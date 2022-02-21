Capcom recently revealed a new trailer for the next addition in one of their biggest franchises yet: Street Fighter 6. The new game, currently in development, was teased in a trailer dropped after a mysterious countdown, and while it doesn't show much, the footage teases a fight between Ryu and new fighter Luke, including their designs and updated graphics.

Street Fighter 6 is the first new game in the Street Fighter series sicne 2016, its predecessor having received a number of updates and rereleases since its initial release, including bonus stages, an arcade mode, and a team battle mode. Characters also received additional v-triggers and v-skills, and the franchise has been addign new characters to the game since its release, including fan favorites Blanka, Sagat, and E. Honda. Luke, who was recently added to Street Fighter V, makes the game the largest in the series, with a totla of forty-six fighters.

Not much information is available about Street Fighter 6 at the moment. The teaser released by Capcom showcases no actual gameplay footage, using only enhanced animated graphics to tease a new set of fighters and possibly new gameplay mechanics. There is no word about which characters will be included in the game, outside of Ryu and Luke as featured in the trailer, but fans of the franchise can expect a blend of familiar faces and new characters, as is the norm for the series. The official website for the franchise promises that more news will arrive this summer, possibly teasing a reveal during this year's E3 conference.

Street Fighter is a wildly popular game franchise that has not only inspired much of the mechanics of contemporary one-on-one fighting games, but also a film of the same name starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and the late Raul Julia, though the latter was not very-well received at the box office.

There is currently no release date set for the game, or a list of confirmed consoles the new installment will be available on. Check out the new teaser below:

