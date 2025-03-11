The first settings that might come to mind when thinking about martial arts films would be temples, dojos, or possibly outdoor locales/wide open spaces. Even those martial arts movies set in populated areas might not contain much “street fighting” in the traditional sense, if the films themselves are set centuries ago and therefore don’t really have what we now think of as streets as settings for fights to happen.

So, the following ranking won’t have films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, as the movies below have many of their action sequences take place outdoors and on city streets. That’s how the term “street fighting martial arts movie” has been chosen to be interpreted here, so, for some fighting words: take it or leave it, punk.

10 'Rumble in the Bronx' (1995)

Directed by Stanley Tong Gwai-Lai

Image via Golden Harvest

Well, this is one you might call a no-brainer, right? Rumble in the Bronx has Jackie Chan doing his usual thing in the titular borough of New York City. He plays a man who visits there from Hong Kong for a family wedding and, while there, gets wrapped up in a conflict involving some low-level criminals, which then escalates somewhat comedically.

It’s a classic set-up for a martial arts film with a modern-day setting, and seeing Jackie Chan play someone slightly out of his element here makes for a novel watch… though it’s technically him fighting and doing stunts around Vancouver, which was passed off for New York City, given the movie wasn’t actually shot in the Bronx. Still, Rumble in the Bronx sounds a bit cooler than Rumble in Vancouver, so hopefully, most people can give it a pass.