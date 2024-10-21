It's the last full week before Halloween, and if you are looking for some festive fare to stream from the comfort of your living room, recent releases such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Alien: Romulus, and Salem's Lot will surely do the trick. However, if you are already looking for what's next, we have you covered with our list of every new movie arriving on streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Frankie Freako'

Available on: Friday, October 25

Steven Kostanski, the madcap filmmaker behind Psycho Goreman and The Void, returns with another bizarro nightmare: Frankie Freako.

Conor seems to have a decent life, a good job, a good girl, and a good home. However, he also feels like something is missing from his life, which leads him to call Frankie Freako, a pint-sized goblin who, alongside his cronies, unleashes hell upon Conor's life. It's like The Garbage Pail Kids Movie; but for adults!

Frankie Freako stars Conor Sweeney (Father's Day), Kristy Wordsworth (The Spy Who Never Dies), Rob Schrab (Rick and Morty), and Matthew Kennedy (The Void).

'Transformers One'

Available on: Tuesday, October 22

Before Optimus Prime and Megatron were mortal enemies, they were best buds named Orion Pax and D-16.

Transformers One is an animated prequel set three billion years before the Autobots arrived on Earth. The film chronicles the origin of the Autobots and the Deceptions as Orion and D-16 stumble upon a shocking secret, one that determines the fate of their home planet of Cybertron. After being given the power to transform, Orion, D-16, and their friends must work together to save their planet, but a rift between Orion and D-16 threatens to get in their way.

Academy Award winner Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) directs the film which features the voices of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Academy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Steve Buscemi (Fargo), Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).

New on Max:

'Trap'

Available on: Friday, October 25

Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan, the mind behind The Sixth Sense, Split, and Signs, returns with another thrilling tale: Trap.

Philadelphia firefighter Cooper Adams is trying his best to be a good dad to his teenage daughter Riley, who has recently had a falling out with her friends at school. As a reward for her good grade, Cooper takes Riley to a concert for the ultra-famous pop star Lady Raven. However, Cooper becomes increasingly on edge when he starts to notice an increased police presence at the concert venue, and the fact that they're questioning nearly every single adult male in attendance isn't helping his nerves either. After charming a vendor, Cooper is informed that the FBI received a tip that a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher is in attendance, and that the entire concert is being used as a trap to catch him. The catch: Cooper is the Butcher, and now he must figure out a way to escape without being caught.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer), Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me), Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna), and Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World).

New on Netflix:

'Daddio'

Available on: Saturday, October 26

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) and two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn (Mystic River) star in the thought-provoking drama Daddio.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay with This) and finds a woman, credited only as "Girlie" as she takes a cab ride from JFK airport and begins to have a deep conversation with her cab driver, Clark. The two begin opening up to one another about their past relationships, in a drive that neither one will ever forget.

'Don't Move'

Available on: Friday, October 25

Don't Move marks the latest horror-thriller from producer and genre legend Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead).

The film follows a young woman, grieving after a recent tragedy, who is targeted by a serial killer, who injects her with a serum that will leave her completely paralyzed. Now, with a very limited amount of time, the woman must run and survive the forest of Big Sur before she loses control of her own body.

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto (50 States of Fright) directed the film, which stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story).

New on Prime Video:

'Canary Black'

Available on: Thursday, October 24

Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) returns to the action genre with the spy thriller Canary Black.

The film follows CIA agent Avery Graves, whose husband is kidnapped by a terrorist group. With tensions high, Graves attempts to negotiate with the terrorists, only to be told that the only way to keep her husband safe is to give them secret information that would put her country at risk.

Pierre Morel (Taken) directs the film, which also stars Rupert Friend (Homeland), Ben Miles (The Crown), Saffron Burrows (You), Goran Kostić (Jack Ryan), Michael Brandon (Captain America: The First Avenger), and the late Ray Stevenson (Punisher: War Zone) in one of his final on-screen roles.

New on Shudder:

'Azrael'

Available on: Friday, October 25

One of our favorite modern scream queens, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), returns to horror with the nearly silent supernatural horror-thriller Azrael.

Set years after an apocalyptic event, a young woman named Azrael escapes a sinister cult full of mute zealots and tries to survive in the wilderness without being caught by her captors. But of course, something even more sinister awaits her.

E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills) directs the movie, which also stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman) and Vic Carmen Sonne (Winter Brothers).