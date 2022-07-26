After three seasons of The Boys, viewers have been exposed to some of the most exciting superheroes with dynamic powers that can often be difficult to quantify. The nature of the strength of characters in The Boys will vary greatly. Even though their powers were created through Compound V, not all heroes are made equal.

Instead, their strength and powers will often be based on their nature, allowing certain characters to use their strengths in a way that can make them stronger than someone else, even if the power itself is not as impressive. With that in mind, after seeing the powers in action and how the characters use them, it's clear who the strongest Supes on The Boys are.

This article contains spoilers for The Boys.

10) Kimiko

The first moment we meet Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), viewers witness the utter brutality of her strength. She shreds through her guards like they were paper, leaving them mutilated beyond recognition. You get an ever deeper understanding of her strength after one of the guards turns his gun on himself instead of having to be torn apart by her.

However, Kimiko's strength is far less developed than most superheroes she encounters, making her helpless while Stormfront is murdering her brother.

9) A-Train

While A -rain's (Jessie Usher) speed gives him an advantage that even some of the strongest superheroes cannot account for, there are still clear limitations to his powers. At full strength, there are very few who would be able to stop the fastest man in the world, but that full strength was often enhanced by Compound V.

When A Train's heart starts giving out because of that Compound V, it becomes clear that without his speed A-Train becomes quite fragile. After Kimiko can shatter his leg with one swing, viewers realize that all of his strength is dependent on strictly his speed

8) Translucent

The biggest thing holding Translucent (Alex Hassel) back is how little the viewers get to see of him. If put to the test, Translucent had some of the most remarkable potential, with bulletproof skin and superstrength to go along with being able to turn invisible.

The Boys had to go through every viable option in their attempts to kill him. Even then, he almost escaped by playing his psychological games just moments before Hughie (Jack Quaid) hit the detonator.

7) Nadia (Victoria) Neuman

The thing that made Nadia (Claudia Doumit) so dangerous to the world was the fact that she was in hiding. When multiple people's heads are blown up, and nobody can tell how it is happening, it is hard to conceive a way to stop the threat.

With that in mind, however, once Nadia is discovered and people can prepare themselves for what she is capable of, it becomes clear that her raw strength is limited, making the element of surprise and deception the key to her power. With that deception, however, there is a case to be made that Nadia has the most dangerous individual power in the show.

6) Black Noir

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) remains a true mystery for many early seasons, making it difficult for viewers to gauge precisely how powerful he is. Eventually, however, viewers can witness the kind of damage he can do. Had it not been for his unyielding loyalty to Vought, he would have singlehandedly wiped out the Boys while they were at Butcher's Aunt's house.

The more knowledge that is gained about the history of Noir and the role he played with Soldier Boy, the longevity of Noir makes it clear he has always been one the most powerful superheroes who certainly could have held his own against anyone in the Seven, other than the man who tears out his insides.

5) Queen Maeve

With much of her time spent as the de facto number two in the seven alongside Homelander, there is no doubt that Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) has some of the greatest raw strength characters in the show. In actual physical combat, Homelander and Soldier Boy are the only two you can be confident would be able to beat Maeve.

That being said, outside of that physical strength, a wavering mind and heart makes Maeve more vulnerable and leaves her exposed to abuse from Homelander. At the same time, she often lacks some of the unwavering fortitude that allows someone like Starlight to fight with more than just physical strength

4) Stormfront

Stormfront (Aya Cash) has some of the most dynamic powers by being able to manipulate electricity while also having super strength and the ability to fly. These powers make it seem like she could rival anyone regarding the amount of destruction she can create. She manhandles both Kimiko and her brother, making it clear that even against other superheroes, it is rarely a fair fight with Stormfront.

When you consider that she was able to survive being blown away by Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), you realize how much raw power it would take to defeat her.

3) Starlight

From the beginning, it was easy to see that Starlight (Erin Moriarty) had one of the most special powers. Being able to absorb electricity to destroy anything in her path made it abundantly clear that even the Seven would not be able to push her around.

What makes Starlight even more intriguing is the extent of her potential. It is not until Hughie turns up the electricity that we see how far Starlight could take her power. She can blow fellow superheroes away with just the smallest amount of electricity. Theoretically, however, we have not even begun to see the extent of her powers with access and if there are any limitations to how much electricity she can absorb.

2) Soldier Boy

Even though Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) could not take down Homelander with the help of Hughie and Butcher (Karl Urban) using temporary does of Compound V, it was abundantly clear that he is still the closest anyone has been to the individual strength of Homelander. Soldier Boy is known for his pure and raw strength while also being able to create a radioactive burst that burns the Compound V out of an enemy's blood, taking away their powers.

Solider Boy was the original strongest superhero in the world, and even after being brought to the present day, it is only the upgraded version of himself that is more powerful than him.

1) Homelander

There's little doubt that Homelander (Antony Starr) is the strongest character in the Boys. No matter how much is thrown at him, what kind of weapon they can conceive, or how many other superheroes get in his way, Homelander's power is unwavering.

There are a select few superheroes that can knock Homelander down or maybe give him a bruise, but his raw strength combined with eye beams that can take out a country make it seem as though the only other character who might have the potential to surpass him as the strongest, is his own son whose powers are still relatively unknown and uncultivated.

