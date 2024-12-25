She may not have won RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 2, but she's a winner now, baby! Drag queen Tayce has made history as the first drag artist to be crowned on Strictly Come Dancing. Alongside her partner Kai Widdrington, the pair are the winners of the show's Christmas special.

Tayce first came to reality show prominence during her time on the hit series, RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Making it to the grand finale, Tayce came short of the season's crown, losing to winner Lawrence Chaney. Known for her hilarious quips, memeable quotes, and as the season's lip sync assassin, Drag Race fans should not be shocked that Tayce was victorious.

10s Across the Board

Taking on "100 Degrees" by Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue, Tayce and Widdrington earned great praise from the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke. They received a perfect score of 40, allowing them to be victorious over the other celebrity-pro pairs. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line-up included, Josh Widdicombe and Karen Hauer, Vogue Williams and Gorka Márquez, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nikita Kuzmin, Billy Monger and Nadiya Bychkova and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Nancy Xu. Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the evening also featured a special performance by Spice Girls star Emma Bunton.

Prior to her victory, Tayce received scrutiny and backlash upon the announcement of her participation. Despite this, Tayce stood strong. She said, “I think there was a lot of backlash from people being like ‘oh, it’s the man or they’re taking up a woman’s space’ and things like that…If you’re a bit angry and offended, I’m probably doing something right." She continued by saying, “I’m a good person. I’m respectful. I might look a certain way. If you can’t handle that, that’s your problem. And any hate that I get online. There’s going to [be] hate and more. So bring it on. It’s going to make me dance harder.” Drag Race fans may have used Tayce's infamous Drag Race confessional quote against the haters: "The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption."