Remember the days when you couldn't wait for Best Buy to open its doors so you could pick up the Star Wars collection in the Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray edition? Or the DVD Special Editions? Maybe the non-special, original, unaltered DVDs, or even on VHS, courtesy of a "buy one and get 5 more for only a penny" deal with no strings attached (fun fact: there were strings)? See, once upon a time, kids, movies didn't show up on your phone. You actively had to go and find movies on tactile, physical media, and, if you rented them, you were doomed if you didn't return them before five o'clock in the evening the next day.

It's all too easy now to access movies, and with Apple refusing to release Killers of the Flower Moon on physical media, those nostalgic days are rapidly disappearing. But digital downloads will never replace the feeling of actually having a physical copy in your hand, like a piece of treasure, ready to play ad infinitum and put on display for the world to see. And for me, if the world saw some god-awful, B-grade classics side by side with Oscar bait? Even better.

The Road to a Balanced Physical Media Collection Isn't Easy

Physical media collections speak volumes about the collectors themselves, arguably even more than those Facebook quizzes that purport to tell you which Muppet you are based on answering five questions (I'm Fozzie, if you're wondering). A collection full of Disney animated classics would suggest that the collector is a fun-loving kid at heart, an innocent in a world that loathes innocence. A collection that proudly includes Faces of Death, Cannibal Ferox, and A Serbian Film would suggest that the collector is, well, not a collector of Disney films. That's for damn sure.

A well-balanced physical media collection, however, suggests that the collector is a lover of film, period. But it's not easy. Oscar-bait films on physical media—Killers of the Flower Moon not withstanding—are easy to find. Average films are easy to find. Bad, quirky, B-grade cinema classics? Not so much. Let me regale you with a story, if I may. A fateful trip to the video store in the early 1990s introduced me to Ed Wood's iconic Plan 9 from Outer Space, and I just needed it for my very own. And not just that one—I wanted the whole Ed Wood collection. Literal months were spent hitting niche video stores, making custom orders, and digging through boxes of bargain videocassettes until stumbling upon the last one I needed, Orgy of the Dead, in a mall record store. Another fun fact: I'm a little obsessive.

The Joy of a Physical Media Collection Can’t Be Met by Digital