The upcoming Street Fighter movie has just suffered a major setback—and this time, it wasn’t from a Hadouken. Sony Pictures has officially pulled the live-action adaptation from its 2026 release calendar, which is sure to feel like a death blow to fans who were looking forward to Legendary Entertainment’s reboot of the iconic video game franchise. The project, which only recently started building momentum after Twisted Metal director Kitao Sakurai stepped in to replace departing helmers Danny and Michael Philippou, was originally scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2026, but now it’s been removed entirely from Sony’s domestic slate.

While the studio hasn’t offered an explanation, the removal is generally seen as a more serious red flag than a standard delay. Shifting a release date is normal in and of itself, because it could just be minor scheduling tweaks or post-production delays. Removal from the calendar, on the other hand, tends to suggest deeper issues—such as significant creative overhauls or uncertain development timelines. Translation: this probably doesn't bode well for the film.

This isn’t the first time Street Fighter has entered the Hollywood ring. The franchise was last adapted into live-action in 1994, with Jean-Claude Van Damme playing Colonel Guile and Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li. Now, that film might well be a cult classic these days but it sure as heck wasn't when it first came out—and expectations are sky-high for a modern do-over, so the news is going to be another hammer blow for fans.

Why Was 'Street Fighter' Delayed?

The recent directorial shake-up could be part of the reason behind the movie’s disappearance from the calendar, and that would be relatively sensible. With Sakurai now in charge, it’s possible that Legendary and Sony are going back to the drawing board on key creative decisions, including casting, tone, and script direction, because Sakurai brings a very different creative sensibility from the Philippou brothers (Talk to Me). As such, a significant rework of the project probably wouldn't necessarily be a terrible idea. But while the news is frustrating for fans hoping to see Ryu, Chun-Li, and the rest of the roster return to the big screen, there’s still reason to stay optimistic. The movie hasn't outright been cancelled, so this could well be a sign that Legendary and Sony don't want to make a half-hearted effort, but to take their time and get it right.

