The Big Picture The new Street Fighter live-action movie adaptation is set for a March 20, 2026 release.

Previous Street Fighter adaptations in 1994 and 2009 were poorly received, but the initial 1994 movie has received a cult following in recent years.

Directors Danny and Michael Philippou recently left the project due to scheduling conflicts and the studio is reportedly seeking a replacement.

It’s about time for fans of Capcom’s popular video game series, Street Fighter, to hear the long-awaited news of when the franchise’s upcoming live-action movie adaptation should arrive. Fortunately, Sony has finally revealed that the film has set a release date for March 20, 2026, which may be earlier than expected given that the project, which lost its directors Danny and Michael Philippou not long ago due to scheduling problems, seems not to have directorial replacements yet.

As fans know, the new Street Fighter adaptation is not the first in the franchise, as a few have come about earlier. The first adaptation debuted in theaters in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Byron Mann, Damian Chapa, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen, and Wes Studi. A second installment then followed in 2009, titled Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, and saw a whole different cast, including Kristin Kreuk, Chris Klein, Neal McDonough, Robin Shou, Monn Bloodgod, Josie Ho, Michael Clarke Duncan and Taboo.

Both initial adaptations of Street Fighter were poorly received by critics, ultimately contributing to years of talks against live-action video game adaptations. Regardless, the 1994 adaptation, which was commercially successful following its release, appears to have found a bit of a following over the past few years.

'Street Fighter' Still Needs a Director

Image via Universal Pictures

Speaking of the Legendary Pictures and Sony movie losing its directors just days ago, the Philippou brothers, known for their brilliance on Talk to Me, had to bid farewell to the Street Fighter project to focus on their new horror film Bring Her Back, which recently acquired Sally Hawkins as its lead. Their departure may have come as a shock to fans, considering that when Capcom recruited the directors last year, they were over the moon about the opportunity and could not wait to work on such a large-scale project.

Danny said to Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the time:

"We'd love the chance to do an action film. We'd love the chance to do big set pieces of a big budget because even on our YouTube stuff, we're designing stunt rigs that had never been done before. And to do that on a grand scale, man, I feel like we could create something no one's ever seen before."

Although the latest Street Fighter adaptation will arrive two years from now, you can catch the 1994 adaptation on Prime Video. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates

Street Fighter In the midst of a civil war in South East Asia, a general intensifies the climate of violence by kidnapping 63 UN delegates. To free the hostages, a colonel leads a group of fighters, who will have to use all their skills to be successful. Release Date December 23, 1994 Director Steven E. de Souza Cast Jean-Claude Van Damme , Raul Julia , Ming-Na Wen , Damian Chapa , Kylie Minogue , Simon Callow Runtime 102

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO