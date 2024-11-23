In the late 1970s and early '80s, a new wave of comedy was taking over with Hollywood's rising stars like Ivan Reitman, Bill Murray, and Harold Ramis. Reitman had already found success in 1979 with Meatballs, which was co-written by Ramis and starred Murray, who was already a well-known name thanks to being a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Murray also starred in Caddyshack, which was written and directed by Ramis as well.

In 1981, the trio came together for Stripes, a movie focusing on hijinks of new enlistees in the army. Murray and Ramis were the stars, with Ramis once again writing, too, and Ivan Reitman tapped to direct. They all worked together so well that a few years later they'd become the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to Ghostbusters.However, Stripes as we know it almost didn't happen. Believe it or not, we almost got a movie called Cheech and Chong Join the Army, starring Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.

Cheech and Chong Were a Hugely Popular Comedy Duo in the 1980s

Image via MCA Home Video

The likes of Ivan Reitman, Bill Murray, and Harold Ramis weren't the only big names in comedy in the early '80s. Arguably, the biggest names of all were Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, collectively known as Cheech and Chong. The comedy duo had been together for over a decade at that point and were household names thanks to their comedy albums and movies like Up in Smoke. Ivan Reitman was a fan and had already directed a few movies himself, so he decided to make one aimed at Cheech and Chong, with the pair joining the Army. It would simply be called Cheech and Chong Join the Army.

In a 2021 interview with the U.S. Army to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Stripes, Ivan Reitman said he thought it was the perfect time to make a movie that took place in the Army because it was after Vietnam and the U.S. was at peace, so it wouldn't be seen as a protest film. He added, "My idea was to have Cheech and Chong join the Army; that’s what Dan and Lenny [Blum] initially wrote.” That was a hilarious concept, but there was just one problem: Cheech and Chong weren't interested.

Bill Murray Agreed to 'Stripes' on One Condition

Close

With Cheech and Chong out, Ivan Reitman turned to his friend from Meatballs, Bill Murray, and asked him to star in what would now be rewritten and called Stripes. Murray agreed, but he had one major stipulation. Judge Reinhold, who has a small role in Stripes, spoke about what happened next on The Rich Eisen Show. "Bill said, 'I'll do the movie, but I want Harold to be my sidekick... The movie was Cheech and Chong. As they went, Harold and Bill made it a Bill vehicle." Ramis was indeed brought in to be the second lead to Murray and was also a co-writer as well. Reinhold remembered that the two friends would often go into a trailer on set, then come back out with new material they'd just created.

Related You'll Never Guess Who Helped Create David Cronenberg's First Body Horror Movie I guess you have to get something this gross out of your system before making 'Meatballs.'

Ivan Reitman explained, “I knew they were really good together and had a really good chemistry. I thought they would make a better version of the movie than we had even conceived.” Stripes does not work without the partnership of Murray and Ramis, who were close friends throughout the '80s and into the '90s. Unfortunately, their friendship came to an end while filming of 1993's Groundhog Day, which Ramis directed. Thankfully, the two made up before Ramis passed away in 2014.

'Stripes' Became a Critical and Commercial Hit

Image via Columbia Pictures

Bill Murray and Harold Ramis might be the stars of Stripes, as John Winger and Russel Ziskey, two friends who join the Army but don't exactly take it seriously. Stripes, however, works as well as it does because the leads are buoyed by a strong ensemble. It was Judge Reinhold's second film, made a year before he really broke out in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. In the Stripes Special Edition DVD documentary, Reinhold said he was given all of the stoner jokes meant for Cheech and Chong, adding, "It wasn't such a stretch because I was voted the most likely to overdose in high school."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Alongside him was John Candy, then best known for SCTV and small roles in 1941 and The Blues Brothers, and John Larroquette in his days before Night Court. It would have been fun to see Cheech and Chong head to the Army, but Stripes might not exist at all had the duo agreed to the project. Stripes became one of the best comedies ever, with Roger Ebert giving it 3 1/2 out of four stars in his review, and the war comedy making an impressive $85 million worldwide at the box office. That's the fact, Jack!

Stripes is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video