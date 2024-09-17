After a quiet week last week, this week looks like it's going to be an eventful one for streaming. With titles starring some of the most popular names in Hollywood, hot new indies, and several horror movies to help kick off the spooky season, you will definitely want to stay tuned. Here's our list of everything heading to streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'1992'

Available on: Tuesday, September 17

Featuring the final performance from the late acting legend Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), 1992 is set during the first days of the Los Angeles riots following the Rodney King verdict.

The movie focuses on two different families on the opposite sides of Los Angeles. Mercer, a black man, is trying to reestablish his relationship with his son and to keep him safe during the riots. Meanwhile, two white men, Riggin and Lowell, try to repair their tumultuous relationship, by planning a heist to steal catalytic converters from Mercer's workplace. As the racial tension worsens, the two families eventually cross paths.

Ariel Vromen (The Iceman) directs the thriller which also stars Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious franchise), Scott Eastwood (The Outpost), Michael Beasley (Bloodline), Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Dylan Arnold (Oppenheimer), Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge), and Oleg Taktarov (Predators).

'AfAId'

Available on: Tuesday, September 17

John Cho (Star Trek) and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) star in AfAId, the latest horror flick from Blumhouse, the producer of Get Out, M3GAN, and The Black Phone.

Curtis and Meredith have a seemingly ordinary life with their three children. Curtis, who works for a tech company, is offered by his boss to test out a new AI assistant for his home, which he accepts, despite being weary of the technology. Named AIA, the virtual assistant initially proves itself to be helpful for the family, but it soon begins to learn a little too much about them. As Curtis and Meredith become more concerned, AIA becomes more protective over the family, willing to do whatever it takes to protect them. Even murder.

Chris Weitz (Rogue One) wrote and directed the techno-horror movie which also stars Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking), David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Keith Carradine (Dexter), and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man).

'Blink Twice'

Available on: Tuesday, September 17

Blink Twice serves as the star-studded directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), with her fiancé, fellow movie star Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street), taking on a far more sinister role than what we're used to seeing from him.

The film follows Frida, a cocktail waitress who charms her way to score her and her best friend Jess invites to the private island of embattled billionaire Slater King. What starts as a tropical getaway soon takes a weird turn as Friday and Jess begin to notice the strange behavior that the men on the island have toward the women. After Jess disappears, Friday finally "wakes up," and attempts to figure out what Slater's true intentions are.

Blink Twice also stars Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Adria Arjona (Hit Man), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Academy Award nominee Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Academy Award winner Geena Davis (Beetlejuice), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

'Close to You'

Available on: Tuesday, September 17

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) stars in his first movie role since coming out as a trans man in December 2020.

Close to You is a fully improvised drama that follows Sam, a trans man who returns to his hometown of Cobourge to attend his father's birthday. Sam hasn't actually seen his family since he transitioned four years prior, and while he doesn't care about whether or not his family will reject his true self, he does need to confront his family's other demons and ignorance.

Dominic Savage (The Escape) directed the movie which also stars Hillary Baack (Sound of Metal), Peter Outerbridge (The Murdoch Mysteries), Wendy Crewson (Room), Janet Porter (It), Alex Paxton-Beesley (Pure), Daniel Maslany (Impulse), Sook Yin-Lee (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Andrew Bushell (Designated Survivor), Jim Watson (The Strain), David Reale (Suits), and Amanda Richer.

'Cuckoo'

Available on: Tuesday, September 17

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer enters her scream queen era with the horror movie Cuckoo.

Schafer stars as Gretchen, a teenager who is grieving the loss of her mother. After her father gets a new job helping to construct a new hotel, Gretchen is forced to move with her family to a vacation town in the Bavarian Alps. The hotel's owner, Herr König, offers Gretchen a job working at the reception desk. Gretchen soon begins to notice some strange occurrences happening in the hotel, realizing that Herr König may be hiding his true, sinister intentions.

Tilman Singer (Luz) directs Cuckoo, which also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion), Jan Bluthardt, and Marton Csokas (The Equalizer).

'Omni Loop'

Available on: Friday, September 20

Emmy winners Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) star in the time-traveling drama Omni Loop.

The movie focuses on quantum physicist Zoya Lowe, who not only gets trapped in a time loop but also learns that a black hole is growing in her chest, causing her to only have one week left to live. Zoya has been stuck in this weeklong time loop for so long that she's forgotten how long it's even been. Zoya finds hope when she meets a brilliant student named Paula, who may hold the key to saving her life.

