The Big Picture Craig Revel Horwood expresses shock at recent misconduct claims on Strictly Come Dancing.

Horwood clarifies that judges are separate from dancers during rehearsals.

Changes were promised by the BBC after complaints, leading to the departure of two dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood has responded to the recent controversy the show received. It was reported that two of the dancers left the show due to misconduct claims, which led to the BBC promising changes to be made. In an interview with BBC Radio, Horwood spoke about the incident, saying that he was "shocked" and was unaware until he heard it on the news. According to him, the judges and contestants are separate during rehearsals, and he will be waiting for the results of the investigation.

"For me, it’s a shock and news to me. The judges are never present at any of the teaching, and we literally come in on a Saturday and judge what we see before us. We're kept very, very separate to the rest of the company, so for us, it's complete news. Every day, I read about something and I think that can't be right. So, I'll wait and see what happens with the investigations. But certainly we have nothing to do with that and, so I don't really know, is the honest answer."

Before he became a judge, Horwood was a dancer, choreographer, theater director, and former drag queen in the UK. He performed in a handful of West End shows, and will star in the UK Tour of The Wizard of Oz as the Wicked Witch of the West. Horwood has been a judge for Strictly Come Dancing since the show began in 2004, and since then has appeared in the show's Australian and New Zealand version, called Dancing with the Stars.

'Strictly Come Dancing' Controversy, Explained

Image via BBC

Last week, the BBC announced that it would be making some welfare changes after it received complaints of misconduct from two of the show's dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima. The latest complaint was from former contestant and Love Island star, tar, Zara McDermott, when she revealed that it was difficult to watch back her training room sessions in the show due to incidents with her dance partner, Di Prima, and that he'd kick her during rehearsals. Meanwhile, Sherlock actress, Amanda Abbington, left the show after it was alleged that she had had difficulties with Pernice, which he denied in a statement.

Due to these complaints, as well as many more that have come out during the past few days, the BBC has announced that Di Prima will be leaving the show and Pernice will not be competing in the next season.

Strictly Come Dancing season 22 is scheduled to air on BBC One in September 2024.