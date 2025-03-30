Before he became Jason Statham’s go-to director for incredibly intense action pictures, David Ayer was the king of the LA crime movie genre. His screenplay for Training Day as well as early directing efforts with Dark Blue and Harsh Times examined the moral complexity of LAPD detectives toeing the line between enforcing the law and abusing it. With 2008’s Street Kings, Ayer showed that even the darkest cops can find redemption within a cycle of violence.

Ayer crafted a story in Street Kings that allowed star Keanu Reeves to bring a rare street-level intensity rarely seen in his career. The role of alcoholic Detective Tom Ludlow is far from Reeves’ inexperienced federal agent from Point Break and his heroic SWAT team character in Speed. Along for the ride is a colorful assortment of A-list actors playing outside the box of the usual personas, including Chris Evans in a performance that kick-started his career transition into a megastar.

What Happens in 'Street Kings'?