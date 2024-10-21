It's the last full week before Halloween, and if you are looking for some festive fare to stream from the comfort of your living room, recent releases such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and Salem's Lot will surely do the trick. However, if you are already looking for what's next, we have you covered with our list of every new movie arriving on streaming this week.
New on VOD:
'Frankie Freako'
Available on: Friday, October 25
'Frankie Freako' Review: A Horror Comedy That Lets Its Freak Flag Fly
We hope you like puppets!
Steven Kostanski, the madcap filmmaker behind Psycho Goreman and The Void, returns with another bizarro nightmare: Frankie Freako.
Conor seems to have a decent life, a good job, a good girl, and a good home. However, he also feels like something is missing from his life, which leads him to call Frankie Freako, a pint-sized goblin who, alongside his cronies, unleashes hell upon Conor's life. It's like The Garbage Pail Kids Movie; but for adults!
Frankie Freako stars Conor Sweeney (Father's Day), Kristy Wordsworth (The Spy Who Never Dies), Rob Schrab (Rick and Morty), and Matthew Kennedy (The Void).
In this dark comedy, a disillusioned rock star named Frankie Freako returns to his hometown to reignite his career. Along the way, he encounters old friends, rivals, and fans, leading to a series of hilarious and chaotic events that challenge his views on fame and success.
- Release Date
- July 24, 2024
- Director
- Steven Kostanski
- Cast
- Conor Sweeney , Adam Brooks , Kristy Wordsworth
- Writers
- Steven Kostanski
- Character(s)
- Conor , Mr. Buechler , Kristina
'Transformers One'
Available on: Tuesday, October 22
Before Optimus Prime and Megatron were mortal enemies, they were best buds named Orion Pax and D-16.
Transformers One is an animated prequel set three billion years before the Autobots arrived on Earth. The film chronicles the origin of the Autobots and the Deceptions as Orion and D-16 stumble upon a shocking secret, one that determines the fate of their home planet of Cybertron. After being given the power to transform, Orion, D-16, and their friends must work together to save their planet, but a rift between Orion and D-16 threatens to get in their way.
Academy Award winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) directs the film which features the voices of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Steve Buscemi (Fargo), Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).
Transformers One explores the origins of the iconic Autobots and Decepticons on their home planet of Cybertron. Set against a complex backdrop of alliances and betrayals, the film delves into the formative events and key figures that shaped these legendary factions, leading to their epic conflict.
- Release Date
- September 20, 2024
- Director
- Josh Cooley
- Cast
- Chris Hemsworth , Brian Tyree Henry , Scarlett Johansson , keegan-michael key , Steve Buscemi , Laurence Fishburne , Jon Hamm , Vanessa Liguori , Jon Bailey , Jason Konopisos-Alvarez , Evan Michael Lee , James Remar , Isaac C. Singleton Jr. , Steve Blum , Jinny Chung , Josh Cooley , Dillon Bryan
- Runtime
- 104 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Animation
- Writers
- Andrew Barrer , Steve Desmond , Gabriel Ferrari
- Studio(s)
- Entertainment One , Hasbro , Nickelodeon Movies
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures
- Sequel(s)
- Transformers
- Franchise(s)
- Transformers
- Character(s)
- Orion Pax / Optimus Prime , D-16 / Megatron , Elita -1 , B-127 , Starscream , Alpha Trion , Sentinel Prime , Airachnid , Soundwave , Shockwave / Guard 2 , Jazz , Zeta Prime , Darkwing , Announcer Bot / Guard 1 , Chromia / Arcee , Control Room Guys / PA System / Skywarp , Injured Racer
New on Max:
'Trap'
Available on: Friday, October 25
'Trap' Review: M. Night Shyamalan Gets in His Own Way in Josh Hartnett-Led Thriller
Hartnett excels as a father/serial killer, but Shyamalan can't build tension in the way this film needs.
Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan, the mind behind The Sixth Sense, Split, and Signs, returns with another thrilling tale: Trap.
Philadelphia firefighter Cooper Adams is trying his best to be a good dad to his teenage daughter Riley, who has recently had a falling out with her friends at school. As a reward for her good grade, Cooper takes Riley to a concert for the ultra-famous pop star Lady Raven. However, Cooper becomes increasingly on edge when he starts to notice an increased police presence at the concert venue, and the fact that they're questioning nearly every single adult male in attendance isn't helping his nerves either. After charming a vendor, Cooper is informed that the FBI received a tip that a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher is in attendance, and that the entire concert is being used as a trap to catch him. The catch: Cooper is the Butcher, and now he must figure out a way to escape without being caught.
Trap stars Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer), Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me), Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna), and Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World).
Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner.
- Release Date
- August 2, 2024
- Director
- M. Night Shyamalan
- Cast
- Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue
- Writers
- M. Night Shyamalan
- Studio(s)
- Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema
- Distributor(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures , New Line Cinema
New on Netflix:
'Daddio'
Available on: Saturday, October 26
'Daddio' Review: Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn Get Stuck in a Taxi to Nowhere
The confined drama opens June 28.
Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn (Mystic River) star in the thought-provoking drama Daddio.
The movie marks the directorial debut of Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay with This) and finds a woman, credited only as "Girlie" as she takes a cab ride from JFK airport and begins to have a deep conversation with her cab driver, Clark. The two begin opening up to one another about their past relationships, in a drive that neither one will ever forget.
A woman taking a cab ride from JFK engages in a conversation with the taxi driver about the important relationships in their lives.
- Release Date
- September 1, 2023
- Director
- Christy Hall
- Cast
- Dakota Johnson , Sean Penn , Marcos A. Gonzalez , Shannon Gannon
- Runtime
- 101 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Christy Hall
'Don't Move'
Available on: Friday, October 25
Don't Move marks the latest horror-thriller from producer and genre legend Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead).
The film follows a young woman, grieving after a recent tragedy, who is targeted by a serial killer, who injects her with a serum that will leave her completely paralyzed. Now, with a very limited amount of time, the woman must run and survive the forest of Big Sur before she loses control of her own body.
Adam Schindler and Brian Netto (50 States of Fright) directed the film, which stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story).
A grieving woman must escape a serial killer in the remote forests of Big Sur after being injected with a paralytic agent. With only 20 minutes before her body shuts down, she embarks on a desperate race against time, battling fear and her fading physical strength in this tense survival horror thriller.
- Release Date
- October 25, 2024
- Director
- Brian Netto , Adam Schindler
- Cast
- Kelsey Asbille , Finn Wittrock , Daniel Francis , Moray Treadwell , Denis Kostadinov , Kate Nichols , Skye Little Wing Dimov Saw , Dylan Beam
- Runtime
- 92 Minutes
- Writers
- T.J. Cimfel , David White
- Character(s)
- Iris , Richard , Dontrell , Bill , Mateo , Young Mom , Boy , Daughter
New on Prime Video:
'Canary Black'
Available on: Thursday, October 24
Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) returns to the action genre with the spy thriller Canary Black.
The film follows CIA agent Avery Graves, whose husband is kidnapped by a terrorist group. With tensions high, Graves attempts to negotiate with the terrorists, only to be told that the only way to keep her husband safe is to give them secret information that would put her country at risk.
Pierre Morel (Taken) directs the film, which also stars Rupert Friend (Homeland), Ben Miles (The Crown), Saffron Burrows (You), Goran Kostić (Jack Ryan), Michael Brandon (Captain America: The First Avenger), and the late Ray Stevenson (Punisher: War Zone) in one of his final on-screen roles.
Avery Graves, a CIA operative, must betray her country to save her husband, relying on underworld contacts and her elite skills to prevent a global crisis.
- Release Date
- October 24, 2024
- Director
- Pierre Morel
- Cast
- Kate Beckinsale , Rupert Friend , Saffron Burrows , Ben Miles , Goran Kostic , Jaz Hutchins , Ana Cilas , Emma Gojković , Igor Pečenjev , Andrei Lenart , Romina Tonković , Luka Alagić
- Runtime
- 103 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Thriller
- Writers
- Matthew Kennedy
- Character(s)
- Avery Graves , Elizabeth Mills , DCIA Nathan Evans , Agent Maxfield , Abby , Evans Assistant , Hostage Agent , Niklaus , Sorina , Laszlo Stoica
New on Shudder:
'Azrael'
Available on: Friday, October 25
'Azrael' Review: Samara Weaving Rules in Blood-Soaked, Mostly Silent Horror
E.L. Katz's 'Azrael' takes a bare-bones approach to horror, led by a performance that cements Samara Weaving as a horror icon.
One of our favorite modern scream queens, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), returns to horror with the nearly silent supernatural horror-thriller Azrael.
Set years after an apocalyptic event, a young woman named Azrael escapes a sinister cult full of mute zealots and tries to survive in the wilderness without being caught by her captors. But of course, something even more sinister awaits her.
E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills) directs the movie, which also stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman) and Vic Carmen Sonne (Winter Brothers).
In a world no one speaks a devout female hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness
- Release Date
- September 27, 2024
- Director
- E.L. Katz
- Cast
- Samara Weaving , Vic Carmen Sonne , Katariina Unt , Johhan Rosenberg , Karen Bengo , Lucie Jan , Phong Giang , Sebastian Bull Sarning , Eero Milonoff , Peter Christoffersen , Sonia Roszczuk , Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
- Runtime
- 85 Minutes
- Writers
- Simon Barrett
- Character(s)
- Azrael , Miriam , Josefine , Rea Lest , Liesl , Anton , Esmeralda , Josefine / Miriam , Sevrin , Isaac , Luther , Demian , Burnt Woman