We are officially entering the prime of the Spooky Season this week, and there are plenty of new movies arriving on streaming this week. You won't have to look very far if you're looking for a good scare or any potential Halloween costume ideas. Here's a list of all the new movies you can check out this week on streaming.

New on VOD:

'The 4:30 Movie'

Available on: Tuesday, October 1

In recent years, we've seen plenty of beloved filmmakers tapping into their childhood memories to make some of their most personal works to date. Steven Spielberg did it with The Fabelmans, Kenneth Branagh did it with Belfast, and Alfonso Cuarón did it with Roma, among many others. Now it's Kevin Smith's turn with The 4:30 Movie.

The director behind Clerks transports audiences to the suburbs of 1986 New Jersey, where teen Brian David and his friends spend their time sneaking into R-rated movies at their local multiplex. Brian's summer has reached its ultimate peak when he scores a date with the girl of his dreams, Melody Barnegat, to see the new R-rated flick "Bucklick" at 4:30. His plans are thwarted however, when the the theater's manager, Mike, bans him and his friends from the theater.

The 4:30 Movie stars Austin Zajur (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), Reed Northrup (High Maintenance), Siena Agudong (Resident Evil), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Diedrich Bader (Office Space), Grammy-nominated rapper Logic, Jason Biggs (American Pie), Justin Long (Barbarian), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates), Adam Pally (Knuckles), Jason Lee (My Name is Earl), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Wu-Tang Clan's Cliff "Method Man" Smith.

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Available on: Tuesday, October 1

The biggest R-rated film of all time is coming home this week. Ryan Reynolds and Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman make their much anticipated MCU debut in the multiverse-hopping superhero comedy extravaganza, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Set six years after the events of Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson has given up his days of being Deadpool after being rejected from the Avengers and having broken up with his ex-fiancée Vanessa. After being snatched away by the Time Variance Authority, he is told that his universe (Earth-10005), is set to be pruned after the death of Wolverine. Determined to save his loved ones, Wade snatches a Time Ripper device to find a Wolverine that will help and ends up recruiting the most hated Wolverine in the entire multiverse. The two end up being zapped away into the wasteland known as the Void where they meet some unexpected faces and face off against Charles Xavier's evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy (Free Guy) directs Deadpool & Wolverine which sees Reynolds and Jackman reprising their beloved roles alongside returning faces from the previous two Deadpool movies, such as Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić, Randal Reeder, and Lewis Tan. The movie also stars Emma Corrin (The Crown), Aaron Stanford (X2), Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), and dozens of unexpected cameos and guest appearances that we dare not spoil here.

'The Killer's Game'

Available on: Friday, October 4

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) has been having a busy year with the releases of Dune: Part Two, My Spy: The Eternal City, Parachute, The Last Showgirl, and most recently, The Killer's Game.

Bautista stars as Joe Flood, a hitman who has just fallen in love with the talented dancer Maize. It's just too bad that his doctor has informed him that he has a debilitating illness leaving him with only three months left to live. Not wanting Maize to deal with the prolonged grief, Joe goes to his former adversary, Marianna Antoinette, to put a contract on his head for Maize to collect the life insurance money off of his death. Things become even more complicated when Joe is informed that there has been a mixup at the clinic and that he's not dying after all. Marianna has no intentions of canceling the contract, meaning that Joe will now have to fight for his life.

J. J. Perry (Day Shift) directs The Killer's Game, which also stars Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Marko Zaror (John Wick: Chapter 4), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley (Gandhi).

'Speak No Evil'

Available on: Tuesday, October 1

James McAvoy (Split) returns to the horror genre for the American remake of the acclaimed 2022 Dutch horror film Speak No Evil.

American Expats Louise and Ben Dalton are on an idyllic vacation at a resort in Italy with their daughter Agnes, where they befriend the free-spirited British couple Paddy and Ciara and their mute son Ant. The two families get along swimmingly, leading to the British couple inviting the Americans over to their home in a rural area. The Daltons slowly begin to realize that Paddy and Ciara may not be who they initially presented themselves as, becoming increasingly uncomfortable with their lifestyle. It all leads to a violent conclusion that will make you think twice about making any vacation friends in the future.

James Watkins (Eden Lake) directs the film, which also stars Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Scoot McNairy (Argo), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse), and Dan Hough.

'Strange Darling'

Available on: Tuesday, October 1

What starts out as your ordinary one-night stand quickly takes a brutally dark turn in Strange Darling.

The tense thriller focuses on two characters only known as the Lady and the Demon. After their hookup takes a strange turn, the Lady soon realizes that the Demon is actually a serial killer causing her to flee as the Demon pursues her, killing everyone in his path.

JT Mollner (Outlaws and Angels) directs the film, which stars Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher), Kyle Gallner (Smile), Academy Award nominee Barbara Hershey (Black Swan), and Ed Begley Jr. (A Mighty Wind).

New on Max:

'Salem's Lot'

Available on: Thursday, October 3

The long-awaited film adaptation of Stephen King's celebrated vampire tale, Salem's Lot, is finally here.

