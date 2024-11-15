Last year, we reported that horror cult-classic Street Trash was getting a remake. It took a little waiting, but we're happy to announce that the new version is finally closer than ever to arriving on our screens. In order to tease it, Cineverse shared with Collider a sneak peek that reveals what kind of sinister setting we can expect to see in Street Trash. The new version of the 80s classic hits Digital next Tuesday, November 19, and we can now unveil the sneak peek for you.

Just like the trailer anticipated, the universe of Street Trash is a pretty cruel one. In the sneak peek, we see a disturbing scene that illustrates how the chemical agent "V" acts in the bodies of unhoused people. The story takes place in the not-too-distant future of 2050, a time when economic turmoil destroyed the middle class of Cape Town, in South Africa. Now that society is divided into two extremes — the ultra-rich and and the displaced — the local government decides to wash away the less fortunate population. But they won't go quietly.

The dystopian movie is based on the 1987 title by Roy Frumkes and Jim Muro that goes hard on body horror. The new version seems to do the same, so if The Substance got you in the mood for some yucky cinematic moments, Street Trash will certainly bring more to your screen.

Despite Using The Same Name, 'Street Trash' Is Not a Remake

Street Trash is directed by Ryan Kruger (Fried Barry), a fan of the original who explained in an official statement why the new version is not a remake, but rather a standalone sequel "crafted for both a new generation of viewers and long-time fans." The filmmaker also celebrated being able to film his project on 35mm film, which is extremely uncommon these days. Kruger stated there's "an authenticity to the texture of celluloid" that you just can't get when filming digital, and added that "it perfectly complements the old-school makeup and prosthetics we used." He also talked about the core elements of the new Street Trash:

"Growing up on 80s films, I was always captivated by their raw and tangible quality, so bringing that same feel to 'Street Trash' was incredibly rewarding. But this film goes beyond just the gore. It has a heart. The story dives into themes of class disparity, the global homelessness crisis, and the increasing overreach of governments. These issues resonate deeply in the world we've built, adding layers to the madness and mayhem onscreen. I’m thrilled to introduce 'Street Trash' to new audiences while giving a nod to those who have loved the original. It’s packed with gross-out set-pieces, pastel ooze, humour, and adventure — but at its core, it’s a film about humanity, told in the most bizarre way possible."

Street Trash debuts on Digital on November 19. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.