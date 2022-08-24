Disney movies are full of strong male leads and princes, but when it comes to Pixar, the girls have it. Sure, a lot of the animation studio's films star male duos like Woody and Buzz and Mike and Sully, but there's always a spunky female character - or several - to balance out the boys.

From a headstrong princess to a literal superhero to a few badass youngsters, Pixar has been offering strong female role models to little girls for decades.

Helen Parr ('The Incredibles')

The boys may outnumber the girls when it comes to The Incredibles, but incredible mom Helen Parr - known to supers as Elastigirl - proves that mothers truly are superheroes.

When she isn't leaving saving the world to the men, this stay-at-home mom of three is keeping her household afloat by keeping teenage Violet in line, getting Dash out of trouble, and raising baby Jack-Jack all while balancing her husband's undercover mission as Mr. Incredible.

Merida ('Brave')

Brave stars Pixar's first (and seemingly only) princess, Merida of DunBroch, who learns the true meaning of royalty and family when she, in a rebellious rage, accidentally turns her mother into a bear.

While Merida learns to appreciate her mother during the film, her teenage angst doesn't take away from her strong and independent personality, choosing to shoot her own bows and arrows rather than letting suitors play for her hand in marriage.

Bo Peep ('Toy Story 4')

Bo Peep was a spunky porcelain doll from Molly's lamp who offers both witty and flirty remarks to her crush Woody in Toy Story.

But after a smaller role in Toy Story 2 and an utter disappearance from Toy Story 3, Bo came back in full force with a starring role in Toy Story 4 where she revealed a new look, a new attitude, but the same memorable crush on Woody.

Colette Tatou ('Ratatouille')

Colette Tatou is one of those Pixar females who is far too cool and mature for the boys in her life, and in Ratatouille, it's her boyfriend Linguini and his rat friend Remy.

Colette holds a powerful female presence as the only female chef in the kitchen, who allows the dorky and clumsy Linguini to win her heart, but not before keeping him at arm's length in order to enforce her boundaries and remain independent.

Riley Andersen ('Inside Out')

With head emotion Joy leading her through life, it's no wonder Riley Andersen from Inside Out is considered a role model to tween girls.

Riley first appears as an optimistic young girl, going with the flow when her parents threw new changes at her, like moving to a new city and going to a new school. But Riley appeared just as strong when she let her emotions get the best of her and finally allowed herself to react to the changes in her life.

Ellie Fredrickson ('Up')

Ellie is introduced in Up as an adventurer from a young age, bringing little Carl out of his shell and eventually into her heart in Pixar's most memorable love story.

During her life with Carl from childhood into old age, despite Ellie not getting everything she wanted in life - children and an adventure to Paradise Falls - during her short time in the film, she doesn't seem to once complain, only appreciating what she had with her husband.

Dot ('A Bug's Life')

Dot may be the youngest in the colony in A Bug's Life, but she's also the fiercest. Purple and sweet on the outside, Dot holds a spunky personality and an attitude to match.

Despite her struggles with learning to use her wings, this little ant goes big places in both her Blueberry Scouts group and in helping her best friend Flik take down an evil grasshopper.

Edna Mode ('The Incredibles')

Supersuit designer to the supers, Edna Mode is a small but fierce woman in the workplace in The Incredibles and Incredibles 2.

Edna not only designed the supersuits for the entire Parr family, but often knew how to put ungrateful supers like Bob in his place, while also being a beloved Auntie Edna to Jack-Jack in the sequel when Bob needed her most.

Giulia Marcovaldo ('Luca')

Luca is, once again, another movie centered around a male friendship that Giulia Marcovaldo unexpectedly winds up in the middle of.

Being her father's daughter, Giulia is a strong and tenacious teenage girl who not only convinces her town of Portorosso to accept her sea monster friends, but also leads their triathlon team and refuses to give up despite losing to Ercole every year.

Mrs. Davis ('Toy Story')

While she may not be seen much on-screen throughout the first three Toy Story films, Andy's mom Mrs. Davis is a major inspiration to women everywhere.

Mrs. Davis is a single parent who seems to give Andy and Molly a great life despite the mystery behind their father and the big move they have in the first film. She supports Andy's love of toys, allowing him to redecorate his entire room during his Buzz Lightyear phase, and later convinces him to keep his precious friends when he goes off to college.