The film begins with Ben Mears, an author working on his next novel, who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem's Lot for inspiration. But Jerusalem's Lot is not the same town that Ben grew up in, at least not at night, as he discovers that a bloodthirsty vampire is preying upon the townsfolk after the sun sets.

Gary Dauberman (Annabelle Comes Home) directs the film, which stars Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Makenzie Leigh (Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk), Academy Award nominee Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), William Sadler (Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey), John Benjamin Hickey (The Big C), Jordan Preston Carter (DMZ), and Spencer Treat Clark (Unbreakable).

New on Netflix:

'It's What's Inside'

Available on: Friday, October 4

One of the biggest acquisitions out of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival was It's What's Inside, which Netflix ponied up $17 million for.

The horror flick finds a group of friends getting together for a pre-wedding party when one of them introduces them to a mysterious and mind-bending new game. However, this game is no innocent novelty, as things quickly spiral into utter madness.

Greg Jardin makes his directorial debut with the film, which stars Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus), James Morosini (I Love My Dad), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nina Bloomgarden (The Idea of You), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Reina Hardesty (The Flash), Devon Terrell (Barry), David W. Thompson (Gotham), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects).

'The Platform 2'

Available on: Friday, October 4

When The Platform premiered on Netflix in 2020, it quickly became one of the streaming service's most-watched non-English films of all time. Now, four years later, a sequel has arrived.

Taking place in a large dystopian prison known as "The Platform," two occupants live on each floor and are fed by a free-floating platform that moves through the prison where they can eat only once a day. The sequel focuses on Perempuan, a young woman who is unnerved by her cellmate, Zamiatin's unsatiable hunger, which puts everyone at risk.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia returns to direct the sequel, which stars Milena Smit (Parallel Mothers), Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), and Óscar Jaenada (Cantinflas).

New on Hulu:

'Babes'

Available Now

Babes marks the directorial debut of Pamela Adlon (Better Things) and offers a more raunchy and R-rated look at pregnancy and motherhood. Eden and Dawn are lifelong best friends, while the latter is a new mother trying to raise her family, the former is still single but desperately wants to become a mother. After having a one-night stand, Eden becomes pregnant and decides to go through with being a single mother, hoping to receive guidance from Dawn.

Babes stars Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest), John Carroll Lynch (Fargo), Oliver Platt (The Bear), Sandra Bernhard (The King of Comedy), Stephan James (Race), and Hasan Minhaj (It Ends With Us).

'Hold Your Breath'

Available on: Thursday, October 3

After starring in films and shows such as American Horror Story, Run, Glass, and Bird Box, Sarah Paulson returns to the horror genre with Hold Your Breath.

Set in 1930s Oklahoma, the film follows a mother who is haunted by her past and starts to believe that there's a supernatural presence in the dust storms that are threatening the lives of her family and she'll stop at nothing to protect them.

Karrie Crouse and Will Joines make their feature directorial debut with the film, which also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex), Alona Jane Robbins (Law & Order), and Bill Heck (The Old Man).

New on Prime Video:

'House of Spoils'

Available on: Thursday, October 3

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) stars in the latest slice of culinary horror, House of Spoils.

The film follows a woman credited only as Chef, who is thrilled to have opened her first restaurant. Unfortunately, things don't go exactly as planned as the kitchen is constantly in chaos, her investor is suspicious, and she is filled with self-doubt. Perhaps it has to do with the ghost of the estate's previous owner.

Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole (Blow the Man Down) directed the film, which also stars Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Arian Moayed (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Marton Csokas (The Equalizer), and Amara Karan (The Darjeeling Limited).

New on Peacock:

Dìdi

Available on: Friday, October 4

One of the most criminally underrated movies of the year, Dìdi is an ode to growing up in the age of the internet.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Sean Wang (Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó), this coming-of-age comedy is set in the summer of 2008 as 13-year-old Chris Wang spends most of his time making outrageous YouTube videos with his best friends. Constantly at odds with his single mother and his older sister, Chris begins to rebel and seeks out a way to learn how to be a "normal teenager," whatever that means.

Dìdi stars Izaac Wang (Good Boys), Joan Chen (The Last Emperor), Shirley Chen (Quiz Lady), Chang Li Hua, Raul Dial, Aaron Chang, Mahaela Park, Chiron Denk, Sunil Maurillo, Montay Boseman, and Georgie August.

New on Shudder:

'V/H/S/Beyond'

Available on: Friday, October 4

V/H/S/Beyond marks the seventh installment in the popular found-footage horror anthology series.

The film includes six new short films, this time all themed towards sci-fi horror, with each film directed by a different filmmaker. Justin Martinez returns to the franchise after having co-directed a segment in the first film, alongside new additions to the franchise such as Jay Cheel (Cursed Films), Jordan Downey (The Head Hunter), and Virat Pal (Night of the Bride).

However, most excitingly, V/H/S/Beyond will see several genre staples, most known for their work in front of the camera, stepping behind the lens, with Justin Long co-directing a segment with Christian Long, and Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House) directing a segment written by her husband (and acclaimed horror auteur) Mike Flanagan.