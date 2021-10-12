The conversation between Reitman and Murray is a bonus feature on the Columbia Classics: Vol. 2 set.

Today, we’re pleased to debut a clip from a new bonus feature on the Stripes 4K that’s part of the new Columbia Classics: Volume 2 box set. For those who aren’t familiar with this set (and should probably pick it up this holiday season for the movie buff in your life), the second volume contains six 4K discs from Columbia’s library of terrific movies. Alongside Stripes, you’ve also got 4Ks for Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network.

In this clip, director Ivan Reitman and star Bill Murray talk about getting the late, great Harold Ramis on board to the movie. The clip is part of a larger conversation between the two collaborators, and I’m glad that Columbia decided to include these kinds of bonus features on the new discs. I’m currently digging through the set now and have already been wowed at these transfers, so look for my full write-up on the set soon.

Check out the clip below along with a full list of special features on the Stripes 4K and Blu-ray. The Columbia Classics: Volume 2 4K Collection is in stores now.

4K Blu-ray

Both Theatrical & Extended versions presented in 4K resolution with HDR10, restored from the original camera negative

Dolby Atmos English audio (for both versions)

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (for both versions)

Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (Theatrical version only)

Special Features:

NEW: 40 Years of Stripes With Bill & Ivan – a two-part on-camera reunion between star Bill Murray and director Ivan Reitman, discussing their careers, memories from set, a tribute to the cast, as well as a special guest appearance from cinematographer Bill Butler

Blu-ray

Both Theatrical & Extended versions presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K masters

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (for both versions)

Mono DTS-HD Master Audio (Theatrical version only)

Special Features:

Commentary with Ivan Reitman and Dan Goldberg (Extended version only)

NEW: 11 Additional Deleted & Extended Scenes

1983 TV Version of the film (in standard definition) Deleted & Extended Scenes from the Extended version of the film

Stars and Stripes Documentary

