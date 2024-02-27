Over the last few years, streaming services have provided some of the more unique television programming in history. Shows that have earned high acclaim and viewership have helped put streaming services such as Disney+, MAX, and especially Netflix on the map as more than just home video distributors. As the television culture shifts, like ever-increasing movie theater prices or the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming has become a driving option for viewers wanting entertainment from the comfort of their homes.

However, partly due to the fast-paced model of streaming, some of these shows are canceled before they even have a chance to flourish, find an audience, or simply don't meet the standards of their ownership companies. While it is disappointing that so many shows meet their end before they have a chance to finish their story, that shouldn't minimize the work of the talented writers, directors, crew, and cast that got the show a start in the first place.

10 'Infinity Train' (2019-21)

Creator: Owen Dennis

Image via Cartoon Network

While Cartoon Network has had several series that connected with audiences over the last two decades, only some have reached the level of love that Infinity Train has received. Every season focuses on a new set of characters that board a mysterious train with endless cars on a journey with no clear destination. Each character that boards the train must face emotional conflicts and personal traumas as they either try to get back home or stay on the train forever. It received rave reviews for its emotional weight, mature storytelling, and deep characters, and creator Owen Dennis intended to tell the story over eight seasons.

Alas, despite its acclaim from critics, devoted fanbase, and high viewership, it was one of several programs not only canceled but outright deleted by MAX for a series of tax write-offs. Over a year later, the show was removed from other digital stores, rendering the story not only incomplete but also unviewable for most audiences. While Infinity Train was not the only series pulled from MAX, it's undoubtedly one of the most missed.

Infinity Train Release Date August 5, 2019 Main Genre Animation Seasons 0

9 'Julie and the Phantoms' (2020)

Creator: Dan Cross & David Hodge

Image via Netflix

Based on the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas, teenage musician Julie (Madison Reyes) has lost her spark since her mother's death. But all that changes when she accidentally summons the ghosts of Sunset Curve (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, & Jeremy Shada), a wannabe boy band that died in the 90s. While only she can see them constantly, the boys soon realize they can be seen (and, more importantly, heard) when they play music together.

It had an offbeat but self-aware premise, likable characters, and funny storylines for younger viewers while keeping enough emotional weight to entice older audiences. Despite ending with most plot lines wrapped up, several cliffhangers were left unresolved when Netflix canceled the series in 2021. Not long after the announcement of its cancelation, executive producer Kenny Ortega noted that there were no current plans to revive the show on Netflix or another platform, but "never say never."

Julie and the Phantoms Release Date September 10, 2020 Cast Madison Reyes , Charlie Gillespie , Owen Patrick Joyner , Jeremy Shada Main Genre Comedy Seasons 0 Creator Dan Cross and David Hoge

8 'American Born Chinese' (2023)

Creator: Kelvin Yu

Image via Disney+

Inspired by the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, this Disney+ Original opens with Taiwanese-American teenager Jim Wang (Ben Wang). Initially just trying to figure out his identity while fitting in at school, he's assigned to look after his new classmate - Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), a loud, eager, and mischievous Chinese kid who's new to America. While initially wanting nothing to do with this new kid, Jim soon discovers that Wei-Chen is actually the son of the legendary Chinese mythological figure Sun Wukong, the Monkey King (Daniel Wu). As it turns out, Wei-Chen stole his father's magical staff and needs Jim's help to prevent an uprising against Heaven.

Despite some pushback over the show's deviations from both the mythology and the book it was based on, it received a mostly positive reaction from critics. Unfortunately, it was canceled after just one season, with producers hoping to ship it to another network.

American Born Chinese Release Date May 24, 2023 Creator Kelvin Yu Cast Chin Han Ben Wang , Ke Huy Quan , Michelle Yeoh Seasons 1

7 'Dead End: Paranormal Park' (2022)

Creator: Hamish Steele

Image via Netflix

Hamish Steele created this cult favorite as a new version of his webcomic/graphic novel series DeadEndia. It follows trans, gay teen Barney and autistic Pakistani-American girl Norma working as security guards at Pauline Parks, built by famous actress Pauline Phoenix. While at first appearing to be nothing more than a rundown theme park, it quickly reveals itself as a hotbed for supernatural activity.

With the help of Barney's talking dog Pugsley (Alex Brightman), banished demon Courtney (Emily Osment), and an assortment of other characters, Barney and Norma uncover the park's shady history and must protect its guests from monsters and demons and creatures from different worlds. Sadly, despite a positive fan reception, within a year of its release, Steele made the official announcement that Netflix had chosen to cancel the series. Steele later wrote in a guest column for Gizmodo comparing the differences between a TV show and webcomic that, as a result of Dead End's cancelation, "the story cannot continue on screen."

Dead End: Paranormal Park Release Date June 16, 2020 Creator Hamish Steele Cast Alex Brightman , Emily Osment , Clinton Leupp Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

6 'GLOW' (2017-19)

Creator: Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch

Image via Netflix

GLOW stars Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, an actress in 1980s Hollywood trying to become famous. She finds her chance through a most unusual outlet - joining a wrestling promotion known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, or GLOW. Adopting the persona of "Zoya the Destroya", Ruth's idealistic approach and complicated relationship with fellow wrestler Debbie (Betty Gilpin) will either ruin the show or make the tension that much more enticing to the viewers coming to see the show.

