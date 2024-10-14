While creepy-fare such as Terrifier 3 and Smile 2 dominate the big screen, that doesn't mean the party stops once you leave your local cineplex. Here's a look at all the exciting new movies heading to streaming this week. You won't want to miss some of these exciting titles.

New on VOD:

'Alien: Romulus'

Available on: Tuesday, October 15

Alien-Romulus11
The ever-iconic Alien franchise goes back to its horror roots in the ninth and latest installment, Alien: Romulus.

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Romulus finds a young group of scavengers, in search of a new beginning, away from their unforgiving home at a mining colony. They end up hopping aboard an abandoned space station that once belonged to Weyland-Yutani, and while searching the sectors, accidentally unleash some deadly extraterrestrial beings that could bring a premature end to their journey.

Fede Álvarez (Don't Breathe) directs the film, which stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renuax (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Superman), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu.

'Bagman'

Available on: Friday, October 18

What if you crossed Santa Claus with Pennywise? Well, you get the titular monster in the new horror film Bagman.

The movie centers around family man Patrick McKee, who is still haunted by his traumatic childhood encounter with the Bagman; a mythical creature who kidnaps "good" kids" and stuffs them into his wretched bag. When the Bagman returns, Patrick realizes that his wife and young son are next on his tormentor's list.

Colm McCarthy (Black Mirror) directs Bagman, which stars Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), Caréll Vincent Rhoden, Adelle Leonce (Black Mirror), William Hope (Aliens), Steven Cree (Outlaw King), Rosalie Craig (1899), and Peter McDonald (The Batman).

'Lee'

Available on: Friday, October 18

Kate Winslet with a cigarette in her mouth as Lee Miller in Lee
Academy Award winner Kate Winslet (Titanic) stars as one of the most revered war photographers in human history, in the biopic Lee.

The film chronicles Lee Miller as she becomes a war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II, as well as showing the creation of one of her most legendary photos, her lying inside Adolf Hitler's bathtub.

Academy Award nominee Ellen Kuras (The Betrayal) directs the film, which also stars Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard (Inception), Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), and Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman).

'Reagan'

Available on: Tuesday, October 15

After his scene-stealing role as the slimy network executive in The Substance, Dennis Quaid takes on a very different role (or very similar, depending on who you ask), in the presidential biopic Reagan. The biopic follows Ronald Reagan from his early childhood days through serving as the 40th President of the United States, all the way up until his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer) directs the film, which also stars Penelope Ann Miller (The Artist), Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place), and Academy Award winner Jon Voight (Coming Home).

'The Wild Robot'

Available on: Tuesday, October 15

Roz the robot (Lupita Nyong'o) running through a colorful warm of butterflies in The Wild Robot
Animation legend and Academy Award nominee Chris Sanders (How To Train Your Dragon) returns to DreamWorks Animation with one of their finest collaborations to date, The Wild Robot.

Based on the best-selling series of children's novels by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot begins when Roz, a helper robot, washes ashore on a remote island filled with wildlife critters. After getting into a freak accident, Roz learns to adapt to her new environment, and alongside her new friend, Fink the Fox, helps raise an orphaned gosling named Brightbill.

The Wild Robot features an all-star voice cast including Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), and Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows).

New on Netflix:

'Woman of the Hour'

Available on: Friday, October 18

A still from Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour.
Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) makes her feature directorial debut with the true-crime thriller Woman of the Hour. The film chronicles serial killer Rodney Alcala's appearance on The Dating Game, where he wins a date with the bachelorette of the episode, Cheryl Bradshaw.

Kendrick stars in the movie alongside Daniel Zovatto (Station Eleven), Nicolette Robinson (The Affair), and Tony Hale (Arrested Development).

New on Max:

'MaXXXine'

Available on: Friday, October 18

Mia Goth and Elizabeth Debicki in Maxxxine stand, looking confused
Ti West and Mia Goth reunite once more after X and Pearl, to complete their hit horror trilogy in MaXXXine. Set in 1985, Maxine Minx is now an adult film star who has landed a role in the horror movie The Puritan II, which she hopes will take her career out of pornography and into the mainstream. Maxine is still haunted by the events that occurred in Texas six years prior that saw the death of her friends, and the news of the Night Stalker roaming the streets of Los Angeles only worsens her fears. When those close to her begin getting killed off, Maxine begins to get stalked by a slimy private detective, who believes that she may have some sort of connection to the string of murders.

MaXXXine also stars Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), pop superstar Halsey, Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (Footloose).

New on Prime Video:

'Brothers'

Available on: Thursday, October 17

Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) star as two criminal misfit brothers in the aptly titled dark comedy Brothers.

The film follows two estranged twins, Moke, who is trying to reform and leave his criminal days behind, while the other, Jady, is still up to the same old hijinks. As the brothers begin facing trouble on both sides of the law, they embark on a road trip for a dangerous heist, that could solve all their problems or create even bigger ones.

Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) directs the comedy which also stars Academy Award nominee Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Jennifer Landon (Yellowstone), and the late M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple) in his final acting role.

