It's a short week for many this week thanks to Labor Day weekend, and if you're looking for something to stream in your spare time, you won't have to look much further than here. From the long-awaited streaming debut of a recent Oscar-winner to some of the year's most underappreciated flicks, you can check out the list below to find out what's coming to streaming this week.

New on Max:

'The Boy and the Heron'

Available on: Friday, September 6

Academy Award winner Hayao Miyazaki's latest animated epic, The Boy and the Heron, is finally arriving on Max this week, joining the streaming service's impressive collection of Studio Ghibli films.

The most recent winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature follows Mahito, a young boy who loses his mother during World War II. His father, Shoichi, marries his late wife's sister and moves his family to a rural estate. Mahito is quick to form a pseudo-rivalry with an obnoxious grey heron who leads him to a mysterious and abandoned tower. Upon entering, Mahito is whisked away to a fantastical world full of inhabitants who all hold some form of connection to his past.

Both the original subtitled Japanese version and the English dub will be made available to stream on Max. Like most Miyazaki movies, the English dub has an incredible all-star cast, including Academy Award winner Christian Bale (American Psycho), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series), Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Dave Bautista (Dune: Part Two), Barbara Rosenblatt (Orange Is the New Black), Melora Harte (Akira), Barbara Goodson (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Luca Padovan (You), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Dan Stevens (Solar Opposites).

New on Netflix:

'I Used To Be Funny'

Available on: Thursday, September 5

Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) stars as a young stand-up comedian who is trying to cope with her traumatic past in I Used to Be Funny.

Sam may be cracking jokes on stage, but in her personal life, she is suffering from both PTSD and depression, after the young girl she used to nanny went missing. As her stage life and her personal life begin to intertwine, Sam debates with herself about whether or not she should join the search.

Directed by Ally Pankiw (Black Mirror), I Used to Be Funny also stars newcomer Olga Petsa, Sabrina Jalees (Carol's Second Act), Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World Dominion), Ennis Esmer (Blindspot), Dani Kind (Workin' Moms), and Jason Jones (The Daily Show).

'Rebel Ridge'

Available on: Friday, September 6

From Jeremy Saulnier, the celebrated filmmaker behind Blue Ruin, Green Room, and Hold the Dark, comes his latest gritty thriller: Rebel Ridge.

Aaron Pierre (Old) plays Terry Richmond, who arrives in the southern town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. His plans are interrupted after he is pulled over by the local police department and his savings are seized. Aided by the young court clerk Summer McBride, Terry seeks vengeance on the corrupt cops and their slimy chief Sandy Burnne, and he'll go to great lengths to get back what's his and free his cousin.

Rebel Ridge also stars Don Johnson (Knives Out), AnnaSophia Robb (Soul Surfer), David Denman (Mare of Easttown), Emory Cohen (Brooklyn), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Zsane Jhe (Black Lightning), Dana Lee (Dr. Ken), and Academy Award nominee James Cromwell (Babe).

New on Prime Video:

'Snack Shack'

Available on: Tuesday, September 3

Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) and Conor Sherry (The Terminal List) star in the R-rated teen comedy Snack Shack, by director Adam Carter Rehmeier (Dinner in America). Set in the summer of 1991, two Nebraskan teens, A.J. and Moose, win a city council auction to run the "Snack Shack" at a community pool. While the best friend's new money-making venture proves to be successful at first, the two's friendship is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of Brooke, a young woman who begins working as a lifeguard.

Snack Shack also stars Mika Abdalla (Sex Appeal), Nick Robinson (Jurassic World), David Costabile (Billions), Gillian Vigman (The Holdovers), and JD Evermore (True Detective).

New on VOD:

'Dìdi'

Available on: Tuesday, September 3

One of the most criminally underrated movies of the year, Dìdi is an ode to growing up in the age of the internet.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Sean Wang (Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó), this coming-of-age comedy is set in the summer of 2008 as 13-year-old Chris Wang spends most of his time making outrageous YouTube videos with his best friends. Constantly at odds with his single mother and his older sister, Chris begins to rebel, and seeks out a way to learn how to be a "normal teenager," whatever that means.

Dìdi stars Izaac Wang (Good Boys), Joan Chen (The Last Emperor), Shirley Chen (Quiz Lady), Chang Li Hua, Raul Dial, Aaron Chang, Mahaela Park, Chiron Denk, Sunil Maurillo, Montay Boseman, and Georgie August.

'The Good Half'

Available on: Friday, September 6

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) gets a chance to flex his dramatic acting muscles in the drama The Good Half.

The film follows Renn Wheeland, who returns to his home in Cleveland, Ohio, for his mother's funeral. In the years since Renn left home, he has become estranged from most of his family, and upon his return, he begins to forge new relationships, all while slowly realizing that he can't escape his family.

Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries) directs the film, which also stars Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), David Arquette (Scream), Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), Matt Walsh (Veep), and Academy Award nominee Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid).