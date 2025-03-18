Marvel veteran director Joe Russo has clapped back against those who have issues with the streaming content model. Big streaming services such as Netflix are often criticized for delivering content not based on what makes for a good project, but instead on what would get the most views. Some fans have pointed to The Electric State as the latest example of this, which comes from the directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo, previously known for their work in the MCU. The Electric State was produced for a reported budget of over $300 million, but the film has been panned by critics upon release. However, during a recent interview with Omelete, Joe Russo shared his response to those who have problems with he and his brother’s creative process that has led to movies like The Electric State, The Gray Man, and Cherry:

“It’s well and good to get mad at streamers and go ‘Oh man, they built algorithmic storytelling, and now we’re stuck with that, and they’re dominating the media landscape.’ Well, just to figure out how to change it. Build your own thing. Instead of complaining, find a path forward. We’re trying to find a path forward we would be excited about, and we think our fans would be excited about, and that’s our mission at the moment.”

While the Russo Brothers have been criticized heavily for their last few projects, their Marvel track record remains unblemished. The duo have delivered four of the most universally beloved installments in the MCU, starting with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which led into Captain America: Civil War. The two then tackled the Infinity Saga-concluding two-part finale, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, before taking some time off from Marvel. Now, they’re back and are set to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which will return Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. The choice to bring in Downey to play the feature villain was certainly met with skepticism, and the Russos (along with scribe Stephen McFeely) will have to handle his return with care to not tarnish Tony Stark’s legacy.

The Russo Brothers Have Produced Tons of Projects Together