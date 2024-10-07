After last week's stacked lineup of recent blockbuster films and seasonally appropriate horror flicks such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Salem's Lot, things aren't slowing down with this week's streaming lineup. From legacy sequels featuring the return of some iconic characters to more spooky flicks to get into the spirit of the season, here's a list of all the new movies you can check out this week on streaming.

New on VOD:

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Available on: Tuesday, October 8

36 years after the release of Tim Burton's beloved horror-comedy, Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton and Academy Award nominee Winona Ryder reprise their roles as Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The new film picks up several decades after the events of the first movie. Lydia Deetz has now become the host of a popular supernatural talk show and is dating her manipulative manager, Rory, having become estranged from her teenage daughter Astrid in the process. After a sudden death in the family, Lydia and Astrid are forced to return to Winter River alongside Lydia's stepmother Delia for the funeral. Betelgeuse has been keeping busy in the afterlife, trying to evade his vengeful ex-wife Delores, and the ghost detective Wolf Jackson suddenly finds his chance to haunt the Deetz once again.

Burton, Keaton, and Ryder alongside Catherine O'Hara as Delia for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside plenty of new cast members, including Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), and Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon).

'Hellboy: The Crooked Man'

Available on: Tuesday, October 8

After the two cult-favorite Guillermo del Toro movies starring Ron Perlman, and the maligned Neil Marshall reboot that even star David Harbour would like to forget about, Mike Mignola's Hellboy returns in the more horror-centric reboot Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Adapted from the comic book limited series of the same name, this new reboot takes things back to the 1950s, as Hellboy and rookie BPRD agent Bobbie Jo Song, find themselves traveling to a rural community in Appalachia, which is being haunted by a cult of witches, led by the dangerous demon known as The Crooked Man.

Brian Taylor (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) directs the reboot, which sees Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2) donning the red skin and filed horns to play the titular hero. The movie also stars Jefferson White (Yellowstone), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Martin Bassindale (Masters of the Air), Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), and Leah McNamara (The Gentlemen).

'Never Let Go'

Available on: Friday, October 11

Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Monster's Ball) returns to the horror genre in Never Let Go, the latest from director Alexandre Aja (Crawl).

The movie follows a single mother who lives with her two sons, Nolan and Samuel, in a remote cabin in the woods. The mother claims to be protecting her boys from a supernatural entity known as "The Evil" that has eliminated all of humanity, and the only way to go outside and not get possessed, is for them to stay tethered to their house. However, the boys begin to suspect that their mother is lying to them and become willing to put themselves at risk to find safety.

Never Let Go also stars Percy Daggs IV (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) and Anthony B. Jenkins (The Deliverance).

New on Netflix:

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Available on: Tuesday, October 8

After the massive success of Bad Boys for Life in 2020, Academy Award winner Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as the wise-cracking buddy cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The fourth installment in the action-comedy franchise finds Lowrey and Burnett starting a fresh new chapter in their lives. Lowrey has finally settled down and is getting married while Burnett is getting used to being a grandfather. However, the honeymoon period is put on pause after Burnett suffers a heart attack, and to make matters even worse, the boys' late boss, Captain Howard, is being framed for leading a criminal conspiracy. While trying to clear Howard's name, Lowrey and Burnett soon realize that they have been set up, and have now found themselves on the opposite side of the law as fugitives. They reluctantly team up with Lowrey's estranged son, the former Cartel assassin, Armando, on their most dangerous mission yet.

After directing Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to helm this sequel. The fourth installment also features the return of Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Paola Núñez as Rita Secada, Jacob Scipio as Armando, John Salley as Fletcher, Dennis McDonald as Reggie, Bianca Bethune as Megan Burnett, and DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher. Franchise newcomers include Tasha Smith (Empire), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), Melanie Liburd (This Is Us), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).

'Lonely Planet'

Available on: Friday, October 11

2024 has been the year of May-December romances in movies, with the releases of The Idea of You, A Family Affair, and the upcoming Babygirl. Now it looks to be Academy Award winner Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Liam Hemsworth's (The Hunger Games) turn with Lonely Planet.

The new movie follows Katherine Lowe, an introverted author who attends a writer's retreat in Morocco. While in attendance, she befriends the handsome Owen Brophy, but their friendship soon becomes something much more.

Susannah Grant (Unbelievable) directs the movie, which also stars Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Younès Boucif (Shepherds), Adriano Giannini (In Treatment), and Rachida Brakni (Chaos).

New on Max:

'Caddo Lake'

Available on: Thursday, October 10

Dylan O'Brien (Saturday Night) and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) star in the new supernatural thriller by producer M. Night Shyamalan, Caddo Lake.

The movie kicks off when an eight-year-old girl suddenly vanishes, causing her family to scramble to find her. However, the past soon becomes the present as the family begins to learn that this disappearance may be connected to similar occurrences in the past.

Celine Held and Logan George (Servant) wrote and directed the film, which also stars Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Eric Lange (Narcos), Sam Hennings (Memphis Beat), and Diana Hopper (Goliath).

'Tuesday'

Available on: Friday, October 11

Eleven-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus may be best known for her comedic roles in beloved series such as Seinfeld and Veep, but in Tuesday she dips her toes into much more dramatic territory. The fantastical drama follows Zora, a single mother who is living with her terminally ill daughter Tuesday. While Zora attempts to make herself believe that everything is normal, things take a turn when Death arrives at their house in the form of a macaw. Death ends up whisking the mother and daughter off on an emotional journey where they learn how to deal with grief, sorrow, and being able to let go.

Tuesday is the feature directorial debut of Daina O. Pusić and also stars Lola Petticrew (She Said), Leah Harvey (Foundation), and Arinzé Kene (Love Again).

New on Hulu:

'Mr. Crocket'

Available on: Friday, October 11

What happens if you cross Mr. Rogers with Freddy Krueger? Well, you're about to find out in the Hulu original horror movie Mr. Crocket.

Set in 1993, the slasher film centers on Summer, a single mom struggling to raise her son alone. However, she is forced to embark on a dangerous journey after Mr. Crocket, the unhinged host of a children's show, magically emerges from her television set and kidnaps her son, Major.

Brandon Espy makes his directorial debut with the film, which stars Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy), Elvis Nolasco (Godfather of Harlem), Ayden Gavin (Big George Foreman), Kristolyn Lloyd (The Bold and the Beautiful), and Alex Akpobome (Industry).

'Sting'

Available on: Friday, October 11

Be careful what you take home as a pet. 12-year-old Charlotte learns that the hard way in Sting.

The film begins when Charlotte discovers a tiny spider that has hatched from a mysterious glowing object. Naming the spider Sting, Charlotte keeps her new pet a secret from her family but grows concerned when she realizes that the arachnid is growing at an alarming rate. As her neighbors and their pets begin to go missing, Charlotte must realize that Sting isn't a true spider, he's a giant bloodthirsty monster.

Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood: Apocalypse) directed the film which stars Alyla Browne (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon), Penelope Mitchell (The Vampire Diaries), Robyn Nevin (Relic), Noni Hazlehurst (A Place to Call Home), Silvia Colloca (Van Helsing), Danny Kim (Critical Incident), and Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You).

New on Apple TV+:

'The Last of the Sea Women'

Available on: Friday, October 11

Documentarian Sue Kim makes her feature debut with the documentary, The Last of the Sea Women.

The documentary is set on the shores of Jeju Islan, where a group of female South Korean divers must overcome and fight to preserve their culture against a variety of looming threats, that could potentially erase their traditions.

