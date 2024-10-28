It's Halloweek, which means it's the end of the month, as we get closer to the start of the holiday season. October has seen the arrival of some major titles on streaming, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Alien: Romulus. Now this week looks like it will end the month and begin November with a bang. You can check out the list below to find out which movies are arriving on streaming this week.

New on VOD and MUBI:

'The Substance'

Available on: Thursday, October 31

One of the year's most acclaimed horror movies, The Substance, is arriving on streaming just in time for Halloween.

The body-horror/Hollywood satire follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a former A-list actress and Oscar winner whose star is fading, and her entire career comes crumbling down on her 50th birthday when she is fired from her job as the host of a fitness show. After getting into a car accident, Elizabeth is introduced to a mysterious new drug known only as "The Substance," which has a younger and more glamorous version of herself hatched from her back every seven days, leaving her older body unconscious on the bathroom floor. The younger Elizabeth, who goes by Sue, thrives off stardom, but when she starts abusing "The Substance," it proves to have severe consequences on Elizabeth's older self.

Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) directs the film, which stars Demi Moore (Ghost), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Holywood), and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow).

Watch on Mubi

New on VOD:

'The Apprentice'

Available on: Friday, November 1

In case you somehow forgot, the 2024 Presidential Election is next week, which sees the embattled former President Donald Trump vying for the Oval Office against current Vice-President Kamala Harris. So it makes a lot of sense that Ali Abassi's (Holy Spider) controversial Trump biopic, The Apprentice, is making its way to VOD this week.

The film takes place in 1970s New York, long before Trump entered the White House, and sees him forming a toxic relationship with attorney Roy Cohn. Cohn sees a lot of potential in Trump and helps shape him into the polarizing figure that he is now.

Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) stars as Trump, alongside a cast that also includes Jeremy Strong (Succession), Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Martin Donovan (Tenet).

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Available on: Tuesday, October 29

While Todd Phillips' Joker was initially billed as a stand-alone film when it first debuted in 2019, it makes sense as to why Warner Bros wanted a sequel to the film. After all, the crime-thriller not only became the first R-rated movie to make a billion dollars at the box office, but it also went on to win several Oscars, including one for Joaquin Phoenix. Yet when the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, hit theaters a few weeks ago, not only was it panned by both critics and audiences, but it was a box office disaster. So if you were one of the many who skipped the sequel in theaters, you'll have the chance to watch it at home this week.

Set two years after the events of the first film, Folie à Deux sees Arthur Fleck in custody at Arkham State Hospital, awaiting trial for his crimes. While attending a musical therapy class, he meets Lee, a mysterious woman who idolizes the Joker and encourages Arthur to embrace his dangerous persona. One of the sequel's biggest distinctions from the original is the fact that this film is a jukebox musical, with several musical numbers taking place within the heads of both Arthur and Lee.

Phillips returns to direct the sequel with Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role alongside a cast that also includes Academy Award winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Academy Award nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan (Philomena), Harry Lawtey (Industry), and Leigh Gill (Game of Thrones).

Buy on Prime Video

'Piece by Piece'

Available on: Tuesday, October 29

Rock docs are nothing new, but Piece by Piece, the new film by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor) and Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams, dares to be different.

Told entirely through Lego animation, Piece by Piece has Williams reflecting on his youth, his rise to fame in the music industry, his partnerships with some of the biggest artists working today, and how he manages all of his successes.

Williams and Neville are joined by a Legofied cast that also includes Grammy Award winner Gwen Stefani, Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar, Grammy Award winner Timbaland, Grammy Award winner Justin Timberlake, Grammy Award nominee Busta Rhymes, Grammy Award winner Jay-Z, Grammy Award nominee Snoop Dogg, Grammy Award nominee Pusha T, Grammy Award winner Missy Elliott, Grammy Award winner Teddy Riley, and Nigo.

Buy on Prime Video

'White Bird'

Available on: Friday, November 1

Serving as a spin-off to the 2017 Academy Award-nominated film Wonder, White Bird begins in the present day as Julian Albans is struggling to adjust to his new school. That is until his grandmother Sara visits him. From there, the movie goes back in time to 1942, as Sara tells him the story of how she attempted to escape Nazi-occupied France as a young Jewish girl.