While the show was not as big as some of Netflix's other works, it still earned a loyal and dedicated fanbase. However, production on the series was caught dead in its tracks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Netflix approved a fourth season, only one episode was filmed before pandemic protocols were officially put into place. Ultimately, GLOW just proved too difficult to film under the new conditions, and Netflix formally canceled it in 2020.

5 'Saved By The Bell' (2020-21)

Creator: Sam Bobrick

Image via Peacock

The Bayside crew returns in a reboot that gleefully deconstructs the trappings of its successor while blazing its own path. Twenty-six years after the events of the original series, Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and has just cut $10 billion in education funding. This forces underprivileged sophomore Daisy Jimenez (Haskiri Velazquez) to go to Bayside High School. As she begins her first day, the far more down-to-earth and cynical student witnesses the upbeat and cavalier attitudes of her new classmates and teachers.

It featured a healthy mix of returning characters such as A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and new friends such as Zack's son Mac (Mitchell Hoog), trans cheerleader Lexi (Josie Totah) and new principal Ronald Toddman (John Michael Higgins). While Peacock didn't release viewership numbers, the show was positively received, making it all the more disappointing when it was canceled after two seasons.

Saved By the Bell - Season 1 Release Date November 25, 2020 Cast Elizabeth Berkley , Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Mario Lopez , Tiffani Thiessen , Josie Totah , Lark Voorhies Main Genre Sitcom

4 'Our Flag Means Death' (2022-23)

Creator: David Jenkins

Image via Max

Very, very loosely inspired by actual events, Our Flag Means Death is the story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). He's a wealthy aristocrat in the 18th century who decides to abandon his lavish lifestyle and become a pirate captain. While initially failing miserably to the point where his crew almost begins a mutiny, he soon gains aid from a most unlikely source - Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) himself.

As both the captains begin to realize feelings that go far beyond just mutual respect, their crews join forces and face pirates and royals determined to take them down. The series was acclaimed by critics, with many praising the show's sense of humor, dramatic plots, and proud LGTBQ+ representation, especially among its lead characters. While it was canceled by MAX in late 2023, many viewers have called for either MAX to renew it for another season or for the show to be passed on to another network.

3 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' (2021-22)

Creator: Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi

Image via Disney

Based on the children's book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society was a quirky show that made for an exciting watch. On Nomansan Island, an evil dean of a private school, Dr. L.D. Curtain (Tony Hale) is planning a sinister plot to infiltrate the subconscious of children to slip ideas into the human brain for his own nefarious purposes. Desperate to stop him, Curtain's eccentric and narcoleptic twin brother Nicholas Benedict (Tony Hale) recruits four intelligent children - Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emily DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler) - to infiltrate the school and put a stop to his evil plan.

Unfortunately, The Mysterious Benedict Society was canceled in January 2023, and 4 months later, the entire series was removed from Disney+. The Verge reported it was cut from the service as part of a plan by Disney CEO Bob Iger as part of cost-cutting measures, with other series such as Willow, Turner & Hooch, and Black Beauty experiencing a similar fate.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Release Date 2021-06-00 Cast Tony Hale , Kristen Schaal , Ryan Hurst Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming or purchase at this time.

2 'I Am Not Okay With This' (2020)

Creator: Jonathan Enthwistle & Christy Hall

Image via Netflix

Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis) is a teenage girl facing severe issues. Her father's recently passed away, she's facing tormentors at school, she's coming to terms with her sexuality, and if all that wasn't enough, she's developing telekinetic powers. Despite support from her new friends Dina (Sofia Bryant) and Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), Syd understandably feels like an outcast, and everything in her life feels like it's going to break apart. Keeping true to the graphic novel it was based on by Charles Forsman, I Am Not Okay With This had a sarcastic and nihilistic tone that made for brutal yet compelling viewing.

Sadly, much like GLOW, it was canceled in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite being renewed for a second season. According to showrunner Jonathan Entwhistle, the series being Covid-proofed was not something that Netflix could afford as multiple studios faced the hit of the then-ongoing crisis.

1 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

Creator: Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews

Image via Netflix

A prequel series to the Jim Henson cult classic from 1982, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance combined masterful puppetry, dramatic storylines, and poignant themes that managed to equal, and possibly even surpass, the original film. In another world, another time, and another age, the planet of Thra is ruled over by the Skeksis, mysterious beings who appear to be friendly and regal. But their obsession with conquering death has led them to find extended life by killing Gelflings and draining their spiritual essence for their own consumption.

Only a group of Gelfling from different clans can band together in the hopes of stopping them and protecting the future of their world. Despite its critical acclaim and high viewership, the series was expensive to produce, which may be the definitive reason behind its cancellation. But as recently as May of 2023 with Gizmodo, the Jim Henson Company stated that they intend to find other avenues to finish the story.

