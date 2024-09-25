If you thought last week's streaming lineup was stacked, just wait until you see this week's lineup. With new films starring some of Hollywood's top A-listers, blockbuster sequels, chilling horror flicks, and touching documentaries, it won't be hard to find something you'll want to watch. Here's our list of everything heading to streaming this week.

New on Disney+:

'Inside Out 2'

Available on: Wednesday, September 25

Holding the crown for the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the highest-grossing movie of 2024, Pixar's emotion-filled blockbuster sequel, Inside Out 2, is finally making its way to Disney+ this week.

A direct sequel to Peter Doctor's 2015 Oscar-winner, Inside Out 2 picks up two years after the events of the first movie, as Riley Anderson is now 13 and about to start her freshman year of high school. Since moving to San Francisco, Riley has been able to make new best friends and play together on a youth ice hockey team. Inside Riley's mind, her emotions, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, have taken on new responsibilities, including Riley's Sense of Self, which Joy is determined to only fill with positive memories. Joy's plan is thrown for a loop when Riley's puberty alarm goes off, on the eve of her and her friends going to a weekend ice hockey camp. Riley's emotions are startled to meet a quartet of new emotions, led by Anxiety, who claims to be a big fan of Joy's. Riley's old emotions now must learn to adapt to this new stage of Riley's life, which is naturally, an emotional roller coaster.

Kelsey Mann makes his directorial debut with Inside Out 2, which sees the return of several of the main cast members from the original, including Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) as Joy, Phyllis Smith (The Office) as Sadness, stand-up comedian Lewis Black as Anger, and Academy Award nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Riley's parents. Kensington Tallman (That Girl Lay Lay) is the new voice of Riley, while Liza Lapira (Unbelievable) and Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) are the new voices of Disgust and Fear. Other new castmembers include Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos (Passages) as Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) as Embarrassment, and Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Thelma) as Nostalgia. Filling out the rest of the cast are Lilimar (Bella and the Bulldogs), Grace Lu (Fright Krewe), Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Ron Funches (Harley Quinn), Yong Yea (Like a Dragon Gaiden), and James Austin Johnson (Saturday Night Live).

New on Apple TV+:

'Wolfs'

Available on: Friday, September 27

After teaming up for the Ocean's Trilogy, Burn After Reading, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind; Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reuniting for the action-comedy Wolfs.

The film follows Jack, a professional fixer who is hired to help a New York official after she makes a royal mistake that could end her career and put her behind bars. However, Jack wasn't the only one who was called in to help, as rival fixer Nick, was also called in to assist. Amidst the two's bickering, they accidentally let the presumed murder suspect loose, and now the two long-time rivals are forced to work together before time runs out.

Wolfs was written and directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and also stars Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever).

New on VOD:

'Between the Temples'

Available on: Tuesday, September 24

Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City) and Academy Award nominee Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) form the unlikeliest of friendships in the dramedy Between the Temples.

Ben Gottlieb is a cantor, a cantor who is grieving the loss of his wife and has lost his ability to sing in the midst of a crisis of faith. Upon returning home, Ben reconnects with his grade-school music teacher, Carla, and friendship blossoms between the two of them. Carla has always dreamed of having a bat mitzvah, but her communist parents never allowed her to have one and asks Ben to finally give her one, to which he agrees.

Nathan Silver (Uncertain Times) directed the film, which also stars Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog), Madeline Weinstein (Beach Rats), Matthew Shear (The Alienist), and Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness).

'The Front Room'

Available on: Tuesday, September 24

Brandy (Moesha) goes head-to-head with a racist Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) in the psychological horror movie The Front Room.

The film follows anthropology professor Belinda and her husband Norman, who are facing financial hardships, and with a baby on the way, things are destined to get more complicated.. Their lives suddenly pivot when Norman receives a call from his estranged stepmother, Solange, who informs Norman that his father has passed away. While attending the funeral, Solange offers the couple an ultimatum, she'll give them her significant inheritance if they let her live with them during her final days, to which they reluctantly agree. However, Solange's erratic behavior begins to drive the couple to near insanity, especially as she makes constant racist remarks towards Belinda.

Max and Sam Eggers (The Lighthouse) make their directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Andrew Burnap (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Neal Huff (Spotlight).