Marc Forster (A Man Called Otto) directs the film, which stars Ariella Glaser (Radioactive), Orlando Schwerdt (True History of the Kelly Gang), Bryce Gheisar (Wonder), Gillian Anderson (The Crown), and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren (The Queen).

Buy on Prime Video

New on Peacock:

'Despicable Me 4'

Available on: Thursday, October 31

Despicable Me 4 marks the latest installment in Universal and Illumination's massively successful animated franchise, hot off the heels of the success of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The new movie finds ex-villain Gru, his wife Agent Lucy Wilde, his three adopted daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and his newborn son Gru Jr, being forced to go into hiding when his former rival Maxime Le Mal returns, seeking revenge alongside his girlfriend Valentina. However, the hijinks don't end there, as the family's new neighbor, Poppy Prescott, is an aspiring young supervillain who has always looked up to Gru. Meanwhile, Gru and Lucy's workplace, the Anti-Villain League, has recruited several of Gru's minions to become a superhero team known as the Megaminions.

Directed once more by Academy Award nominee Chris Renaud, Despicable Me 4 sees the return of much of the voice-cast from the previous movies, including Academy Award nominee Steve Carell as Gru, Academy Award nominee Kristen Wigg as Lucy, Pierre Coffin as the Minions, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Dana Gaier as Edith, and Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom. New cast members include Will Ferrell (Elf) as Maxime, Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as Poppy, Sofía Vergara (Modern Family) as Valentina, Stephen Colbert (The Late Show) as Perry, Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live) as Patsy, and Madison Polan as Agnes.

Watch on Peacock

New on Netflix:

'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

Available on: Thursday, October 31

Based on the beloved 1955 children's book of the same name by Crockett Johnson, Harold and the Purple Crayon isn't a direct adaptation of its source material, and instead serves as a sequel.

Harold has now grown up, and after his narrator suddenly vanishes, he decides to take matters into his own hands by drawing a portal to the real world to look for him alongside his two best friends, Moose and Porcupine. However, the real world is much more complicated than Harold could ever imagine, and he must learn the harsh truth: not everything can be solved with a magical purple crayon. Harold and his friends aren't alone for very long, and they quickly befriend a young boy named Mel and his mother Terri. When an evil librarian gets ahold of Harold's magic, the friends must work together to get Harold home.

Academy Award nominee Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand) directs the family adventure movie which stars Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Benjamin Bottani (Leo), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), and Zooey Deschanel (New Girl).

'Time Cut'

Available on: Wednesday, October 30

Madison Bailey (Outer Banks) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) star in the time-traveling slasher Time Cut. The movie follows Lucy Field, a high school senior, who travels back in time to 2003, to stop her older sister from being murdered.

Hannah Macpherson (School Spirits) directs the movie, which also stars Michael Shanks (Stargate SG-1), Griffin Gluck (American Vandal), and Rachael Crawford (Possessor).

Watch on Netflix

New on Max:

'Janet Planet'

Available on: Friday, November 1

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) stars as an acupuncturist hippie named Janet in Janet Planet. The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker and follows the titular character as she spends the summer at home in rural Massachusetts alongside Lacy, her 11-year-old daughter. Janet decides to open up her life even more, introducing her daughter to her boyfriend Wayne, her friend Regina, and local theatre group leader Avi. Lacy starts to become weary of her mother's social life and begins to become even more clingy, which frustrates Janet.

Janet Planet also stars newcomer Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas (Chicago P.D.), Will Patton (Yellowstone), and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda).

Watch on Max

New on Shudder:

'The Exorcism'

Available on: Wednesday, October 30

Last year, Academy Award winner Russell Crowe performed an exorcism in The Pope's Exorcist, but now he's the one being exorcised. In The Exorcism, Crowe plays Anthony Miller, an actor on the set of a supernatural horror movie titled "The Georgetown Project." When he begins exhibiting increasingly erratic and strange behavior, his daughter Lee starts to expect that he has been possessed by a demonic force.

Joshua John Miller (The Final Girls) directed the movie, which also stars Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Chloe Bailey (Swarm), Adam Goldberg (A Beautiful Mind), Adrian Pasdar (Carlito's Way), and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier).

New on Paramount+:

'The Dead Don't Hurt'

Available on: Friday, November 1 (through Paramount+ with Showtime)