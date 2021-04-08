Streets of Rage 4 will become even better later this year with the launch of the Mr. X Nightmare premium DLC, which adds three new playable characters, a new game mode, and more customization options. There’s also a free DLC planned by developers Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games, to make one of the best games of 2020 even more appealing, both to veterans and newcomers.

Mr. X Nightmare will add new weapons, levels, and enemies to the base game, expanding the core experience of Streets of Rage 4. One of the new mechanics included in the DLC will be the ability to choose new moves for every playable character, allowing players to customize their own playstyle. Players will also be able to access a Survival mode, a new way to experience Streets of Rage 4, for which the developers promise new challenges and a true test of skills, even if details of this new mode were not disclosed yet.

The main additions of Mr. X Nightmare are the three new playable characters, that increase even more Streets of Rage 4 replayability. Only the first of the new characters was revealed so far, Estel Aguirre, a tall and muscular Special Forces Officer already known to players. Estel is one of the unique characters in the base game, showing up on two different levels as a boss. We have no information about the two other new characters, that could also be reformed villains of Streets of Rage 4.

RELATED:‌ 'The Last Kids on Earth' Game Gets New Trailer and Release Date

The free DLC, a treat in itself, will add the New Mania+ difficulty level to the game, a brutal challenge even for the most experienced players. For newcomers, the free DLC will add a training mode, in which it’ll be possible to test different combos and perfect the timing of attacks, a skill much needed to succeed in Streets of Rage 4. The free DLC will also new color palette options for all the playable characters, giving the player more freedom to adjust how their hero looks.

Streets of Rage 4 revived the ‘90s beat 'em up game franchise with high-quality art, fluid animations, and addictive core gameplay. The game was nominated for Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2020, only losing to Hades. This is the second successful revival in which developers Dotemu are involved, after 2017’s Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. The next franchise to receive the stunning art treatment of Dotemu’s titles will be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, inspired by the retro games of our favorites turtles.

Both Mr. X Nightmare and the free DLC for Streets of Rage 4 are set to be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can check the reveal trailer for the DLCs below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘Pac-Man 99’ Gives the Classic Game a Battle-Royale Twist on Nintendo Switch Online Today

Share Share Tweet Email

Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Starts Filming as Melissa Fumero Shares Set Photo Season 8 won't premiere until the 2021-22 TV season.

Read Next