'It Ends With Us'

Available on: Tuesday, September 24

Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, It Ends With Us, is given the feature film treatment, courtesy of Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) and Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin).

The movie follows Lily Bloom, who looks to leave behind her traumatic upbringing and start a life of her own in Boston, by opening a flower shop. In a chance encounter, Lily meets Ryle, a neurosurgeon, and the two quickly fall head over heels in love with her. Unfortunately, Ryle has a dark side that causes Lily's trauma to reemerge. Lily finds hope when she reconnects with her childhood sweetheart, Atlas, and her feelings for him begin to blossom once more.

Baldoni directed the film, which also stars Brandon Sklenar (1923), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act), Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Amy Morton (Chicago P.D.), and Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy).

'The Thicket'

Available Now

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage's decade-in-the-making passion project, The Thicket, is finally here.

Based on the novel of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale, the Western follows bounty hunter Reginald Jones, who is hired to track down the notorious killer known as Cutthroat Bill. Reginald puts together a team of unlikely heroes and embarks on their mission to find the killer in a deadly place known as the Thicket.

Elliott Lester (Aftermath) directed the movie, which also stars Academy Award nominee Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Levon Hawke (Blink Twice), Andrew Schulz (Flagrant), Metallica frontman James Hetfield, Leslie Grace (In the Heights), and Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Wire).

New on Netflix:

'Rez Ball'

Available on: Friday, September 27

LeBron James, Sydney Freeland (Echo), and Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs) unite for the sports drama Rez Ball.

Based on the nonfiction novel Canyon Dreams by Michael Powell, the film follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from New Mexico, who, after losing their star player, are set to compete in the state championship.

Rez Ball stars Jessica Matten (Dark Winds), Julia Jones (The Twilight Saga), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds), Dallas Goldtooth (Fallout), and Cody Lightning (Echo).

'Will & Harper'

Available on: Friday, September 27

For over two decades, Will Ferrell has starred in numerous beloved comedies, including Step Brothers, the Anchorman films, Elf, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, but in the documentary Will & Harper, we'll get to see a much different side of him.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), the documentary finds Ferrell's longtime friend, Harper Steele, coming out to him as a transgender woman. In response, Ferrell decides to take Harper on a cross-country road trip through America, where they reflect on their friendship and Harper finally having the courage to become her true self.

New on Paramount+:

'Apartment 7A'

Available on: Friday, September 27

Julia Garner (Ozark) stars in Apartment 7A, a chilling prequel to the Oscar-winning horror classic, Rosemary's Baby.

Set in 1965 New York City, the movie follows Terry Gionoffrio, a dancer who ends up renting a room from an elderly couple living in the city. What she doesn't realize is that this couple is hiding some dastardly (and satanic) secrets that will forever change the course of her life.

Natalie Erika James (Relic) directed the movie, which also stars Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean), Marli Siu (Anna and the Apocalypse), and Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean).

New on Shudder:

'Oddity'

Available on: Friday, September 27

Grief can take us to some strange places, at least that's what happens in the new horror movie Oddity.

Darcy is a blind medium and shopkeeper who is mourning the loss of her twin sister, Dani, a year prior. Darcy receives a strange wooden mannequin, which she hopes will help her use her psychometric powers to learn the truth about her sister's murder. However, her discoveries turn out to be far more shocking than anyone could have expected.

Damian Mc Carthy (Caveat) wrote and directed Oddity, which stars Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Carolyn Bracken (The Quiet Girl), Tadhg Murphy (The Northman), Caroline Menton, Steve Wall (Dune: Part Two), and Jonathan French.

New on Prime Video:

'Killer Heat'

Available on: Thursday, September 26

Fresh off Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Greedy People, Joseph Gordon-Levitt attempts to solve another complex crime in Killer Heat.

Set in Greece, the film follows American expat and private investigator Nick Bali, who is hired to investigate the death of shipping magnate Leo Vardakis, on the island of Crete. While the official police report claims that Leo's death was an accident, his sister-in-law, Penelope Vardakis, believes there's something more going on.

Philippe Lacôte (Night of the Kings) directed the film, which also stars Shailene Woodley (The Fault in Our Stars), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Babou Ceesay (Free Fire), Clare Holman (Blood Diamond), and Abbey Lee (Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1).

