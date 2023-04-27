The Japan-based video game company, Capcom, is known for producing a number of timeless video games over the past decades, including Resident Evil, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Monster Hunter, among others. But one game that fans will definitely remember the Japanese company for is Street Fighter, which has long been a gaming industry staple since its 1987 debut. Popular for its iconic characters, longtime fans of the video game will finally get to see the beloved game outside of game consoles, as it was previously announced that a Street Fighter movie adaptation is already in development. And now — following Legendary Entertainment's recent acquisition of rights to the iconic franchise — Talk to Me filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou are in talks to direct the upcoming adaptation.

What started as an arcade game in 1987 has become one of the most successful fighting game franchises of all time, with equally successful game iterations. The game also features some of the most iconic characters, including the likes of Ryu, Zangief, M. Bison, and Chun-Li. While it's too early to predict how the adaptation will perform, it appears that the rights to the franchise have fallen into the right hands.

The Australian filmmakers, known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka, had recently proven that their creativity can go above and beyond, with their film debut, Talk to Me, receiving mostly positive reviews. Moreover, Legendary Entertainment has had its fair share of box office hits — video game adaptations, in particular — such as Detective Pikachu and Warcraft.

Image via Sundance

RELATED: 10 Video Games That Deserve Movie Adaptations, According to Reddit

It's the Right Time for a New Street Fighter Adaptation

There have been several attempts to reboot the franchise; unfortunately, all of the adaptations were critically panned. Video game adaptations have, by all means, proven to be hit or miss, with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Assassin's Creed, Max Payne, The Angry Birds Movie, and a lot more failing to meet expectations. While the 1994 adaptation of Street Fighter, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, and 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li joined the long list of worst video game adaptations ever, giving Street Fighter another try on the big screen might be a good idea, considering how well some adaptations fared this year, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which performed positively at the box office; it will be remembered that both franchises have also had bad adaptations in the past as well.

There are no additional details about the upcoming film, such as the actors involved or the plot, but fans will not run out of Street Fighter content in the coming years, as Legendary Entertainment has also acquired the television rights to the franchise, though details are still pending.

While we're also still waiting for further updates, you can watch our interview with the Philippou brothers and the cast of Talk to Me at Sundance down below.