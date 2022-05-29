Four new sets of action figures will be released to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic game, 'Street Fighter'.

Put your love for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Street Fighter on full display with four new sets of action figures, perfect for giving one's home that extra arcade flair. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic game, Street Fighter, Capcom, Playmates Toys, and Nickelodeon have teamed up to bring fan-favorite characters to 'life' in six-inch tall figure form.

Each set will be complete with window packaging that will transport you and the figures back to the '80s complete with the console graphics that promise familiarity and nostalgia. But, what’s Street Fighter without a proper matchup? To bring the heat of another beloved franchise, you’ll see the classic Japanese characters facing down the highly-skilled, pizza-slamming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. New promo photos reveal the action figure’s true-to-the-game style and show off the countless points of articulation that feature bendable areas including the head, shoulders, knees, upper arms, thighs, and many more.

Eying a release in the late fall, the first two groups to square off against each other will be a battle of leadership and excellence as Ryu will clash against Leonardo, while Chun-Li will fight for the glory against Michelangelo. Next up, with no release window yet revealed, will be a battle of brawn with Guile vs. Raphael, followed by the calm, but deadly bloodbath between Ken Masters vs. Donatello. With no detail too small, the turtles will show up prepared for battle donning their iconic colored headbands and individual weapons whereas team Street Fighter will shine in their classic costumes.

Causing a line in gaming centers everywhere since 1987, Street Fighter is a name that’s synonymous with the best of the best in martial arts competition-based gaming. One of the highest-grossing video games ever, the beloved series has spawned a slew of follow-up and spin-off content. Stepping up to take their shot at the legendary crew, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are revered in their own right. Following the popularity of the 1984 comic book and 1987 animated series, the first TMNT punch-to-win game appeared in 1989. An overnight favorite, it would also earn lines wrapped around arcades making the turtles the perfect match to take on the Street Fighter crew.

As earlier mentioned, dates surrounding the action-packed release have yet to be fully revealed with the first set circling a late fall release. Check out the eye-popping art design for the upcoming action figure must-haves below and stay tuned to Collider for more information about when you can get your hands on the showdown collection:

