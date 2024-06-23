The Big Picture Ripster is back in action with a new Street Sharks figure at SDCC, featuring upgrades like 13 points of articulation and power-punch action.

The collectible pays homage to a fan-favorite episode where Ripster goes undercover to uncover a sinister plot behind illegal pills.

Fans can customize Ripster with removable accessories and enjoy a more detailed rendition with real-feel skin for $40 USD.

The Street Sharks are back like a shark attack at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate 30 years of "jawesomeness." Mattel resurrected the human-shark hybrids for their anniversary this year, releasing a new wave of action figures based on the originals that launched back in the '90s. While the Bolton Brothers have all gotten a chance to shine once again, the eldest of the four siblings, John "Ripster" Bolton, will be bound for the San Diego Convention Center this July with a new figure that flashes back to a beloved episode from their classic animated series. Attendees will have a chance to purchase the collectible and other Mattel products at the company's booth on July 24 before they arrive online.

Ripster looks like a cool customer in the new figure, with matching blue shades over his great white shark eyes and a leather jacket with a pool cue in hand. His costume comes from the fan-favorite episode "A Shark Among Us," in which he goes undercover to find the source behind the illegal strength-enhancing pills that Lena's brother Malik has started taking. As he digs deeper, he finds a more sinister plot at play, as the dealer looks to round up recruits for a bank robbery. The box pays homage to the events of the episode, with art of Ripster walking in to confront whoever is responsible for peddling drugs on the street.

With over 13 points of articulation, an upgrade from the vintage figures, this anniversary collectible is built for battle against any evil gangs. It can still use its jaw for chomping and comes packed with the standard power-punch action that Street Sharks figures boast. Collectors can customize Ripster however they wish with the removable jacket and sunglasses, as well as his explosive super cue accessory with an attachable fireball to blast away foes. In general, the figure is built as an upgrade on the '90s toys with a more detailed rendition of the character and real-feel skin. It will be available at SDCC and later online for $40 USD.

What Exactly Were 'Street Sharks'?

First introduced in 1994, Street Sharks was an animated series in a similar vein to classics like He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats that was based around a line of popular action figures from Mattel. The show followed the four Bolton brothers who were transformed into half-shark hybrids by the ruthless Dr. Paradigm/Piranoid as part of an experiment based on their father's research. Together, the brothers fight to improve their reputation in Fission City by fighting off the mad scientist's wicked creations while trying to find their missing father. Often hailed as an underrated, kitschy '90s gem, the series ran for three seasons between Bohbot Entertainment's Amazin' Adventures block and ABC, with Captain Planet and the Planeteers writer David Harnage co-creating and helping develop alongside RoboCop: Alpha Commando's Martha Moran.

Ripster will re-emerge with his new figure at Mattel's SDCC booth on July 24, a day before doors officially open at the convention. Online sales for the Street Sharks collectible and other event reveals will go live on July 25 on the Mattel Creations website, with the convention set to run through July 28. Check out the figure in the gallery above.