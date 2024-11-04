It's election week for those in the United States. So if you're looking for something to watch from the comfort of your living room instead of doom-scrolling on your phone, there's a handful of new arrivals arriving on streaming that may keep you entertained.

New on VOD:

'A Different Man'

Available on: Tuesday, November 5

Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) plays a man going through a mind-bending identity crisis in the absurdist comedy A Different Man.

Stan plays Edward Lemuel, a struggling and insecure actor with neurofibromatosis, which causes his facial deformities. Edward falls in love with his new neighbor, the playwright Ingrid Void, but is too self-conscious to even ask her out. Edward undergoes an experimental medical procedure that cures him of his medical condition and now goes by a new name: Guy Moratz. Following his shift into becoming a real estate agent, Edward once again crosses paths with Ingrid, who has made an off-Broadway play about his former life, unbeknownst that Guy is really Edward. Edward is thrown the ultimate curveball when Oswald, a man who also has neurofibromatosis, but is supremely more confident and charming than Edward ever was, is cast to play him in Ingrid's play.

Aaron Schimberg (Chained for Life) directs A Different Man, which also stars Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) and Adam Pearson (Under the Skin).

Buy on Prime Video

'The Outrun'

Available on: Tuesday, November 5

Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) has received some of the highest remarks of her career for her turn in the addiction drama, The Outrun.

Based on Amy Liptrot's memoir of the same name, Ronan plays Rona, a young woman who has returned home after a stint in rehab to deal with her alcoholism. Rona's parents have been separated, and she now finds herself splitting her time between the two, as she reflects on the root of her alcoholism.

Nora Fingscheidt (The Unforgivable) directs the film, which also stars Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders), Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point), Lauren Lyle (Outlander), Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses), and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones).

'Super/Man: A Christopher Reeve Story'

Available on: Tuesday, November 5

Before we see David Corenswet donning the red cape and tights, before Henry Cavill stepped foot in the Daily Planet, and before Brandon Routh returned to Earth, the one name that every moviegoer associated with Superman was Christopher Reeve.

The documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, has directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen) chronicling the story of Reeve, from his career-defining role as Superman, to his tragic accident that left him paralyzed, and most of all his perseverance, which led him to become an activist for disability rights.

Super/Man features never-before-seen footage of the late Christopher Reeve and his wife Dana Reeve, and also features interviews with his children, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve, and Will Reeve. Also featured in the documentary are Kevin Johnson, Gae Exton, Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, John Kerry, Brooke Ellison, Pierre Spengler, Michael Manganiello, Dr. Steven Kirschblum, and Laurie Hawkins.

Buy on Prime Video

New on Prime Video:

'My Old Ass'

Available on: Thursday, November 7

What would you do if you were visited by your future self? What would you ask yourself? Would you seek advice? Would you want to find out if you ever found true love? Would you want to know if you have kids? Well, that's what happens to Elliott on her 18th birthday in the coming-of-age dramedy My Old Ass.

The movie begins when Elliott gets high on mushrooms with her friends and is visited by herself, 21 years into the future. Among many of the pieces of advice Future Elliott gives her younger self, she warns her to stay away from any boy named Chad. Which is strange, because Elliott has only ever been attracted to other girls. But Elliott begins to want to know more when a cute boy, who happens to be named Chad, begins working at her family's farm for the summer.

Megan Park (The Fallout) directs the film, which stars Maisy Stella (Nashville), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story), and Kerrice Brooks (The Prom).

Watch on Prime Video

New on Hulu:

'Poolman'

Available on: Friday, November 8

Chris Pine (Star Trek) makes his directorial debut with the mystery comedy Poolman, where he plays Darren Barrenman, a pool cleaner who has become a community advocate for the city of Los Angeles, much to the dismay of the government officials.

When a mysterious woman named June Del Rey comes to Darren with some concerning news, the hapless pool cleaner rallies together his friends, and they attempt to expose a corrupt city councilor.

Poolman also stars Academy Award nominee Annette Bening (Nyad), Academy Award nominee Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World Dominion), Academy Award nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), John Ortiz (American Fiction), Ray Wise (Twin Peaks), Juliet Mills (Grey's Anatomy), and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

New on Netflix:

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

Available on: Wednesday, November 6

Netflix's Christmas movie lineup begins this week with the release of Meet Me Next Christmas.

The film follows Layla, who must race across the chaotic streets of New York City, alongside the dashing ticket concierge, Teddy, in order to snag tickets for the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. Layla begins to realize that maybe what she was really looking for wasn't concert tickets, but true love.

Rusty Cundieff (Chappelle's Show) directs the inaugural film of Netflix's Christmas season, which stars Christina Milian (Step Up: High Water), Devale Ellis (Sistas), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Tymika Tafari (Slip), Kalen Allen (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), and Pentatonix as themselves.

Watch on Netflix