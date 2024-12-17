2024 has been a great year for television, with both network projects and streaming shows capturing the attention of viewers. Although several network television series — such as the critically acclaimed Shogun — have solidified their place among the finest, streaming platforms have also taken the spotlight thanks to their diverse range.

From nostalgic revivals to gritty crime dramas, this year has seen an impressive lineup of shows exclusively available on streaming services that have captivated audiences and held their interest throughout. In this roundup, we look back at the best streaming shows of 2024, focusing solely on new releases (excluding returning seasons) and ranking them based on their production, impact, and reception.

10 'The Sympathizer' (2024)

Created By Park Chan-wook & Don McKellar

Available to stream on Max, The Sympathizer is a spy comedy miniseries set near the end of the Vietnam War. The story focuses on a spy, played by Hoa Xuande, who flees to the United States and takes up residence in a refugee community where he continues to gather intelligence and report back to the Viet Cong.

Adapted from Viet Nguyen's award-winning novel, the underrated period drama is an entertaining watch that delves into themes of identity, duality, and betrayal through the lens of an intriguing character, making for the perfect fit for fans of complex historical dramas and spy thrillers. Furthermore, the 2024 series has been celebrated for its genre-blending narrative and razor-sharp satire on subjects like migration, imperialism, and cultural dislocation. On top of the great execution, The Sympathizer's stellar performances do not disappoint — not only does Xuande do a great job, but it also counts on well-known faces who further elevate it, such as Robert Downey Jr.

9 'Ripley' (2024)

Created By Steven Zaillian

Another worthy mention for anyone looking for a new miniseries to binge, Ripley, starring the talented Andrew Scott in the lead role, sees a wealthy man hiring a grifter to travel to Italy to urge his vagabond son to return home. What Tom does not expect, though, is that the acceptance of the job is the first step in a life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

Adapted from The Talented Mr. Ripley novel, which the 1999 movie starring Matt Damon and Jude Law is also based on, Ripley offers a fresh take on the iconic psychological thriller. One of the series' most defending aspects is perhaps the cold, noir-inspired aesthetic and striking black-and-white cinematography that amplifies its morally ambiguous tone and atmosphere. While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, mostly given its slow pace, Ripley is a captivating pick for fans of noir and character-driven narratives.

8 'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Created By Gemma Burgess

Despite its premature cancelation, the unique My Lady Jane is arguably one of Prime Video's most exciting new shows, hence it still deserves viewers' attention. Based on the young adult fantasy novel, and inspired by the real-life "nine-day queen," it sees its titular character (Emily Bader) suddenly crowned queen overnight, becoming the target of those who want her throne and her head.

My Lady Jane seamlessly intertwines romance, history, and supernatural fantasy, creating a unique blend that has understandably captured the attention of many. Its unique approach and fresh perspective are among My Lady Jane's most valuable assets, as the genre-bending whimsical show sees Jane navigating a heartfelt and adventure-packed narrative, reimagining the tragic tale by adding a touch of magic. Additionally, the strong lead performance, social commentary, and sharp humor help cement it as one of the most exciting shows of 2024.

7 'One Day' (2024)

Based On a Novel By David Nicholls

Those who are in for a heart-wrenching, slightly devastating watch should consider giving One Day a try. Adapted from David Nicholls' novel of the same name, the romance miniseries sees sharp English major Emma (Ambika Mod) and campus playboy Dexter (Leo Woodall) meeting on their graduation night. Attraction sparks between the two, but reality soon gets in the way — they head on separate paths only to find their way back to each other over and over again.

For fans of slice-of-life pieces that follow the characters through the years, One Day may be a great pick; with a unique "one day a year" approach, the 2024 show provides snapshots of its protagonists' lives, revealing their growth and the enduring strength of their bond. An emotionally resonating tale guaranteed to touch audiences, One Day is a swoon-worthy Netflix series that captures love, loss, and personal development in a cinematic way.

6 'Baby Reindeer'

Created By Richard Gadd

Baby Reindeer is also among the standout shows in 2024, providing viewers with a shocking black comedy drama following Donny's warped relationship with a female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is forced to come face to face with deep, long-buried trauma. Created and starring Richard Gadd as a fictionalized version of himself, the series illustrates his real-life struggles.

Not only did Baby Reindeer spark conversations about mental health and trauma, it also entertained audiences with Gadd's exceptional performance and ability to blend humorous moments with psychological tension. While Baby Reindeer can be a bit uncomfortable to watch at times (especially considering that it is based on a real story and delves into darker aspects of the protagonist's past), it is undoubtedly one of the year's most remarkable, even if slightly disturbing, TV entries.

5 'Nobody Wants This' (2024 -)

Created By Erin Foster

Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead roles, Nobody Wants This may be the right pick for romantic comedy enthusiasts. The series centers around an agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi's relationship, exploring how their bond survives their widely different lives and meddling families.

The strong leads in this engaging Netflix original have gained the attention of audiences. However, the series stands out thanks to its witty writing and the life-like dynamics between its lead characters. At its core, the equally relatable and heartfelt Nobody Wants This thrives through its authentic depiction of a contemporary couple that resonates with viewers (and with whom they can connect), providing audiences with one of the best romantic tales of the year.

4 'A Man on the Inside' (2024 -)

Created By Michael Schur

Starring Ted Danson in the lead role, A Man on the Inside has quickly become a highlight this year. The story revolves around Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life after answering an ad from a private investigator, becoming a mole in a secret investigation nursing home.

Starting as a typical espionage thriller, A Man on the Inside eventually takes a turn, transforming into a compelling meditation about elderly life and self-re-discovery. Despite dealing with sensitive matters, A Man on the Inside never feels disrespectful or exploitative. Instead, it offers audiences a refreshing take on aging through Danson's endearing portrayal of a widower who embarks on a self-discovery journey and reconnects with life. The Netflix series is the perfect choice for those who enjoy well-written character-driven plots, proving to be so much more than the mystery it presents, and its heartwarming message resonating with audiences worldwide.

3 'X-Men '97' (2024 -)

Created By Beau DeMayo

Praised for its ability to stay true to the essence of the original while introducing its characters to a new generation, Disney+'s X-Men '97 is another worthy series released this year. The show sees a band of mutants using their gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them. They are challenged like never before and forced to face a dangerous, unexpected future.

The highly anticipated continuation of the beloved 1990 show is set in the same universe and picks up where the show left off, drawing fans back with a rush of nostalgia. Considering its nostalgic value and the number of people who have grown up with these characters, it is not remotely surprising that so many people were drawn to this new show. Beyond the iconic characters, X-Men '97 is a perfect blend between the past and the present, incorporating new techniques while retaining the animation's true essence and classic aesthetics.

2 'Fallout' (2024 -)

Created By Graham Waner & Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Amazon Prime Video's Fallout, adapted from the videogame of the same name, has risen in popularity ever since its anticipated release this year. Targeting fans of the videogame specifically but also science fiction enthusiasts, the 2024 show follows Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, as she navigates the horrors of a nuclear wasteland.

From its immersive visuals to its faithfulness to the source material, Fallout has cemented its place as one of the most successful shows of the year. It is safe to say that the Amazon Prime Video essential has quickly become a fan favorite, whether for its great soundtrack, memorable characters, gripping narrative with sharp commentary, or the retrofuturistic worldbuilding that feels unique and refreshing. With that being said, fans of sci-fi or dystopian genres certainly do not want to miss it.