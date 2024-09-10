It's safe to say that the film world is on fire right now. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the box office last weekend, making over $110 million in its opening weekend. We're in the heat of festival season as many of this year's biggest Oscar contenders hold their world premieres, such as Edward Berger's Conclave, Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, and Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. However, there are also plenty of movies heading to streaming this week if you're in the mood to stay on the couch. Here's a look at all the exciting films that you'll be able to stream this week.

New on Netflix:

'Uglies'

Available on: Friday, September 13

The long-awaited film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's 2005 YA novel, Uglies, is nearly here.

Joey King (The Kissing Booth) stars as Tally Youngblood, who lives in a dystopian society where individuals are forced to undergo cosmetic surgery when they turn 16, in order to turn "pretty." While Tally has long dreamed of becoming "pretty," she has a change of heart when her friend runs away. Tally opts to ditch her surgery and sets off to find her lost friend, triggering events that will forever change her life.

McG (Charlie's Angels) directs the movie, which also stars Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Keith Powers (The Tomorrow War), Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why), Charmin Lee (Just Mercy), and Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black).

New on Max:

'Civil War'

Available on: Friday, September 13

Related 'Civil War' Review: Forget 'Ex Machina,' This Is Alex Garland’s Best Film Yet Garland's exploration of a future where conflict has broken out in the United States is nothing like you would expect and all the better for it.

Academy Award nominee Alex Garland is known for stirring the pot with films like Ex Machina, 28 Days Later, and Annihilation, but his latest directorial effort, Civil War, may be his most provocative movie yet.

Set in the not-too-distant-future, this dystopian thriller finds the United States in the midst of a second civil war with the third-term president only adding more fuel to the fire with his divisionist attitude and showing no remorse when it comes to harming his own people in air strikes. As the rebel-faction known as the Western Forces closes in on the nation's capital, a team of journalists, including the talented war photographer Lee Smith, print journalist Joel, veteran journalist Sammy, and the aspiring photographer Jessie, embark on a road trip for an exclusive interview with the leader of the formerly free world.

Civil War stars Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst (The Virgin Suicides), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), and Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness).

Civil War 9 10 A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Alex Garland Cast Nick Offerman , Kirsten Dunst , Cailee Spaeny , Wagner Moura , Sonoya Mizuno , Jefferson White Main Genre Drama Writers Alex Garland

New on Hulu:

'Boy Kills World'

Available on: Friday, September 13

From producer Sam Raimi and director Mortiz Mohr comes the dystopian action-comedy Boy Kills World.

Orphaned as a young child, Boy has grown up deaf and mute, raised by a Shaman in the nearby jungle. Boy has spent his days seeking vengeance on the tyrannical government figures responsible for the murder of his mother and his sister. As an adult, Boy ventures into the city to finally exact his revenge.

Bill Skarsgård (It) headlines the movie which also stars Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two), Yayan Ruhian (The Raid), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Sharlto Copley (District 9), Famke Janssen (X-Men), and the voice of H. Jon Benjamin (Bob's Burgers).

Boy Kills World 3 10 A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Moritz Mohr Cast Bill Skarsgard , Famke Janssen , Jessica Rothe , Michelle Dockery , Brett Gelman , Isaiah Mustafa , Yayan Ruhian , Nicholas Crovetti Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Tyler Burton Smith , Arend Remmers , Moritz Mohr Expand

New on Shudder:

'In a Violent Nature'

Available on: Friday, September 13

Related 'In a Violent Nature' Review: Eat Your Heart Out, Jason Voorhees The year's most explosive horror film takes familiar slasher elements, tears them to pieces, and makes a macabre work of gory art in the wreckage.

Chris Nash's feature directorial debut, In a Violent Nature, flips the switch on your conventional slasher movie and puts you into the eyes of a silent, masked killer named Johnny.

After being unintentionally resurrected by a group of teens, Johnny makes his way through the woods with a thirst for blood. We follow Johnny as he stalks and brutally murders the group of teenage friends, filmed entirely from his perspective.

The film proved to be a hit for its distributors, IFC Films and Shudder, and a sequel has already been greenlit.

In a Violent Nature 8 10 The horror movie tracks a ravenous zombie creature as it makes its way through a secluded forest. Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chris Nash Cast Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Chris Nash Expand

New on VOD:

'The Crow'

Available on: Friday, September 13

The long-awaited reboot of The Crow finally debuted last month, and after a lackluster box office and critical performance, the movie is heading to PVOD this week.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the mantle of the titular vigilante, also known by his civilian name Eric. A patient at a rehab center, Eric struggles with grappling with is traumatic childhood, but finds hope when he meets Shelly, a fellow patient with a similar past. The two fall in love and make their escape, but their romance is short-lived when they are murdered by a local crime lord named Eric. Eric gets a second chance when he is resurrected and given supernatural abilities and embarks on a path of vengeance.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed the movie, which also stars FKA twigs (Honey Boy), Danny Huston (Yellowstone), Josette Simon (Wonder Woman), Laura Birn (Foundation), Sami Bouajila (The Siege), Isabella Wei (1899), and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King).

The Crow (2024) 5 10 A modern re-imagining of the beloved character, The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Bill Skarsgard , FKA Twigs , Danny Huston Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Action Writers James O'Barr , Zach Baylin , William Josef Schneider Budget $50 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

'Kneecap'

Available on: Tuesday, September 10

Related 'Kneecap' Review: Michael Fassbender Is an Irish Rap Daddy in Musical Biopic Crafting a portrait of an unlikely rap trio, this film has music and language in modern Ireland on its mind.

Kneecap is an autobiographical comedy that chronicles the rise of the titular hip-hop trio in their hometown of Belfast, Ireland.

Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh star as themselves, as the movie shows how JJ, once a school teacher, crosses paths with Naoise and Liam Og, who have been labeled as scum by "society." The trio soon find success by rapping about politics in their native Irish tongue, which stars a movement to help revitalize the language.

Rich Peppiatt (One Rogue Reporter) directed the movie, which also stars Josie Walker (Belfast), Fionnuala Flaherty (Out of Innocence), Jessica Reynolds (Outlander), Adam Best (Holby City), Simone Kirby (The Buccaneers), and Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs).

Kneecap 6 10 Explores the birth of Kneecap, a hip and naughty Irish rap group. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Rich Peppiatt Cast Móglaí Bap , Adam Best , Saorlaoith Brady , Emer Casey , Michael Fassbender Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Rich Peppiatt Expand

'Robot Dreams'

Available on: Tuesday, September 10

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Robot Dreams is finally being made available on PVOD.

Directed by Pablo Berger and based on the beloved graphic novel of the same name by Sara Varon, the movie is centered around the unlikely friendship between a dog and his robot in 1984 New York City. After the two become separated, Robot embarks on a quest to find his way back to his canine owner.

Robot Dreams 7 10 "Robot Dreams" follows the journey of Dog and the robot he buys to combat his loneliness. Together, they share many adventures and develop a deep connection. Their friendship faces a significant challenge when an unforeseen incident forces them apart. As Robot experiences dreams and emotions, the narrative examines the evolving relationship between the two. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Pablo Berger Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Pablo Berger , Sara Varon Distributor(s) Neon Expand