Bernardo Britto (Jacqueline Argentine) directed the film, which also stars Carlos Jacott (Grosse Pointe Blank), Harris Yulin (Ozark), Hannah Pearl Utt (Before You Know It), and Chris Witaske (The Bear).

'Slingshot'

Available on: Tuesday, September 17

Academy Award winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Academy Award nominee Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) star in the bleak sci-fi thriller Slingshot.

The movie follows a team of astronauts who are in the midst of a potentially compromised years-long mission to Saturn's moon Titan, in order to bring some of its resources back to Earth, before returning to Titan. With their options limited, the team decides to prepare for a dangerous slingshot maneuver that will either take their space station to Titan or into the far reaches of space. As the pressure builds, one of the astronauts, John, begins to lose his grip on reality.

Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan) directed the film, which also stars Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!), David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), and Mark Ebulué (Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix). (Escape Plan) directed the film, which also stars(Hail, Caesar!), Tomer Capone (The Boys),(The Walking Dead), and(Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix).

New on Netflix:

'The Garfield Movie'

Available on: Saturday, September 21

After starring as Emmett in The Lego Movie, and Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt's latest The (Blank) Movie, is finally arriving on Netflix: The Garfield Movie.

Based on the beloved comic strip by Jim Davis, The Garfield Movie gives us a look at when Garfield and his owner, Jon Arbuckle, first met. The movie then flashes forward to the present day, where Garfield and his canine companion Odie cross paths with the lasagna-loving cat's long-lost father, Vic. Now Garfield and Odie must leave their comfortable life with Jon behind to help Vic with the ultimate heist.

Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove) directed the movie which also features the voices of Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) as Vic, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as Jinx, Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Otto, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) as Jon, Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!) as Marge, Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as Odie, Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) as Roland, Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) as Nolan, Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) as Olivia, and rap icon Snoop Dogg as Maurice.

'His Three Daughters'

Available on: Friday, September 20

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), and Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) star in His Three Daughters, which is already one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year.

Estranged sisters Katie, Rachel, and Christina are forced to reconvene in New York when their father, Vincent, enters hospice care. The more time they spend in the apartment, the three sisters attempt to mend their fractured relationships with one another before their father departs.

Azazel Jacobs (French Exit) directs the drama, which also stars Jay O. Sanders (The Day After Tomorrow) and Jovan Adepo (Babylon).

New on Prime Video:

'Challengers'

Available on: Thursday, September 19

Related 'Challengers' Review: Zendaya Is at Her Best in This Ridiculously Horny Delight Luca Guadagnino's latest film is a compelling love triangle story set in the world of tennis, led by a great Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.

Zendaya (Euphoria) plays a tennis pro caught in a steamy love triangle in Challengers, the latest film from Luca Guadagnino, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind Call Me By Your Name, Bones and All, and Suspiria.

Tashi Duncan was destined for greatness on the tennis court, until she was injured during her freshman year of college, ending her career prematurely. Years have passed, and Tashi is now married to tennis pro Art Donaldson, whom she had a fling with when she was a teenager. Tashi now works as a coach for Art as he preps for the ATP Challenge Tour. However, things get complicated when Tashi's ex-boyfriend and Art's former best friend, Patrick Zweig, enters the competition.

Mike Faist (West Side Story) and Josh O'Connor (The Crown) also star in the sports drama.

New on Max:

'I Saw the TV Glow'

Available on: Friday, September 20

Max's partnership with indie giant A24 continues with the SVOD premiere of I Saw the TV Glow, the psychological horror film from writer-director Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair).

Owen has always been an introvert, but he finds a companion when he meets Maddy, sitting between the vending machine at his school, reading an episode guide for the young adult TV show "The Pink Opaque." Maddy invites Owen over to watch the latest episode of the show and the two begin to bond over their shared obsession with the series. When the series is mysteriously canceled, the two both begin to question themselves, their own identities, and what's real and what's not.

The movie stars Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Ian Foreman (Let the Right One In), Helena Howard (The Wilds), Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

New on Hulu:

'Handling the Undead'

Set in Oslo, Handling the Undead begins during a hot summer day when the recently deceased rise from their graves. The film focuses on three different families who now must try to decipher what caused their loved ones' resurrections and if they will be here to stay.

Thea Hvistendahl makes her directorial debut with the film which stars Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Bjørn Sundquist (Dead Snow), Bente Børsum (Late Summer), Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World), Bahar Pars (A Man Called Ove), and Inesa Dauksta.

