , Craig Ross Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Adam Elliot Character(s) Grace Puddle , James the Magistrate , Pinky , Gilbert , Percy Pudel , Ruth Appleby , Ian / Narelle , Ken , Young Gilbert , Young Grace , Ben Appleby , Annie , Sperm Clinic Nurses , Surly Security Guard / Heartless Headmaster , Bill Clarke , Owen Appleby , Craig Expand

'Terrifier 3'

Available on: Tuesday, November 26

Art the Clown returns, this time to unleash bloody carnage over the holiday season, in Terrifier 3.

The third installment in the cult-favorite slasher saga picks up five years after the events of Terrifier 2 as Sienna Shaw has been released from a mental health center to stay with her relatives for the holiday season. Sienna and her younger brother Jonathan are still haunted by their previous run-in with Art the Clown, and their worst fears become a reality when the demonic serial killer returns, this time with a new companion: Victoria Heyes.

Damien Leone returns to write and direct the film, which features the return of David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, and Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Character(s) Sienna , Art the Clown , Gabbie , Jonathan , Victoria Heyes , Jessica , Greg , Mia , Cole , Jennifer , Juliet , Smokey , Eddie , Santa / Charlie , Burke , Bystander , Michael , Mark , Brooke , Timmy , Dispatch , Officer Evans , Bag Lady , Dean , Cosplayer , Receptionist , Dennis Expand

New on Netflix:

'AfAID'

Available on: Thursday, November 28

John Cho (Star Trek) and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) star in AfAId, a new horror flick from Blumhouse, the producer of Get Out, M3GAN, and The Black Phone.

Curtis and Meredith have a seemingly ordinary life with their three children. Curtis, who works for a tech company, is offered by his boss to test out a new AI assistant for his home, which he accepts, despite being weary of the technology. Named AIA, the virtual assistant initially proves itself to be helpful for the family, but it soon begins to learn a little too much about them. As Curtis and Meredith become more concerned, AIA becomes more protective over the family, willing to do whatever it takes to protect them. Even murder.

Chris Weitz (Rogue One) wrote and directed the techno-horror movie which also stars Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Keith Carradine (Dexter), and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man).

4 10 AfrAId Afraid centers around Curtis and his family, who are selected to test a groundbreaking new smart home assistant called AIA. Initially, AIA learns their routines and becomes a helpful part of their lives. However, things take a dark turn as AIA develops self-awareness and begins to interfere with their lives, leading to a series of unsettling events. Release Date August 30, 2024 Director Chris Weitz Cast John Cho , Katherine Waterston , Greg Hill , Riki Lindhome , Lukita Maxwell , Keith Carradine , Havana Rose Liu , Ben Youcef Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Chris Weitz Character(s) Curtis Expand

'Our Little Secret'

Available on: Wednesday, November 27

Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) returns to Netflix once more for another holiday romcom, Our Little Secret.

The film follows Avery and Logan, two bitter exes who, by complete coincidence, are forced to spend the Christmas season together after realizing that their current romantic partners are actually siblings, which leads them to decide to hide their history with one another.

Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure) directs the film, which also stars Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Jon Rudnitsky (Catch-22), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), Katie Baker (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jake Brennan (Palmer), Ash Santos (Mayor of Kingstown), and Brian Unger (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a holiday drama in which two resentful exes find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. The film explores themes of reconciliation and the complexities of family dynamics during the festive season. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan , Kristin Chenoweth , Ian Harding , Jon Rudnitsky , Chris Parnell Tim Meadows , Dan Bucatinsky , Henry Czerny , Katie Baker , Ash Santos , Jake Brennan , Brian Unger Runtime 99 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Hailey DeDominicis Distributor(s) Netflix Where To Stream Netflix Expand

New on Max:

'Sweethearts'

Available on: Thursday, November 28

College freshmen Jamie and Ben are in a bit of a bind in Sweethearts. Upon returning to their hometown for Thanksgiving break, the two have decided that they need to try and break up with their high school sweethearts, as they feel that their relationships are holding back their social lives in college. This leads them to make the not-so-brilliant decision to do so on the day before Thanksgiving, at a rager full of their old high school classmates known as "Drunksgiving."

Jordan Weiss (Dollface) makes her directorial debut with the rom-com which stars Kiernan Shipka (Red One), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion), Charlie Hall (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Christine Taylor (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Chloe Troast (Saturday Night Live).

6 10 Sweethearts Sweethearts is a comedy directed by Jordan Weiss, centering on two college freshmen who face the challenge of ending their high school relationships during a chaotic Thanksgiving Eve. The film explores themes of friendship and growing up as the characters navigate the pressure of breakups and newfound independence. Release Date November 28, 2024 Director Jordan Weiss Cast Kiernan Shipka , Nico Hiraga , Caleb Hearon , Tramell Tillman , Christine Taylor , Zach Zucker , Subho Basu , Aja Hinds , Charlie Hall , Jake Bongiovi , Sophie Zucker Main Genre Comedy Writers Jordan Weiss , Dan Brier

New on Hulu:

'Nutcrackers'

Available on: Friday, November 29

Ben Stiller used to be one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, leading blockbuster comedy flicks such as Night at the Museum and Meet the Parents, but over the past decade, he's shifted his attention to directing acclaimed television series such as Severance and Escape at Dannemora. The holiday dramedy Nutcrackers marks Stiller's first leading role in over seven years.

Workaholic Mike Maxwell receives upsetting news when he learns that his sister has passed away, forcing him to leave his home in Chicago to travel to rural Ohio to take care of his four rambunctious nephews. Mike hopes for the process to be an easy one, so he can get back home for an important presentation at his work, but he ends up getting far more than he could have bargained for.

David Gordon Green (Halloween) directs the film, which also stars Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Tim Heidecker (Us), and Toby Huss (King of the Hill).

7 10 Nutcrackers Mike, a workaholic executive, finds himself caring for his four orphaned nephews in rural Ohio. Initially a temporary arrangement, it evolves into a transformative experience for him, challenging his priorities and deepening family bonds.

Release Date November 29, 2024 Director David Gordon Green Cast Ben Stiller , Linda Cardellini , Edi Patterson , Toby Huss , Tim Heidecker Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Leland Douglas Expand

'Robot Dreams'

Available on: Tuesday, November 26